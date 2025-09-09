Birmingham City Schools Marks September as Attendance Awareness Month

Throughout the month, our Attendance Department wants to make sure you know why attendance matters as well as the policies and procedures for excused absences.

Parents and families are essential partners in promoting good attendance because they have the bottom-line responsibility for making sure their children get to school every day. Just as parents should focus on how their children are performing academically, they have a responsibility to set expectations for good attendance and to monitor their children’s absences, so that missed days don’t add up to academic deficits.

Let's work together to ensure our scholars are ready to learning each day!

Why Attendance Matters

What defines a student as being chronically absent? Students who miss 10% of instructional days, or just two days per month, are considered chronically absent. Students who are chronically absent are more likely to fall behind in school. Poor attendance can impact whether scholars read proficiently by the end of third grade. By sixth grade, chronically absent students are at higher risk of dropping out by high school. When students improve attendance rates, academic performance improves as well.

Policies & Procedures for Absences

As a parent, you are responsible for ensuring your scholar is in class everyday they are able to attend. Knowing how to manage your scholars’ absences is a crucial component of that responsibility.

Let’s work together to ensure our scholars are ready to learning each day! Learn more at our Attendance Awareness Month page.