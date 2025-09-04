PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THIS WEATHER!!!

TODAY, SEPTEMBER 4…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**FEARLESS – REMEMBERING BIRMINGHAM VOTING RIGHTS CHAMPIONS is celebrating 60 years of the 1965 Voting Rights Act TODAY. The Reception is 5 p.m. with an Artifact Display and 6 p.m. Panel of Experts/Community Conversation at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. This event will reflect on the legacy of these champions and ongoing work to protect voting rights. Register at bcri.org/events. For more: ballardhouseproject.org or BCRI.org.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LOW TICKET WARNING: DURAND BERNARR with LADY STOUT at Saturn.

**Q DOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DURAND BERNARR with LADY STOUT and JUS10 at Saturn.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**“NIGHT OF THE ARTS” GALA starts the 2025-2026 Season with WILSON PHILLIPS headlining 5:30 p.m. at the UAB Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. This celebration of the arts raises funds for UAB Center for the Arts, the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, ArtPlay Community Education and Arts in Medicine. Art Play Community Education and Arts in Medicine. The Gala will showcase the best of each organization’s programming and culminate with a private concert by the vocal group. Also, the gala guests will vote one piece of art from several artists into the UAB’s permanent collection. Artists include: JOE MINTER, CELESTIA MORGAN, BETHANY MOODY and MERRILEE CHALLISS.

**GRAVEHUFFER, FORMULUS and DROOD at The Nick.

**JAMES MCMURTRY with BETTYSOO at Saturn.

**COLORS WORLDWIDE presents: R&B ONLY LIVE at Iron City.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6…

**BLACK FARMERS EXPO, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 17th Street and 3rd Avenue North (Downtown) with Black owned food and merchandise producers with live music, food trucks and family fun.

**ANIME RAVE at Saturn.

**THE RED MOUNTATIN with UNTIL SKIES FALL, FUZZRIPPER, THE CRIMSON MASK & DISTINCENTIVE at the Nick.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**JAK MARVELLA at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**PIERRE BENSUSAN at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**AN EVENING WITH GEORDIE GREEP at Saturn.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 8…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**PIXIES with Special Guests SPOON & FAZERDAZE at Avondale Brewing Co.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**SAMIA – THE BLOODLESS TOUR at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**THE ALMAS with LAWLESS SAINTS at The Nick.

**SHADOWGRASS at Saturn.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE BASEBALL PROJECT with THE MINUS 5 at Saturn.

**DYLAN GOSSETT – THE WESTWARD TOUR with KINGFISHER & JAMES TUCKER at Avondale Brewing Co.

**CUT THROAT FREAK SHOW ROUND 1 at The Nick.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12….

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**PARROTFISH with LUNAR PARQUE & LAYLA TUCKER at The Nick.

**LATE IGT CUT THROAT FREAK SHOW ROUND 2 at The Nick.

**NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS present: SHE BETTA DON’T at Saturn.

**UNITED WE DANCE: THE ULTIMATE RAVE EXPEREINCE at Iron City.

**PUBLIC CIRCUIT performs at Firehouse is a New York synth band with a post-punk bite. Don’t miss their current release “No Faith.’

SHOW OF THE MONTH

Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black”

Season 2 Premieres Sept. 11 on Netflix

Tyler Perry has long been a powerful force in American entertainment, renowned for his ability to blend humor, drama, and social commentary into narratives that resonate across generations. With “Beauty in Black,” his latest television series premiering on Netflix, Perry takes viewers on a compelling journey into the lives, triumphs, and challenges of Black women, painting their stories with sensitivity, strength, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity. “Beauty in Black” emerges from Perry’s vision to spotlight the richness and diversity of Black womanhood. The series, at its core, is a celebration — an intimate look at the many facets of Black women’s lives, from moments of vulnerability to acts of quiet courage.

BOOK OF THE MONTH

Kenya Hunt’s “Girl”

“Girl” is not just a book; it is a chorus — a collection of voices, histories, and experiences that converge with startling clarity and resonance. Rather than a linear memoir, “Girl” is an assemblage of essays—each a standalone reflection, yet all interlinked by common threads of inquiry and empathy.

At its heart, “Girl” is a profound meditation on Black womanhood, identity, beauty, and resilience. Through essays both personal and universal, Hunt — an acclaimed journalist and editor-in-chief of ELLE UK — invites readers into an intimate, multi-layered exploration of what it means to move through the world as a Black woman today.

