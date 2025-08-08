New Film, ‘As Goes The South’, Premieres Sunday at A.H. Parker High School

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

Historic A.H. Parker High School will transform into a cultural hub on Sunday, August 10, as the premiere of the film “As Goes the South” comes to Birmingham. Produced by Ed Fields, poet, essayist and civic strategist, the film is more than a cinematic experience; it’s a call to reframe how the South, and Birmingham specifically, is seen, heard, and understood, according to Fields.

“I want people to see Birmingham the way those of us who live here do in full color,” Fields told The Birmingham Times this week. “We’ve been stuck in a national narrative that only shows us in black and white and not just visually, but in how people view our complexity.”

The film, created under the Southern Futures Project, is the result of years of collaboration, local engagement, and passion for reclaiming the South’s future through bold storytelling. It centers Birmingham as a modern, youthful, and vibrant Southern city challenging stereotypes and bringing forth underrepresented voices.

Asked what inspired the film, Fields was candid.

“This film was born out of a bit of frustration,” he explained. “Too often when people talk about Birmingham, it’s either stuck in the past the Civil Rights trauma, the hoses and dogs or people don’t know us at all. They treat us like we’re a place that time forgot, a city that’s still running on dirt roads. That’s just not the truth.”

According to Fields, who also serves as senior advisor and chief strategist in the Mayor Randall Woodfin administration, the project seeks to change the narrative not by ignoring the past but by expanding on it elevating stories of growth, resilience, creativity, and leadership that are unfolding right now.

“If we’ve done our job right,” he said, “this film allows us to talk about who Birmingham is today without needing to rely on overused footage of Black trauma. We’re telling a new story … one where Black joy is front and center.”

Standout Elements

One of the standout elements of As Goes the South is its score, created by Birmingham-native Pink Siifu, a celebrated underground musician known for blending genres and disrupting expectations.

“Pink Siifu was the perfect choice,” Fields said. “He’s born and bred in Birmingham from Ensley and he represents what we’re about: soulful, rooted, and forward-thinking.”

The music, much like the visuals, serves a greater purpose in storytelling. “The music is everything,” Fields said. “People have told us when they watch the film, it feels like a vibration. It’s more than just a documentary, it’s a vibe. It’s immersive. It’s familiar, yet surprising.”

He added that many of the artists and cultural contributors featured in the film are not household names, but they are well-known within their circles the kind of creatives who influence culture from the ground up.

Celebrating Creativity, Youth, and Leadership

Throughout the film, Birmingham’s transformation is revealed through the eyes and work of its people from sculptors to youth leaders, educators to organizers. Fields made it a point to highlight creative forces who’ve made global impact but remain rooted in the city.

“We shine a light on artists like Joe Minter, Lonnie Holley, and Sun Ra all of whom shaped global art movements but have ties to this soil,” Fields said. “Birmingham isn’t lacking talent or vision. We’ve been exporting brilliance for decades.”

Another major theme of the film is youth and the future of the city.

“We cover everything from the Skate Park at City Walk to the Jones Valley Teaching Farm,” Fields said. “We’re showing how Birmingham’s young people are leading in food justice, arts, tech, and more. Even the Youth Detention Center is part of this story because real change includes everyone.”

The film is a signature initiative of the Southern Futures Project, a policy and narrative movement co-founded by Fields and Noel Didla, who is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Our work is two-fold,” Fields explained. “First, we want to highlight bold, progressive policies happening across the South, like how Birmingham is paying high school students to learn farming, distribution, and entrepreneurship through urban agriculture. That’s transformative.”

Second, Fields said, the project is committed to narrative change.

“This country isn’t always what we think it is. And the South, in particular, isn’t a monolith,” he said. “We’re building a movement where people can say, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t know Birmingham was doing that.’”

The premiere event on August 10 at 3 p.m. is free and open to the public, and Fields insists it’s more than a screening it’s an experience. “We’ve invited artists, students, elders, activists, people from every corner of Birmingham. It’s not just about watching the film. It’s about being in community together.”

The event will include a red-carpet experience, food trucks, complimentary drinks, and opportunities to connect with local organizations. Guests are encouraged to dress up and be camera-ready.

Birmingham’s Poet Laureate, Salaam Green, will be present, as well as youth leaders from Jones Valley. Following the screening, Mayor Randall Woodfin will join Fields for a live discussion on the film’s themes and the future of the city.

The screening of As Goes The South will be held at A.H. Parker High School, 400 Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard Birmingham, AL 35204. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the film begins at 3 p.m.

