July 31, 2025

EMPLOYMENT

Research Analyst

Amped Fitness Birmingham, LLC seeks F/T Ops Research Analyst to use math models/methods to aid mgmt in biz dev, policy, & ops decisions; develop optimal time/cost/logistics plans for program eval & implementation. Req: Master’s in Phys Ed, Kinesiology, or Physiology. $78,749/yr. Send resume to 3427 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243.

BT07/31/2025

Administrative Assistant – Sales and Marketing

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Administrative Assistant – Sales and Marketing for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/31/2025

Director of Public Safety

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Director of Public Safety for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/31/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-902460.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VICTOR HARDY; ROSA GORDON and unknown heirs of ROSA GORDON; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 124 15th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-1-022-015.000

Legal Description: Lot 13, Block 10, according to the map of Melville Court as recorded in Map Book 106, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022845 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 10 MELVILLE COURT)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 18, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902461.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TIMOTHY R. CUNNINGHAM; EMMA CUNNINGHAM and unknown heirs of EMMA CUNNINGHAM; TOM CUNNINGHAM and unknown heirs of TOM CUNNINGHAM; FORGE TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST f/k/a ACIPCO CHURCH OF GOD; MICHAEL KRAWCHECK and STANLEY LAPIDUS, AS TRUSTEES OF TRUST ESTATE “A” CREATED BY THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF A.S. KRAWCHECK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1812 Huntsville Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234 A/K/A

1812 Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-025-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, in Block 12, according to the survey of property of E.A. Westbrook, as recorded in Map Deed Volume 74, Page 356, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama. Less and except that part conveyed to the City of Birmingham by deed recorded in Real Volume 674, Page 641, in said Probate Office, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086570 as follows: LOT 1 BLK 12 E A WESTBROOK EXCEPT PART IN ST R/W LOT 1 BLK 12 E A WESTBROOK LESS PT IN HUNTSVILLE RD R/W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 14, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902463.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DONNA LORINO MANZELLA; MARGARET ANN LORINO MCCOOL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSTANCE LUCIA LORINO; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1828 24th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-025-006.000

Legal Description: Lot 2, Block 12, E. A. Westbrook Survey, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book DB74, Page 356, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086392 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 12 E A WESTBROOK SUR LESS RD ROW)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 18, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902453

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JIMME MCCARY, EDNA L. LILLY, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 1, 2006, GSAMP TRUST 2006-HE1, SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC, J.T. SMALLWOOD COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 17, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2716 Avenue K, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-06-2-029-007.000 a/k/a 0129000620290070000000

Legal Description: Lot 14, Blk 27 J, of Map of Eighth Addition to Ensley Land Company as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 14 BKK 27-J ENSLEY LAND CO 8TH ADD TO ENSLEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902231

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EDWARD MADDOX AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC., NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL, BARBARA MOORE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 4, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 14, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 29, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1905 15th Ct N, Birmingham, Alabama 35244

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-017-007.000 a/k/a 0122002610170070000000

Legal Description: Lot 2, Blk 2, according to the survey of First Addition of Druid Hill being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Addition to the City of Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 BLK 2 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902606

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GERTRUDE MCKINNEY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, BUILDERS SUPPY A/K/A BUILDERS SUPLY CO, PARTNERSHIP, M.C. MARTIN A/K/A M.O. MARTIN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, WILLIAM VANDERGRAFF AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, EVELLA VANDEGRAFF (DECEASED), AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 28, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1305 2nd Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-2-026-002.000 a/k/a 0129000420260020000000

Legal Description: The West 16.67 feet of the North 100 feet of Lot 9, and the East 16.67 feet of the North 100 feet of Lot 10, in Block 17, according to the map and survey of Compton, as recorded in Map Book1, Page 83, in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a W 16.67 FT OF N 100 FT OF LOT 9 & E 16.67 FT OF N 100 FT OF LOT 10 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902609

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAUDIE M. JOHNSON AND HER HERIS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, W.H. MCGOWEN, J.R., TRUSTEE AND HIS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, IF DECEASED, ANNIE C. WILLIAMS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED,; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 29, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1649 18th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-013-002.000 a/k/a 0122002610130020000000

