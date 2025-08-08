UAB Hospital Again Named Best in Alabama and Birmingham Metro

By Adam Pope | UAB News

UAB Hospital has once again earned the distinction of being the No. 1 hospital in both Alabama and the Birmingham metro area, according to the 2025-2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings released this week.

“Being recognized as the top hospital in the state and metro area is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our physicians, nurses and staff,” said Dawn Bulgarella, CEO of the UAB Health System. “These rankings reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and advancing innovative treatments across a wide range of specialties.”

This year, UAB Medicine is nationally ranked in five adult specialties, including rheumatology at No. 11 and ear, nose and throat at No. 14. Other ranked specialties include obstetrics and gynecology at No. 28, neurology and neurosurgery at No. 42, and geriatrics at No. 49.

With an additional seven specialties rated as high-performing, UAB Hospital earned high-performing ratings in 19 adult procedures and conditions, underscoring its comprehensive excellence in patient care.

UAB’s leadership in health care is further highlighted by the strong performance of its other Birmingham-area hospitals, with UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham ranking at No. 4 in Alabama and No. 2 in the Birmingham metro area, continuing to provide high-quality care to the community.