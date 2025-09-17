Birmingham City Council Votes to Extend ShotShotter Technology for Another 3 Years

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to extend the ShotSpotter program for another three years at a $3 million cost, a 5 percent increase over the last contract.

Police Chief Michael Pickett said the department wants to use the camera system and eventually get drones that could work with ShotSpotter.

“That’s definitely one of the ways that we want to utilize the drones once approved and everything’s in place,” he said, “when those shots go out, we can get a drone in that area and just observe what’s going on, who’s leaving the scene, just what we see as officers are responding.”