Legal Description: Lot 15 and 17, Block 4, according to the Map and Survey of property of J.W. Tucker and H.A. Tucker, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 42, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k.a LOTS 15 & 17 H A & J W TUCKER SUR.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902543

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ARTHUR H. SMITH AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, M&R PROPERTIES, INC, ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the.property described herein on June 24, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the ”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 570 64th Place South Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-22-3-012-015.000 a/k/a 0123002230120150000000

Legal Description: Lot F, according to the Survey of Bessie Merrill’s Addition to Oak

Ridge Park, as recorded in Map Book 32, Page 75, in the Probate Office of Jefferson

County, Alabama a/k/a LOT F BESSIE :MERRILLS ADD TO OAK RIDGE PARK.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE

PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF O• F REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN

THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902575

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTHONY DAVIS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CHARLES PEILLETERI (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, LIFE C. PILLETERI (DCEAED) AND HER HAIRS AND DEVISEES, REGIONS BANK PASSCO STONEGATE MT, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the property described herein on June 26, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the

”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a

final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County

Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1307 2nd Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-2-026-003.000 a/k/a 0129000420260030000000

Legal Description: The west 33.33 feet of the north 100 feet o·f Lot 10, Block 17 in the Survey of Compton Rising according to map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Birmingham, in Map Book 1, Page 83 a/k/a W

33.33 FT OF N 100 FT OF LOT 10 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902797

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FIRST NATIONAL ACCEPTANCE COMPANY, INC ASSIGNEE OF NEWSOUTH REALITY, INC DARLENE OUTSEY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the ”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3603 26th Street N, Birmingham, Alaba1na 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-017-005.000 a/k/a 0122001410170050000000

Legal Description: Lot H, in Block Sixty-three (63) of the North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition Number two (2) known as Park Place, map of which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 6, Page 81, more particularly described as beginning in the East line of 26th Street (formerly 4th Street) at a point 260 feet Southward of the intersection of said line with the Southern line of 37th Avenue; thence running Eastward and parallel with said Avenue 190 feet; thence Northward and parallel with said Street 55 feet; thence Westward and parallel with said Avenue 190 feet to the East line of said 26th Street; thence Southward along East line of 26th Street 55 feet to the point of beginning. Except that portion of the above described property heretofore conveyed to the State of Alabama for right-of-way purposes as shown on the right-of-way map of Project No. F-317(4) as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 205 FT SE OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SE 55FT TH SW 185S FT TO 26TH ST NTH NW 58S FT ALO 26TH ST NTH NE 170 S FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY·PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902796

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: AFAF YOUNES A SPERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ELIE YOUNES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the ”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2107 Avenue I, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

.

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-31-3-043-003.000 a/k/a 0122003130430030000000

Legal Description: Lots 5 and 6, B1ock 21-I, according to the Survey of Ensley Land Company’s Fifth Addition to Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 80, in the Probate

Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any

person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North,

Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-21 1 7.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902795

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROBERT GUEST PROPERTIES, INC, VIKING INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1644 Woodland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-3-010-002.00 a/k/a 0129000430100020000000

Legal Description: Lots 11 and 12, Block 43, according to the Survey of McGraw Addition to West End, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 96, in the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham Division) a/k/a LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 46 MCGRAWS ADD TO WEST END

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902610

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SQUARE ONE CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC, GEORGE VLAHAKES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, JOHN VLAHAKES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 29, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2809 34th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-4-007-004.000 a/k/a 0122001440070040000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 121, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT5 BLK 121 NORTH BHAM.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902611

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SQUARE ONE CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC, GEORGE VLAHAKES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES NAMELY, PETE VLAHAKES, ETHEL VLAHAKES GRAHAM AND CECILIA MOORE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 29, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2813 34th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-4-007-003.000 a/k/a 0122001440070030000000

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 121, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book1, Page 111, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 121 NO BHAM.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902623

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TERESA A. BELL AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, THEODORE MCDONALD AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, WILLIE MAE MCDONALD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION, BAMA LTD, ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 30, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2220 36th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-3-002-002.000 a/k/a 0122001430020020000000