Kenya Hunt’s “Girl” is a luminous and necessary book—one that honors the complexity of Black womanhood while making space for joy, pain, reflection, and hope. Through its mosaic of voices and experiences, it invites readers to see, hear, and celebrate one another more fully. As Hunt herself sees, the act of telling one’s story is itself an act of liberation.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**ALABAMA WILDLIFE CENTER UNVEILS LICENSE PLATE – The state’s oldest and largest wildlife rehabilitation and education organization recently unveiled a new way for Alabamians to help save native wildlife with the State’s First-ever Specialty license plate dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation. It was created by Alabama Wildlife artist RHIANNON HARRIS, features a great horned owl and represents the hundreds of injured and orphaned animals rescued every year by the Alabama Wildlife Center. This is a great way for Alabamians to show they care about preserving our state’s natural heritage. For more, visit: alabamawildlifecenter.org/cartag.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**BIRMINGHAM NATIVES STAR IN FILM “LOVE, BROOKLYN” – ANDRE’ HOLLAND and ROY WOOD, JR. are starring in a film to be shown at Sidewalk Film Center, this Friday (September 5). About the film: A writer (André Holland, Moonlight) who navigates complicated relationships with his ex, an art gallery owner (Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show), and his current lover, a newly-single mother (DeWanda Wise, She’s Gotta Have It), with the support of his best friend (Roy Wood Jr., The Daily Show). A modern romance set against the rapidly changing landscape of Brooklyn, New York. This is a Sundance premiere. (The film will be shown around the country starting in New York and opens Friday in Los Angeles, Birmingham and so many more theatres.)

THINGS TO DO IN SEPTEMBER...FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

AT IRON CITY –

**NEXT SATURDAY – CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM. A native of Clarksville, Mississippi, a city steeped in blues history, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram masters his guitar in Birmingham with tones of B.B. King, Albert King and Buddy Guy. He blends in funk, soul, hip-hop, pop and jazz to create a modern blues fusion that cross generations and genres. His upcoming tour “THE HARD ROAD TOUR” will take off in October in Europe and the UK through November.

AT TUXEDO BALLROOM…

**SEPTEMBER 20 – WE ARE ONE – An All White Celebration Honoring the Legacy of FRANKIE BEVERLY with YUNG VOKALZ AND THE MOVEMENT featuring JUBU SMITH plus DJ CHOCOLATE IN THE THROWBACK MIX, 7-11 p.m., at the Tuxedo Ballroom, on Avenue D in Downtown Ensley. There will be live music, food, cash bar and a cigar lounge.

AT ALYS STEPHENS CENTER…

**NEXT THURSDAY – ARTIST DRAKE WHITE, country-soul artist performs, 7 p.m. at ASC.

**SEPTEMBER 28 – SUTTON FOSTER, Tony award-winning Broadway powerhouse is a dazzling talent who captivates audience with her magnetic stage presence and energy, her talent as a television star and an accomplished recording artist. She is called a triple threat. She performs 7 p.m. at ASC. (Get there early and see students from the UAB Department of Theatre and ArtPlay perform in the lobby before the show.)

FOR OUTDOORS AND PLANTS LOVERS…Looking for something to do…

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS – This week and throughout September/October…

**FALL PLANT SALE is Friday through Saturday. Look for adding to your plant collection or just enjoy a stroll through the greenery. This annual plant sale has hundreds of plants for sale from native species and perennials to herbs, tropical, trees, and more. Take you wagon or cart with you. Open Free to the public!

**PLANTING, TRANSPLANTING, AND RE-POTTING TREES AND SHRUBS is September 16, 1-2:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Classroom. Master Gardener DAVID DODGGETT shares the latest research-based recommendations and practices for how to plant, transplant or re-pot. Register.

**PRINTING WITH THE SUN is September 19, 10:30 a.m.-Noon in the Outdoor Classroom. SAM ROBERTS, artist, educator and curator will share information on how to work with cyanotypes, where iron-based chemicals turn light into striking blue prints and anthotypes which use plant pigments like turmeric that change color in the sun. All materials are provided. Bring your small trinkets for home to print. Register.

**PITCHER PLANTS: EMPRESS OF THE BOG is September 23, 11 a.m. – Noon in the Outdoor Classroom. Expert DALE SCHAEFER will show the different pitcher species, where they grow, and how to care for them using plants from his collection. After the talk, take a guided tour of the pitcher plant bog in the Kaul Wildflower Garden. Register.

