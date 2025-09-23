September 18, 2025

____________________________

MERCHANDISE

EMPLOYMENT

Guest Experience Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Experience Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-902103.00

ORDER TO SERVE BY PUBLICATION

STA DRY ROOFING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

V.

HOWEL DARNELL,

HOWELL DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION LLC,

Defendants

This matter came before the Court upon the Motion to Serve by Publication (the “Motion”) filed by Sta Dry Roofing, LLC, pursuant to Alabama Rule of Civil Procedure 4.3(a) to serve Darnell Howell (“Defendant”), an individual with the last known address of 422 Liberty Lake Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242 located in Jefferson County, Alabama, with the Complaint by publication via The Birmingham Times, which is published in and of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama. Upon Consideration of the Motion, and for cause, the Motion is hereby GRANTED, and the Court hereby ORDERS that the Defendant shall be served by publication which is to appear in The Birmingham Times at least once a week for four successive weeks. The Court further ORDERS Defendant,

Darnelle Howell, to send a copy of the answer to Curtis H. Seal, the attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is Graham Neal Seal & Bell, 880 Montclair Road, Suite 450, Birmingham, Alabama, 35213, and file an original of the answer with the Clerk of Court of Circuit Court for Jefferson County,

CASE NO. CV-2025-902468

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WALTER EVANS; ANNIE K. EVANS; SYLVESTER DUNN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 22, Block 8, Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth (6) Addition to Birmingham, Alabama, situated in the NE 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 14, Page 3.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111389 as follows: LOT 22 BLK 8 DRUID HILLS and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-002-007.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901363

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF THOMAS A. BANKHEAD; C.R. COOKE, JR.; KEVIN W. BANKHEAD; PHILLIP C. BANKHEAD; STACY BANKHEAD ODOM; COREY F. BANKHEAD; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, according to A. G. Ware Subdivision of North Highlands as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 39, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111392 as follows: LOT 3 A G WARE SUR and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-005-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901366

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF JULIA LOUISE COLVIN; ESTATE OF DENNIS JAMES COLVIN; HOME BANK, SUCCESSOR TO STATEWIDE BANK, A CORPORATION; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 1, according to the map and survey of E. A. Westbrook, as recorded in Plat Book 74, Page 356, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111758 as follows: N 1/2 OF LOT 9 BLK 1 E A WESTBROOK PB 74 PAGE 356 and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-032-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-900038

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Larissa Lueders, who refuses service by Certified Mail through the U.S. Postal Service and service by Sheriff, must answer Kim McKinley’s complaint seeking damages as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Wilcox County, Alabama on or about August 20, 2023.Said answer must be submitted within thirty (30) days of the fourth week of publication in the Birmingham Times or thereafter a default judgment may be rendered against her in Wilcox County Case No. CV 2025-900038.

Done this 8th day of September, 2025.

s/ Collins Pettaway, Jr.

Circuit Judge

CASE NO. CV-2025-903605.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY L. BOSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2505 23rd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-001-002.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 6, according to the map of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086576 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 6 NORTH BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-903668.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CARL E. SCOTT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVA C. SCOTT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GRADY VINSON D/B/A ACTION CONSTRUCTION COMPANY; J. E. MELVILLE, JR. D/B/A ACTION CONSTRUCTION COMPANY; TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2625 22nd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-002.000

Legal Description: Lot 3, except the East 45 feet thereof, of Block 15, according to the map of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50, in the Office of the Probate Judge, Jefferson County, Alabama. Also described as Lot 3, except the East 45 feet thereof, in Block 15, according the map of Haskell and Miller, as recorded in Map Book 1, on Page 357 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132708 as follows: W 50 FT LOT 3 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-903669.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES LARRY JORDAN and unknown heirs of JAMES LARRY JORDAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GERALDINE K. JORDAN a/k/a MYRTLE GERALDINE JORDAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES D. JORDAN; ELBERT BURT III; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2704 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-14-1-024-002.000

Legal Description: Lots One (1) and Two (2) in Block Two (2) in the survey of North Birmingham Land Company’s Sixth (6th) Addition as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 54, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095420 as follows: LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 2 NORTH BHAM LAND COS ADD NO 6)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Viking Industrial Painting gives notice of completion of Painting and Repairs to Cahaba Cove and Warrior Potable Water Tanks for the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (Central Alabama Water). This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 09/01/25 and ending 09/27/25. All claims should be filed at our office,10905 Harrison St. La Vista, NE 68128, or with the owner, the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (Central Alabama Water) 3600 First Avenue North Birmingham AL 35222.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given A.G. Gaston Construction Company ,Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Renovation) of City of Montgomery Intermodal Transfer Facilities at 2346 West Fairview Ave, 495 Molton Street for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Montgomery, AL , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barry Robinson