Legal Description: Lot Sixteen (16) and the West half of Lot Seventeen (17), Block Sixty Seven (67), according to the Survey of J.H. Berry’s Subdivision of a portion of Block Sixty Seven (67) North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 108, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson county, Alabama a/k/a Lot 16 & W 1/2 LOT 17 J H BERRY SUB OF BLK 67 NORTH BHAM.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902667

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CLARENCE GRAHAM AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, SUPERIOR PROPERTIES, LLC, ELOISE C MIXON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CLARANCE GRAHAM, III AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, EBONY GRAHAM AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY, RICHARD PARRISH, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JESSIE M. PARRISH, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUN SOCIETY FSB, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES, ALABAMA DEPART OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 2, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2005 33rd Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-3-025-005.000 a/k/a 0122001430250050000000

Legal Description: Lot 8 and the East 1/2 of Lot 10, Block 149, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 8 & E 1/2 LOT 10 BLK 149 NORTH BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902645

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BILLY R. RENFROW AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, VIRGINA R. RENFROW (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, BILLEY RAY RENFROW AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, GLADYS B. RENFROW (DECEASED), AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, HENRY SELLERS, JR. (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES IF DECEASED, REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 1, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2709 34th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-4-019-005.000 a/k/a 0122001440190050000000

Legal Description: Lots 7,8,9 and 10, Block 122, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a. LOTS 7 THRU 10 BLK 122 NO BHAM 1/111

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902668

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ERIC P. CHRISTENSON AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED CMC PROPERTIES, LLC, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUS COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTICATES SERIES 2004-4; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 2, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2201 36th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-3-008-008.000 a/k/a 0122001430080080000000

Legal Description: Beginning at the intersection of the North boundary line of First Avenue (now known as 35th Avenue) with the East boundary line of 8th Street if extended (now known as 22nd street) according to the present survey and plan of the North Birmingham Land Company; thence Northwardly along the East boundary line of 22nd street if extended, 300 feet to the South boundary line of what is now known as 36th Avenue, for a point of beginning; thence Eastwardly along the South boundary line of 36th Avenue and parallel with First of 35th Avenue, 50 feet; thence Southwardly and parallel with East boundary line of 22nd street if extended 140 feet; thence Westwardly and parallel with the North boundary line of First or 35th Avenue 50 feet, thence Northwardly along the East boundary line of 22nd Street if extended 140 feet to the point if beginning said property being located in Block 87 fronting 50 feet on what is now known as Avenue “A” or 36th North and 140 feet on 22nd street North if extended a.k.a P O B E INTER 36TH AVE N 22ND AVE N TH NE 50 FT ALG 36TH AVE N TH SE 140 FT TO ALLEY TH SW 50TH TO 22ND ST N TH NW 140 FT ALG 22BD ST B TI O I B VEUBG OART OF NE4 IF SW4 PT OF BLK 87 UNRECORDED MAP OF BHAM LAND CO PROPERTY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902669

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNIE RUTH HUDDLESTON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MTAG INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 2, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 8219 5th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-10-1-013-005.000 a/k/a 0123001010130050000000

Legal Description: Lot 17, Block 14-D, according to the Survey of East Lake Land company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 217, in Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 17 BLK 14-D EAST LAKE CO

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902744

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CONSTANCE MONTRESE JAMES AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, PAULETTE MCDANIEL (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 8, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3517 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-016-007.000 a/k/a 0122001410160070000000

Legal Description: The Northwest 55 feet of the southeast 100 feet of the West half of Block 62, according to the Map and Plat of Park Place, North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition to No.2, as recorded in Map book 8, Page 104, in the Office of Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a THE N 55 FT OF THE S 100 FT OFW 190 FT BLOCK 62 PARK PLACE.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902749

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LOUIS N. JONES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 9, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3609 26th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-017-004.000 a/k/a 0122001410170040000000

