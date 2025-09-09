Birmingham Youth Choir Returns to National Stage Tonight. Here’s How to Vote

The Birmingham Tines

The Birmingham Youth and Young Adult Fellowship Choir returns to the stage tonight on America’s Got Talent (AGT) for live shoes after winning Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer in July and you can vote to help decide their next steps.

The BYYAFC will perform in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. You can tune in live on NBC, or stream the episode the next day on Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV or Sling TV.

Public voting will determine who advances. The format includes performance episodes followed by results episodes, where the fate of each act is revealed.

Voting opens at 7 a.m. each Tuesday when the live show begins and closes at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There are two ways to vote:

Online: Visit com/AGTVote and log in with your email address. Mobile: Download the AGT App or NBC App.

Results will be announced on Wednesday, September 10. If the choir advances, the semifinals will be September 16-17 with the finals on September 23-24.

The choir began in 2015 with a back-to-school concert that provided more than 200 supply bags to local students. Thanks to strong community support, they officially adopted the name Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir in 2022.

Today, more than 40 members represent the Magic City on a national stage which led to their Golden Buzzer moment on America’s Got Talent in July.

