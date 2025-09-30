UAB Student in Breakout Role as Lead in ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ at the Carver Theatre

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

In a breakout role, Birmingham’s Trinity Anderson is taking on a character that mirrors her own passion for perseverance and growth as an artist.

Trinity, 20, will star as Akeelah in ‘Akeelah and The Bee – The Play’ at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in the Carver Theatre, October 2-4 by the Encore Theatre and Gallery. The production is not just about spelling words but also the courage, community and determination that changes lives.

Even more impressive is that the theatre student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham got the part through cold read auditions at Encore Theatre ahead of the current season.

“Trinity is one of the hardest-working young artists I’ve seen,” said Marc Raby, artistic director and owner of Encore Theatre. “She really shows discipline, focus, and a genuine love for the craft.”

On stage, she’s known for her ability to bring raw honesty and emotion to her characters, including during a recent performance in ‘Everybody and The Revolutionists.’

Trinity said there are similarities and differences between her and the title character.

“Me and Akeelah are alike because of our independence, and we always are standing ten toes down when it comes to a project or goal that we know will affect us greatly in the long run, especially if it’s something we love,” Trinity said. “However, me and Akeelah are complete opposites because of our age, difference in insecurities and her tendency to give up so quickly.”

“What stands out about Trinity is her balance of humility and drive,” Raby said. “She’s constantly sharpening her skills, but she never loses sight of why she’s telling the story… to reflect voices and experiences that deserve to be seen.”

In taking on the role of Akeelah, he added that “Trinity has stepped into something much bigger than a performance, she’s carrying a story that speaks to perseverance, intelligence, and representation. She’s passionate about honoring that responsibility.”

The play centers on Akeelah, a young girl attending a tough school in Los Angeles, who sees the finals of the National Spelling Bee. She decides to enter the competition, despite her classmates’ derision and the antipathy of her mother Tanya. Thanks to the efforts of her teacher Dr Joshua Larabee, she reaches the final. When she meets her fellow competitors, she realizes that coming first isn’t everything in life.

Without giving away spoilers, Trinity said her favorite moment in the show is “seeing the father-daughter like chemistry between Akeelah and Dr. Larabee. You can tell that they need each other, even if they are both are in denial about it.”

Audiences will love the “show for its message, the relatability for some audience members,” she said. “It’s family-friendly environment for all ages, and because it’s a timeless classic, and who doesn’t love those?

There are a number of reasons to come out “to not only witness the different personalities from the cast bring every character to life on stage, but to also support Black-owned theatre companies so shows like these can happen more often,” she said.

Trinity, 20, grew up in Center Point, Alabama, but moved to Meadowbrook, Alabama, after 7th grade. She has one sister who is four years younger. Trinity is a general theatre major at (UAB), “which helps me adjust between being onstage and being offstage,” she said.

Asked about a message that she hopes from Akeelah and the Bee that people take home, Trinity said, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.”

Akeelah in Akeelah and The Bee – The Play at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in the Carver Theatre, October 2-4 by the Encore Theatre and Gallery. For tickets click here.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