Legal Description: Commence at the point of intersection of the south line of 37th Avenue north with the east boundary line of 4th or 26h Street North according to the plan and survey of the North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition No.2 to North Birmingham, Alabama; thence southwardly along the east boundary of 4th or 26t street north 205 feet for the point of beginning; thence easterly and parallel with the south boundary line of 37th Avenue North 190 feet; thence northwardly and parallel with the east boundary line of 4th or 26th Street North 55 feet; thence westwardly and parallel wit the south boundary line of 37th Avenue North 190 feet to the east boundary line of 4th or 26th Street North; thence southwardly along the east boundary of 4th or 26th Street North 55 feet to the point of beginning, being part of Block 63, according to the Survey of Park Place, as recorded in Map Book 8, at page 104, in the office of the Judge our Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama: LESS AND EXCEPT that part conveyed to the State of Alabama as set forth and described in Real Volume 174, at page 672, in said Probate office a/k/a POB 150 FT SE OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SE 55 FT TH SW 170S FT TO 26TH ST N TH NW 55 FT TH NE 160S FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902758

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LITCHFIELD FINANCIAL CORPORATION, DES PROPERTIES LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 9, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3521 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-016-006.000 a/k/a 0122001410160060000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of the South 150 feet of the West One-Half (W1/2) of block 62, according to the Survey of Park Place Addition to North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 104, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a N 50 FT OF S 150 FT OF W 190 FT BLK 62 PARK PLACE.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902793

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SUSAN DARLENE FREEMAN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3532 27th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-017-009.000 a/k/a 0122001410170090000000

Legal Description: Commencing at the intersection of the North boundary line of First Avenue (now 35th Avenue North) with the West boundary line of Third Street (now 27th Street North) according to the present plan and survey of the North Birmingham Land Company; thence Northwardly along the West boundary line of Third Street if extended, 560 feet for the point of beginning thence Westwardly and parallel with the North boundary line of First Avenue, 190 feet; thence Southwardly and parallel with the West Boundary Line of Third Street, if extended, 50 feet; thence Eastwardly and parallel with the North boundary line of First Avenue 190 Feet to the West boundary line of Third Street, (if extended),thence Northwardly along the West Boundary line of Third Street, if extended, 50 feet to the point of beginning; said property being more particularly described as being South 50 feet of North 150 feet of the East half of Block 63, according to the North Birmingham Land company’s Addition #2 known as Park Place, as recorded in Map Book 6. Page 81, Probate office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a TH SE 50 FT OF NW 150 FT PF E1/2 BLOCK 63 PARK PLACE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902794

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MULKIN ENTERPRISES, INC, JAMES E. MULKIN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JANE W. MULKIN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3621 26th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-017-002.000 a/k/a 0122001410170020000000

Legal Description: The following described property as shown on the right of way map of Project N. UG-317(4) as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County Alabama: EXCESS PROPERTY ON TRACTS 4 AND 5: Beginning at the Northeast corner of the West 140 feet of Block 63, Survey of Park Place, North Birmingham Land company’s Addition No.2; thence Westerly along the North line of the West 140 feet of said Block 63 a distance of 50 feet, more or less, to a point that is 50 feet Easterly if and at right angles to the centerline of said project a distance of 57 feet, more or less, to the South line of the North 50 feet if said west 140 feet, Block 63; thence Westerly along the South line of said North 50feet of West 140 feet, Block 63 a distance of 7 feet, more or less, to a point that is 45 feet easterly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project; thence Southerly along a curve to the left (concave Easterly) having a radius of 475.87 feet, parallel with the centerline of said project a distance of 56 feet, more or less, to the south Line of the North 100 feet of said 140, block 63, the south property line thence Easterly along said South property line a distance of 108 feet, more or less, to the East line of the West 140 of said Block 63. The East Property line; thence Northerly along said East Property line a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning a/k.a POB 50 FT SW OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SW 50S FT ALG 37TH AVE N TO HWY 31 TH S LY 60 FT ALG HWY 31 TH SW 5 FT ALG HWY 31 TH SE LY 50 FT ALG HWY 31 TH NE 100S FT TH NW 100 FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT07/31/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Syms Contractors Inc. has completed the contract for construction and renovation of the CenterPoint Community Center Men’s and Women’s Locker Rooms and Game Room for the City of CenterPoint and Jefferson County Commission, the Owner(s), and has made request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

CCR Architecture & Interiors 2920 First Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233

Syms Contractors Inc. PO Box 12104 Birmingham, AL 35202

BT07/31/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In Accordance with Section 39-1-1 of the Code of Alabama, 1975

Notice is hereby given that Gorrie-Regan & Associates Inc. has completed the contract for the Birmingham City Schools CCTV Upgrades project.