Robinson and Associates Architecture, Inc. 906 South Perry Street Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (334) 269-5590

(Architect / Engineer)

A.G. Gaston Construction Company

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Ave North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Grout, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Birmingham Airport Authority AIP Project No. 3-01-0014-127-2024 Terminal Apron Pavement Rehabilitation. This notice will appear for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning 09/11/2025 and ending 10/02/2025.Any and all claims against this project should file same in writing to Barge Design Solutions, Inc. at 500 Corporate Parkway, Suite 100, Hoover, Alabama 35242, within seven (7) calendar days after this period.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Completion of Public Works Projects (Over $50,000)

Pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 (1975), notice is hereby given that REV Construction, Inc. has completed its contract with Jefferson County Commission for the Stadium Trace Pump Station Chemical Feed for Odor Control, Contract no. 20240145. Any person or firm having claims on said Project for materials or labor should contact the above contractor at 5801 Grover Burchfield Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice.

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growth-homes.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites residential homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn, and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growth-homes.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM CST; on Thursday, September 18, 2025, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CAPITOL IMPROVEMENTS

GROUP 3

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. The project includes, but is not limited to, miscellaneous repairs and improvements to the following schools:

Barrett Elementary School

Hayes K-8 School

Hemphill Elementary School

Parker High School

Phillips Academy

Ramsay High School

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after August 28, 2025; and may be examined at the Alabama Graphics Plan Room. Follow link below.

https://www.algraphicsplanroom.com/projects/1317/details/2024-02-birmingham-city-school-improvements-group-3-nr

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM CST, on Tuesday, September 8, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However, sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

c/o

Project Manager/Owner’s Representative

Steel City Services, LLC

119 3rd Avenue West

Birmingham, Alabama 35204

205.306.3444

Architect:

Dorsey Architects & Associates Inc.

2301 1st Ave. North, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 250-7100

Clay R. Dorsey, AIA

cdorsey@dorseyarchitects.com

Wesley Henry, Project Manager

wesleyh@dorseyarchitects.com

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 92-25R “Fresh & Frozen Meats”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, for ITB 92-25R Fresh & Frozen Meats.

All solicitation information, including forms and specifications, is available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx .Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org, attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) 001-2025

General Legal Services

DATE ISSUED: September 5, 2025

TYPE OF PROJECT: The Agency is seeking proposals from qualified licensed and insured entities to provide a wide range of legal services. These services are a necessary supplement to the daily operation of the Agency. The successful proposer shall be the legal advisor to the Agency’s Board of Commissioners (BOC) and the Agency Executive Director (ED) for legal services which typically fall under General Legal Services

CONTACT PERSON: Renae Garrett, Executive Administrative Assistant

LAST DAY FOR QUESTIONS: Friday, September 19, 2025, by 12:00p.m. CST

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Monday, October 6, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CST

SUBMISSION ADDRESS: FAIRFIELD ALABAMA HOUSING AUTHORITY

6704 Avenue D

Fairfield, AL 35064

Abandoned Vehicles

2014 Mercedes Benz C300, VIN# WDDGF8AB2EA939038

2020 Audi Q5 Titanium Premium, VIN#WA1ANAFY9L2092642

Auction Time: 7:00 AM on 10/16/2025

Vehicle Location: 1525 Cherry Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35214

Vehicles will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder. The seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid

Abandoned Vehicle

2007 Chrysler 300 Touring, VIN#2C3KA53G27H742809

Auction Time: 7:00 AM on 10/16/2025

Vehicle Location: 1460 Minor Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224

Vehicles will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder. The seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid

Abandoned Vehicle

Vehicle Information: 2013 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL3APXDC289018

Auction Information: June 26, 2025 at 12:00pm (noon), located at 600 Beltona Lane, Warrior, AL 35180

ADVERTISMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Daylight Time on Monday October 6th, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre- qualiﬁcation procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notiﬁed of the results of the pre-qualiﬁcation on Thursday October 9th, 2025. Pre-qualiﬁcation proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: Prime General Contractors, Electrical Sub-Contractors, Mechanical Sub-Contractors, and Fire-Protection Sub-Contractors. Each Contractor must have proven experience in their Line of Work.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission on advice from General Services retains the right to determine whether a Contractor has met pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible “in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39- 2-3-( e ) of the Code of Alabama.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 2121 BUILDING ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN FOR INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

