Coca-Cola Amphitheater Achieves Sensory Inclusive™ Certification Through KultureCity Partnership

Coca-Cola Amphitheater has achieved Sensory Inclusive™ certification through a partnership with KultureCity, a leading nonprofit dedicated to sensory accessibility and acceptance. This initiative aims to enhance the concert experience for fans with sensory processing needs, including those with autism, PTSD, or neurological conditions.

“This is the largest partnership of its kind in live entertainment, which means that fans with sensory processing needs have access to more live music than ever before,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director at KultureCity. “By partnering with Live Nation [which operates the facility under a management agreement], we are scaling our impact and redefining what it means to create inclusive spaces.”

The venue has implemented several measures to support neurodiverse fans. Crew members have undergone sensory training to better recognize and assist these individuals. Additionally, sensory bags filled with items to reduce sensory overload are available, along with clear venue signage indicating quiet zones and sensory kit pickup locations.

The KultureCity app integration allows individuals to locate certified venues and prepare for events in advance. These resources are available at no cost to fans attending upcoming shows.

“We’re committed to making sure fans feel welcome at our venues and we’re extremely proud of this certification,” said Karl Adams, Head of Venue Operations for Live Nation. “Thanks to our partnership with KultureCity, our venues are taking a new approach to hospitality and improving fan experience.”

KultureCity recently acquired the historic Powell Steam Plant for $11 million and plans to repurpose the former power plant into “the world’s first center that will provide inspiration, information and innovation for both the disability community and the community at large.”

One in six people have sensory needs, for a variety of reasons including autism, down syndrome, ADHD, cystic fibrosis, veterans with PTSD and people with dementia. KultureCity aims to create safe spaces for people to decompress from overwhelming sounds and crowds.

Fans visiting the Coca-Cola Amphitheater can find signage on-site to locate sensory bags, headphone zones, and quiet areas. The venue has dedicated crew members focused on accessibility and inclusion, ensuring fans receive the support they need throughout their concert experience. For more information on accessibility at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater, visit coca-colaamphitheater.com/accessibility.