This project encompassed locations at:

Jackson Olin High School

Ramsey High School

Wenonah High School

Woodlawn High School

Birmingham City Schools Facilities Building

Gorrie-Regan & Associates Inc. has formally requested final settlement of the said contract.

All persons or entities having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Birmingham City Schools 2015 Park Place North Birmingham, AL 35203

Gorrie-Regan & Associates, Inc. 279 Snow Drive Homewood, AL 35209

Date of Notice: June 26, 2025

BT07/31/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that DIVERSIFIED ELEVATOR SERVICE & EQUIPMENT CO., INC Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation, of UAB Sterne refurbish Elevators #2 + #3 UAB #:230256 Contract Amt: $554,672.00 at UAB 917 13th St. S Birmingham, AL 35294 for the State of Alabama and the (county) (city) of Birmingham, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify ATIS Elevator Inspections LLC.

DIVERSIFIED ELEVATOR SERVICE & EQUP

297 STATE HWY 143

MILLBROOK, AL 36054

BT07/31/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Thursday, 31 July 2025 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the New LED Interior light fixtures and replacement of exterior doors at Putnam Middle School, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the installation of new LED light fixtures and replacement of exterior doors at Putnam Middle School for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than

$10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Monday, 21 July 2025 at 2:00 p.m., CST. After the meeting, bidders will be allowed to visit the Putnam Middle School site located at 1757 Montclair Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35210.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority Exford LLC, Architect

BT07/31/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 8, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to allison@wba-architects.com and ykim@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB New Hillman Building Elevator 9 + 10

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H255013

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of modernization and electrical upgrades to support Elevator 9 and 10 located at the New Hillman Building at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

The scope of work includes architectural, electrical and elevator modernization necessary for new work associated with the scope of work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $875,000 and $950,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 8, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to allison@wba-architects.com , copy ykim@wba-architects.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 12, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning August 12, 2025:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2200 First Avenue South

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205.252.9811

Contact: allison chang-roberts

Email: allison@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is August 28, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor of the Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on August 28, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 2:00 PM CST on August 14, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/31/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Central Elmore WTP Upgrade will be received by Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority on or before 2:00 p.m. CDT, August 21, 2025 at the office of Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority, 716 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36093, at which time said bids will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the following major components:

Water treatment plant improvements including a storage tank, booster pump station, granular activated carbon system installation, chemical injection vault, on-site sodium hypochlorite generation system, yard piping, civil site work, electrical system, and I&C integration and programming.

Contract Documents may be obtained from Ardurra, 200 Clinton Avenue West, Suite 704, Huntsville, AL 35801, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. All deposits are non-refundable. Contract Documents can also be downloaded from the Ardurra website at: www.ardurra.com/biddocs or from www.questcdn.com, for a fee of $22.00.

A pre-bid meeting will be at the Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority, 716 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36093 on August 5, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

All questions and clarification requests must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. CDT August 18, 2025.

Each Bid must be submitted on the prescribed form and accompanied by security submitted on the prescribed Bid Bond form in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid but not to exceed $10,000.00.

All Contractors are required to provide certification of compliance with the E-Verify program per Alabama Act 2012-491.

For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Shakil Amin, 200 Clinton Avenue, Suite 704, 256-203-9501. To obtain Plans and Specifications contact Michelle Jeffery, 256.203.9501.

