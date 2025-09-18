Home Quotes of Note “He was really an institution … He was with people at the...

“He was really an institution … He was with people at the highest and lowest and helping them through those low times. He loved his work for that reason.”

By
Birmingham Times
-
186
0

BIRMINGHAM COUNCILWOMAN CAROL CLARKE ON FRIEND CHEF MICHAEL GLENN, WHO PASSED ON SEPT. 16 AT AGE 66; AL.COM, SEPT. 15.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR