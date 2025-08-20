With Stallions Possibly Relocating, UFL Official Issues Ultimatum Over Ticket Sales in Birmingham

By Bryce Oselen and Riley Conlon | WVTM
The Birmingham Stallions have a winning history, but they’re still struggling to fill seats, and after a tweet from an investor with the UFL, their future in Birmingham seems uncertain.
For about a month now, it’s been speculated that the team is galloping straight out of the city and taking their wins with them. Last week, United Football League Operations Manager Mike Repole stoked the flames with what appears to be an ultimatum: 5k season ticket deposits or the team is leaving.
“Here’s the truth: hashtags and petitions don’t fill stadiums,” Repole said. “The Birmingham Stallions are one of the league’s most historic franchises, but they’ve seen a massive drop in attendance. For the United Football League, that is not sustainable. We’ll do our part with better marketing and a stronger local focus, but the future of the Stallions comes down to you. If you want the team, kindly show up.”
Days after that message, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin stated in a campaign ad posted to X that the Stallions are staying in Birmingham. Hours later, Repole fired right back.
“Now, about the rumor that the Stallions are “definitely” staying in Birmingham??? Not true. Unless you personally just bought 4,500 tickets, in which case: THANK YOU, Mr. Mayor, you’re my new MVP. Vote for Woodfin!!!!! Birmingham deserves to keep the Stallions — just like the Packers belong in Green Bay. But with average attendance at about 9,000, the math doesn’t work. That’s not me being negative, it’s just not sustainable.”
Blake Muir is the director of the Birmingham Stallions’ fan club and says supporting the team brings the community together.
“I really feel like we’re going to stay. Birmingham loves this team way too much,” stated Muir.
Muir says he’s confident fans will deliver on keeping the team in the Magic City.
“Getting that 15,000 is definitely something that is very attainable that will be done now that there’s renewed support in the offseason,” stated Muir.