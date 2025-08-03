‘Business with BHM’ Vendor Opportunity Expo to Connect Local Businesses to City Procurement Opportunities

The City of Birmingham’s Department of Finance invites small business owners, entrepreneurs, service providers, and vendors of all sizes to attend the Business with BHM Vendor Opportunity Expo, a free, in-person event designed to help local businesses navigate and access procurement opportunities with the City of Birmingham.

The event will take place Thursday, August 7, from 4 to 7 p.m., and will serve as a comprehensive guide for doing business with the city.

Whether you’re a start-up, a seasoned supplier, or a mom-and-pop operation, this expo will provide step-by-step guidance on Birmingham’s bidding process. Attendees will meet directly with members of the city’s purchasing team, learn how to become a certified vendor, receive help obtaining a business license, and discover a wealth of citywide resources to support their growth.

“This is more than an information session—it’s an open door,” said Robbie Martin, Procurement Director. “We’re committed to doing business with businesses that reflect the richness and diversity of Birmingham. If you’ve got the services, we want to hear from you.”

Pre-registration is required and is recommended to be completed by Friday, August 1. To register or request more information, contact the Purchasing Division at 205-254-2265, email purchasing@birminghamal.gov, or register online.