BT07/31/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

“Notice is hereby given that South Dade Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Inc. 910 Landline Road Selma, AL 36701 has completed its 25th Street Improvements for the City of Birmingham Construction Project ENG. 2024-008. The contractor has made a request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and The City of Birmingham Room 220, City Hall Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT07/31/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 08, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB WIC

Medical Compressor Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245024

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of the medical air compressors in the UAB Women and Infant Center (WIC) and the installation of a temporary compressor in the North Pavilion penthouse. The scope of work includes electrical and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 08, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com , copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 15, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning August 15, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 04, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 04, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on August 20, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/31/2025

Notice of Completion

July 16, 2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College on the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the Fire Alarm System Install in HY Carson Building and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT07/31/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Brasfield & Gorrie L.L.C. , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Jefferson County Commission, the Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract known as Cahaba River and Trussville WRFs and Al Seier Pump Station Phase 3 Improvements. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Tonya Kelley, Jefferson County Commission, Environmental Services Department, Suite A-300, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, Telephone: 205-214-4026.

BT07/31/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

WARNER’S ATHLETIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Trussville City Board of Education located in the City of Trussville, AL. This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 07/30/2025 and ending 08/20/2025. All claims should be filed at 570 Huntly Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 during this period.

BT07/31/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended, notice is hereby given that

Duncan & Dearmon Building Company, LLC

Contractor has completed the Contract for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Storage Facility, for the Owner, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and has made request for final settlement of said contract.

Contractor: Duncan & Dearmon Building Company, LLC

Business Address: 164 Chandalar Place Drive, Pelham, AL 35124

BT07/31/2025

Legal Notice

Notice to Richard Elmore Jr. (or descendants). Matter of importance. Father, Richard Elmore, Sr. (DOB 04.19.1900; DOD 05.05.1974) married Tina Mae Godfrey-Callier (my Grandmother) @ 1943. Richard Elmore, Sr. buried at Elmwood Cemetery beside wife Tina Godfrey Callier Elmore. Last known address: 1450 Fourth St. North, Birmingham, AL 35204. Contact Theresa Callier, PO Box 225689

BT07/31/2025

REQUEST FOR PROPSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals for the decontamination cleaning of two ARFF trucks at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. The deadline for submissions is August 1, 2025 at 2:00PM.

BT07/31/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 26-25 “ESD STANDBY GENERATOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, for ESD STANDBY GENERATOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE SERVICES.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Dorothea Robinson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Monday, August 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT07/31/2025

Project-Based Housing Choice Voucher: Southtown Senior

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Southtown Senior, located at 920 24th Street S, Birmingham, AL 35205. This building is for seniors age 62 or older.

DATE & TIME OPENS: Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

All interested applicants should go to the website www . habdportals . org during the time period above to apply online.

HABD will provide a paper application to seniors who need them. Paper applications can only be obtained in person for the individual who will apply for housing and a government photo ID will be required in order to receive the paper application. Paper applications will only be available during business hours within the time-frame the waiting list is open. Paper applications should be obtained at the below address and once the application is completed, it should be returned to the same address via U.S. postal mail only. Applications have to be post marked by 08/12/2025 in order to be added to the waiting list. No paperapplications can be hand delivered or dropped off.

McCoy Building 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Southtown Senior

How does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not transferable to another unit. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who moves from the project-based unit may not have any right to continued housing assistance. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Southtown Senior “owner” to fill their vacancies.

Application Process to Be Placed on The Project-Based Waiting List:

Applications are available electronically online at www.habdportals.org/ All applications received between Thursday, August 7th, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. will be accepted onto the waiting list based on the date and the time of the application. Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system.

McCoy Building, 1301 25th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 Telephone (205) 521-7460

How can I check my status on the waiting list?

Everyone that applies for the waiting list will be required to register for the applicant portal. Through the applicant portal, you will be able to update your contact information (including address and phone number), view what income is being used, and what household members you added to your application. You will also be able to view where your place is on the waiting list.

Special preference points will be given to applicants who fall under the below listed criteria:

Southtown Senior will have the following preferences:

– Returning Southtown.Resident 10 points

– Public Housing Resident 10 points

Public housing residents in good standing who reside at developments targeted for redevelopment, demolition, or other repositioning activity which may require displacement and/or relocation are eligible for this preference. Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list.

