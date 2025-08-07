Finding Purpose in the Pause

Did you feel the soft kiss of the upcoming fall season? For one moment, those recent 70-degree temps transported us to a land far away as we were able to enjoy a taste of cooler weather.

But, we do know it was only a commercial break because we are in Alabama after all – the home of extended summer and fall seasons. But the preview did serve as a gentle reminder – change is coming. So we’d do ourselves a favor and get ready, if only mentally.

But let me add here, even though we know the cool respite wouldn’t last long, it was great to get that break from the sizzling summer temps. And if we have that much joy in a short burst of a season shift, how much more can we benefit in our personal lives from quick changes and short, meaningful shifts?

Yes, this is a call for you to switch it up and do something a little different, even if it’s for a short while. Switch it up on a small scale. Take a step back. Break away for a day or two. What could this simple break do for you? Could the reset give your body and mind a chance to heal and breathe again? Could it supercharge your creative fuel? Would it help restore the spark between you and your spouse? Either way, consider this your alarm, your wake-up button even, to cut back and slow down.

The assignments can wait; the work will always be there; and the demands will keep pulling on you until you decide to pause and breathe some fresh air into your situation. Let the season be a grand reminder that change is good, and arguably, needed.

I am sending well wishes your way as we enter into a new season as well with our children heading back into class. May comfort, safety, peace and meaningful pauses find you in this next season.

As always, I’m cheering for you and I am at keisasharpe@yahoo.com if you’d like to chat or if you have a question.