**FALL COMMUNITY HARVEST is September 27, 10-11 a.m. in the vegetable garden. Gather sweet potatoes, peppers, and more guided by Specialty Garden horticulturist KATELYN BAHR. FREE with Registration.

**SAVE THE DATE -OCTOBER 2-5 for ANTIQUES IN THE GARDENS. There are four days of finds from 25 top dealers, plus inspiring talks on interior design, architecture, garden design and floral artistry.

**FLICKS AMONG THE FLOWERS is October 25, 5:30 – 8 p.m. Get your blanket or low profile chair, go early for he costume contest and enjoy a cozy night outdoors at the Gardens.

**SATURDAY DAY KAYAK AND CANOE TRIP on the Elk River near Elkmont, Alabama– DETAILS: The six-mile section is easy with no obstructions and is a scenic stretch of river located in a very rural area. Novice canoeists are welcome and may come on this trip, but each one must be partnered with an experienced canoeist in their boat. For this trip you may rent one-person plastic kayaks and paddles for $30 or you may rent two-person canoes for $40 from Aree who will bring your rented boat to the put in and meet you there as well as at the take out, so you will never need to transport your rented boat at all. Shuttle fee, paddles, and life jacket are included in the boat rental fee for those who rent boats from Aree Frederick. Dan will inform Aree. Children able to swim, age 10 and above are welcome. After the trip, dinner will be at an excellent Italian restaurant in Athens, Alabama, if you would like. Bring your things to clean up with and a change of clothes. Note for Kayak and Canoe Trips-Life jackets or personal flotation devices are required and must be worn. Bring your own boat, borrow one, paddle with a friend, or rent a boat from the outfitter listed above. Bring in the boat your picnic lunch, something to drink, and a towel. Put your belongings in a waterproof dry bag in the boat. Wear old, thick-soled shoes you don’t mind getting wet (old sneakers work well). Bring at least 6 feet of sturdy cord to tie up your boat if you don’t already have cord attached to your own boat. For more essential information: Reservations Required: YOU MUST call Dan Frederick BEFORE September 6 to reserve your boat, 205/631-4680 or email southeasternoutings@gmail.com if you plan to come on this kayak and canoe trip.

FOR OUR YOUTH…

**APPLICATIONS FOR MAGIC CITY YOUTH BUILD to Earn while you Learn. Must be 16-24 years old. It is a 6-9 month program where you can earn you GED, get paid a biweekly stipend and get training in construction and healthcare careers. For more contact youthbuild@habd.net or call 205-983-7550 to learn more.

**KIDS FEELINGS SURVEY – University of Alabama is sponsoring a research study and KIDS ARE NEEDED, ages 6-11. Families receive up to $600 for participating Involvement includes: 11 sessions at the clinic at UA, engaging activities for kids, kids earn prizes and cash payments for parents and kids. The program is designed to help kids learn about other peoples’ feelings. Questions: Does your child show little concern for others’ feelings? School performance? or Rules and consequences?

Contact 205-737-4619 or fastclinicaltrial@ua.edu.

**SAFE HAVEN AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS – This program has hours Monday -Thursday, 3:30 – 8 p.m. and Friday, 3:30 – 6 p.m. for Grades K-8. It will offer reading initiatives, chess club, homework assistance, creative writing, tutoring and more. This program is offered at the following parks: Central Park, Ensley, Fountain Heights, Hawkins, Inglenook, Memorial, M.L. King. For more info, contact 205-254-2391 or www.birminghamal.gov/parks-and-recreation/

**YOUTH VOLLEYBALL is September 15 – October 27 for 3rd – 8th Grade games on Mondays at 6 p.m. Game location is Fountain Heights, 1101-15th Avenue North. Contact 205-335-0483 and 205-451-9895.

FOR BUSINESS AND BUSINESS LOVERS…

**ALABAMA MINORITY VENDOR CONFERENCE is September 19-20 in Birmingham at the BJCC East. Featured Speakers are DR. EGYPT SHERROD, HGTV host, real estate broker and entrepreneur at the Opening Luncheon and LARENTZ TATE, actor entrepreneur and producer at the Keynote Breakfast. For more on the two days of learning, networking and opportunities, go to: minorityvendorconference.com.

**ROOTED IMPACT CONSULTANT LAUNCHES – The Rooted Impact Consulting Firm, a new business in the downtown area, is launching in the Innovation Depot. The LLC will help organizations tell their story, develop inclusive cultures and implement strategies that build their brand.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