Income Limits

Applicants must be within the applicable income limits based on family size (see chart below),

1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person $40,320 $46,080 $51,840 $57,540

Unit Size Mix

The following lists the overall unit sizes for Southtown Senior: 118 – I-bedroom units 25 -2-bedroom units

Subsidy Standards

Depending on the family composition (number , age, and gender of perso ns in the household), ap plica nts will qua lify for a specific bedroom size, also known as the subsidy standard. The following chart lists the subsidy standards for Southtown Senior.

Number of Bedrooms Number of Persons Minimum Maximum lBR 1 2 2 BR 2 4

When will I be contacted from the waiting list?

HABD will contac t app licants that made the waiting list based on preference points and date/tim e of rece ipt of application when there is unit availabilit y based on your hou sehold composition .

Proj ect -based waiting list applicants will be notified through email (if appl ied electronica lly) and

U.S. Postal Service (if pap er a pplication) once they are placed on the waiting lis t.

IMPORTANT:

If you have an address change throughout the application process, it is your responsibilit y to change your address in the Housing Choice Voucher applicant portal at www . habdportals.org / . We always recommend updating your add ress with the Post Office, but you must also update your address with our office, as forwarding mail has an expiration date and may prohibit you from receiving important inform at ion and/o r an appoint ment regarding housing.

HABD does not discriminate based on sex, race, color, re ligion, natural origin, familial status, disability, sexual o rientation , age, or marital status.

Duplicate applications will not be accepted! Hand delivered applications to any HABD location will not be accepted!

BT07/?/2025

Project-Based Housing Choice Voucher: Cooper Green Homes PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Cooper Green, located at 1501 Arthur Shores Drive SW, Birmingham, AL 35211.

DATE & TIME OPENS: DATE & TIME CLOSES:

Thurs day, August 7, 2025, at I 0:00 a.m.

Tues day, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m.

All interested applicants should go to the website www .h ab d porta l s . org during the time period

above to apply online.

HABD will provide a paper application to seniors who need them. Paper applications can only be obtained in person for the individual who will apply for housing and a government photo ID will be required in order to receive the paper application. Paper applications will only be available during business hours within the timeframe the waitlist is open. Paper applications should be obtained at the address below, and once the application is completed it should be returned to the same address via U.S. mail only. Applications have to be postmarked by 08/12/2025 in order to be added to the waitlist. No paper applications can be hand-delivered or dropped off.

McCoy Building 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Cooper Green How Does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not portable like the regular ” tena nt ” based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Cooper Green Homes “owner” to fill their vacancies. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who mo ves from the project­ based unit may not have any right to continued housin g assistance like the regular tenant-based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Application Process to Be Placed on The Project­ Based Waiting List:

Applications are available electronically online at www.habdportal s . o rg /. All applicat ions received between Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday , August 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. will be accepted onto the waiting list based on the date and the time of the applica tion.

1826 3rd Avenue , South, P.O. Box 55906 , Birmingham, Alabama 35255-5906 Telephone (205) 324-0641

Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system.

How can I check my status on the waiting list?

Everyone that applies for the waiting list will be required to register for the applicant portal. Through the applicant portal, you will be able to update your contact information (including address and phone number), see what income is being used, and what household members you added to your application. You will also be able to see where your place is on the waiting list.

Special preference points will be given to applicants who fall under the below listed criteria:

Cooper Green Homes will have the following preferences: Returning Cooper Green Resident IO points Public Housing Resident 10 points

*Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list

Public housing residents in good standing who reside at developments targeted for redevelopment, demolition, or other repositioning activity which may require displacement and/or relocation are eligible for this preference. Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list.

Income Limits

Applicants mnst be within the applicable income limits based on family size (see chart below).

1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person $39,660 $45,360 $51,000 $56,640 $61,200 $65,760 $70,760 $74,820

Subsidy Standards

Depending on the family composition (number, age, and gender of persons in the household), applicants will qualify for a specific bedroom size, also known as the subsidy standard. The following chart lists the subsidy standards for Southtown Family

Number of Bedrooms Number of Persons Minimum Maximum 1 BR I 2 2BR 2 4 3BR 3 6 4BR 4 8 5BR 5 10

When will I be contacted from the waiting list?

