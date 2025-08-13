Home Quotes of Note “Too often when people talk about Birmingham, it’s either stuck in the... Quotes of Note “Too often when people talk about Birmingham, it’s either stuck in the past the Civil Rights trauma … They treat us like we’re a place that time forgot, a city that’s still running on dirt roads. That’s just not the truth.” By Birmingham Times - August 13, 2025 69 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp ED FIELDS, POET, ESSAYIST AND CIVIC STRATEGIST AND PRODUCER OF THE FILM “AS GOES THE SOUTH”; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, AUGUST 8. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...