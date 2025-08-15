Birmingham Housing Program Builds Future for Young Adult Residents

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

When nearly two dozen students donned graduation robes and received diplomas a year ago, D’Aviance Harris, YouthBuild Program Manager, was as proud as the students.

The six-to-nine-month initiative operated through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD), works with local employers to help participants find jobs in those related fields upon completion of the program.

“For a lot of our students, that was their first time putting on a graduation robe or receiving their diploma, or just being recognized for the accomplishments that they had made and the investment that they made,” Harris said.

The program provides job training and education opportunities to individuals 16-to-24 who are not currently enrolled in schools. Participants also receive a stipend over the duration of the program.

“It is not an easy program to participate in as far as the time commitment specifically our population have struggled with school and consistency sometimes,” Harris said. “It was definitely a highlight to be able to recognize them and congratulate them on what they had invested in themselves.”

On August 15, YouthBuild will kick-off another cohort with a celebration at Smithfield Community Center beginning at noon.

“We help them to [receive] their high school diploma or GED and want to pursue careers in construction and healthcare,” said Harris. “We have a case manager on site to help resolve any barriers to employment like, childcare, transportation, mental health, or substance abuse.”

Harris said she been with YouthBuild since its beginning and has seen the growth in both the participants and the program.

“Some of it was learning what our students needed best from us… One of the biggest changes that we’ve made in the program was setting a foundation for the Housing Authority to implement this program in the future,” Harris said. “We’ve brought in additional staff to give our students immediate access to resources.

She added that 67 students have enrolled in the program since its inception, with 60 percent now working, in college, or pursuing advanced training programs.

For more information on YouthBuild visit habd.org.