The scope of Work is renovations to two Group B, Type IA buildings. The project will occur in multiple phases. The scope of Work for one building is an approximately 3,200sf interior office renovation of existing occupied office spaces within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – Ground Floor. The scope of Work for the other building is exterior window replacement and RACM perimeter wall abatement of the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203, on the 12th through 19th ﬂoors which are currently occupied but may be unoccupied during construction. Required trades under

General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to electrical, mechanical, interior, and exterior glazing, abatement, structured cabling, non-load bearing framing, and millwork.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address starting Thursday October 9th, 2025. Bid Documents will be distributed via SharePoint link for free to the prequaliﬁed contractors.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 2:00pm CDT on Tuesday October 14th, 2025 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd, N, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of the project, General Contractors who have been pre-qualiﬁed must attend the Pre-Bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Jefferson County Commission at Room 1, General Services at the Jefferson County Courthouse until 2:00pm CDT on Thursday October 30th, 2025 after which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. A bid bond, executed by a surety company duly authorized & qualiﬁed to make such a bond in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance Bond at 100% of contract price and Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. Submit 2 identical copies of the Bid on the proposal form provided without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama License number. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BID 25-12-04(I)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals – Liquid Aluminum Sulfate, BID 25-12-04(I).

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or on our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals- Liquid Aluminum Sulfate will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Friday, October 10, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BID 25-12-04 (H)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals, BID 25-12- 04(H) Powdered Activated Carbon Slurry.

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals – Powdered Activated Carbon Slurry will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Thursday, October 9, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed between NATIONAL TREE SERVICE, INC., an Alabama corporation, and NEWTEK BANK, National Association, dated February 16, 2024, and recorded February 17, 2024, as Instrument 2024016611, and re-recorded on March 11, 2024, as Instrument 2024021984 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as holder of said mortgage will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the 21st day of October, 2025, at the main entrance of the Jefferson County, Alabama Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Jefferson, County, Alabama, being the same property described in the referenced mortgage:

PARCEL ONE:

ALL THAT part of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 9, Township 17 South, Range 1 West lying South and East of the road; BEGIN at the SE corner and run West along the South line 40 feet; thence I a Northwesterly direction to the road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the East side of said public road to the East line; thence South along the East line to the point of BEGINNING

BEING the same premises conveyed to National Tree Service, Inc. by Warranty Deed from Geralyn Murphree, as personal representative of the Estate of Grace M. Salerno, deceased, Case No. 171288, dated April 28, 2006, filed for record in Official Records [Book LR200608, Page 2131], in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO:

ALL THAT PART of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter which lies South of the right of way line of the Southern Railroad Company in Section 9, Township 17 South, Range 1 West.

BEING a portion of the premises conveyed to National Tree Service, Inc. by Statutory Warranty Deed from Dennis Peppers dated March 23, 2007, filed for record on May 10, 2007 in Official Records [Book LR200707, Page 22191], in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This property will be sold on an “AS IS, WHERE IS” basis subject to all easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

The holder of said Mortgage reserves the right to bid for and purchase this property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage, as provided by the terms of the Mortgage.

The foreclosure sale for this property is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact the person named below prior to attendance.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the same, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

NEWTEK BANK, National Association

As Holder of said Mortgage

Joshua D. Friedman

Helmsing Leach, P.C.

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, AL 36652

(251) 432-5521

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning on the 8th Floor of the Daniel Building at the following address: DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 3, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

Quarterback Tower 6th and 7th Floor Demolition

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H255008

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project will consist of demolition of two existing Procedure Rooms and shared Control Room on 6th Floor, and multiple Office / Administrative spaces on 7th Floor of Quarterback Tower. Demolition scope will include flooring, millwork, cast-in-place, select partitions, overhead framed equipment supports and associated miscellaneous steel framing, and existing mechanical, plumbing, med gas, and electrical systems.

The work will be performed in an occupied hospital and is adjacent to functioning health care units (above and below) and particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. The General Contractor will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.). The estimated budget is $350,000 – $375,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 3, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 6, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

joey@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning – Large Conference Room on the 8th Floor of the Daniel Building at the following address: DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, Daniel Building, DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 23, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

Notice to Bidders

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is soliciting sealed bids for the Dollar Rent-A-Car Demolition project (BAA-046) at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Work includes demolition and removal of the former building, utility capping, grading, and asphalt paving. Complete bid documents are available electronically from Ed Seoane, VP of Purchasing, at eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on September 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM in Meeting Room A, Airport Terminal, Lower Level. The deadline for bids is October 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM, at which time bids will be publicly opened.

