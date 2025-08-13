City of Birmingham: 15 Micro Shelters for Homeless to be Complete by End of Year

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a $1.2 million agreement for the construction of the Home For All Program at Faith Chapel Care Center that will utilize 15 micro shelters and provide services for residents experiencing homelessness. The micro shelter model offers a secure, private space where residents can rest, heal, and connect with services.

The Council has already approved the operational funding for this program — totaling $1.2 million as well. Tuesday’s vote was to approve funding for the site work, assembly, and infrastructure build out for the micro shelter community.

City officials expect construction to begin soon on phase one of the micro shelter pilot program and aim to have construction completed by the end of the year.

“Our commitment to supporting our unhoused neighbors is strong,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “This program will be life-changing for those who not only need shelter, but a partner who will walk alongside them with a compassionate, thoughtful plan toward permanent housing and resources.”

The project will be operated by Faith Chapel, which will provide 24/7 management and a network of supportive services to help residents stabilize and transition to permanent housing. An investment of $1.2 million was for construction and setup, and another $1.2 million for operations.

Faith Chapel, already a hub for individuals experiencing homelessness, offers ministry, limited medical services, free showers and laundry, a computer room, and referrals to other resources.

The Care Center will handle the maintenance and management of the facility that will serve unhoused residents; this includes case management, mailing addresses, counseling sessions, free showers and laundry services and computer access to facilitate job searches and other professional services. The goal of this temporary housing is to provide stability for residents as they secure employment and potentially find permanent housing.

On any given day, there are roughly 300 unsheltered individuals experiencing homeless in Birmingham, with upwards of 600 more who utilize various shelters and resources around the city.

Council Concerns

Members of the Council expressed concerns over the 18-month project agreement, saying it was not long enough, while also giving assurances they are in full support of the program. Following the discussion, the agreement was amended to include an option for a 12-month extension on the agreement.

Partnering with Faith Chapel “can help with underlying issues that people might be dealing with,” said Councilor Clinton Woods. “We want to make sure that as a city, we’re fostering a space to accomplish those goals.”

The City owns the 15 prefabricated shelters that will be used for this program and will have the option to move them to another location if the agreement is not extended beyond the 30-months that was approved on Tuesday.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with the city and other local partners,” said Debra Blaylock, executive director of community outreach for Faith Chapel Cares. “The core team has been working for months now in preparation for opening the site, and we are eager to start serving our unhoused neighbors and transforming lives.

“We believe this pilot, which is an alternative to traditional congregate housing, will yield the necessary results to demonstrate the effectiveness of this new approach to supporting our neighbors.”

Crews will begin predevelopment work on the site to prepare for the installation of 15 private micro shelters. Each unit will feature a bed, desk, microwave, heating and cooling system, and a lockable door to ensure safety and privacy.

“We are ready and have been eager to get started,” said Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, director of community development. “The time we’ve taken has allowed us to be thoughtful about partnership, design, and community feedback, which are critical to providing stability, dignity, and a path forward for our neighbors who have been living without shelter.”

The Home For All pilot will operate for one year, specifically serving men with a goal to help them receive assistance to move into long-term housing solutions. The selection process for residents will be managed by Faith Chapel in partnership with community service providers.