HABD will contact applicants that made the waiting list based on preference points and date/time of receipt of application when there is unit availability based on your household composition.

Project-based waiting list applicants will be notified through email (if applied electronically) and U.S. Postal Service (if paper application) once they are placed on the waiting list.

IMPORTANT:

If you have an address change throughout the application process, it is your responsibility to change your address with the Housing Choice Voucher. We always recommend updating your address with the Post Office, but you must also update your address with our office, as forwarding mail has an expiration date and may prohibit you from receiving important information and/or an appointment regarding housing.

HABD does not discriminate based on sex, race, color, religion, natural origin, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, age, or marital status.

Duplicate applications will not be accepted! Hand delivered applications to any HABD location will not be accepted!

BT07/?/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 79-25 “WATER BOOSTER PUMP SYSTEM REPLACEMENT” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, for WATER BOOSTER PUMP SYSTEM REPLACEMENT.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Domonique Andrews.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT07/31/2025

NOTICE OF PETITION

William Tyrone Long, whose whereabouts are unknown, and who is the putative father of Z.W., is hereby given notice that a Petition for Adoption of Minor Child has been filed by Gladys and Perry Rhodes in the Probate Court of Hale County, Alabama, case number 2025- 026 . This matter is scheduled for a hearing on September 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hale County Courthouse in Greensboro, Alabama. You must respond to said Petition for Adoption of Minor Child within thirty (30) days after the last publication.

BT07/31/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received at Poole & Company Architects PC, 1827 First Avenue North, Suite 100, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 on Friday, August 15, 2025 before 10:00AM by John Blocker, Project Manager (jblocker@pooleandcompany.com), after which time no further requests will be considered. One paper copy, one pdf on a flash drive, and one pdf by email are required for pre-qualification approval. Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead or email request to jblocker@pooleandcompany.com.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

Birmingham Courthouse Annex to County Parking Deck Bridge

Curtainwall & Roof Replacement

GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The project will be done in a single phase. The scope of work is two-fold, the full replacement of the existing Bridge curtainwall system, and the full replacement of the existing Bridge roof. Work includes the removal and disposal of both existing systems. The project location is at the Birmingham Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR; CURTAINWALL CONTRACTOR, AND ROOFING CONTRACTOR BIDDER QUALIFICATIONS

Prime General Contractor, Curtainwall Subcontractor, and Roofing Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. The Prime Contractor, Curtainwall Subcontractor, and Roofing Subcontractor shall include a copy of their Alabama Contractors license in their pre-qualification submittal. Each contractor must have proven experience in their line of work. The Curtainwall and Roofing Subcontractor will not be the Prime General Contractor on this project. Only General Contractors, Curtainwall Subcontractors and Roofing Subcontractors who have completed the pre-qualification process and have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Friday, August 15, 2025.

BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for the project until 2:00 PM Local Time on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or his designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit two identical copies of the Bid on the Proposal Form provided, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name, and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 1:00PM Local Time on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractors, Curtainwall Subcontractors, and Roofing Subcontractors who have been pre-approved must attend the Pre-Bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on Friday, August 15, 2025 at the office of Poole & Company Architects PC, 1827 First Avenue North, Suite 100, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, Tel. 205-326-2206.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically on Friday, August 15, 2025 to pre-approved Prime General Contractors, Curtainwall Subcontractors, and Roofing Subcontractors, and these plan rooms: Construct Connect, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority; Construction Journal, and CMD Group. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect. No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

BT07/31/2025

BID# 25-04-08

Notice to Bidders

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for BID# 25-04-08

“Distribution System Tanks Mixers”. The specifications and conditions may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by emailing lateasha.watkins@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Distribution System Tanks Mixers will be received in the Purchasing Department no later than 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 28, 2025, at which time and place they opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid for Distribution System Tank Mixers due on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

Please note that a mandatory site visit is required. Prospective bidders can register for the mandatory site visit held on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, at 2 p.m. or Thursday, August 7th, 2025, at 2 p.m. For additional details, please refer to the bid.

BT07/31/2025

