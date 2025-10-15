Birmingham City Council Approves $1 Million for Schools to Provide Mental Health Support

Times staff report

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved $1 million in funding for the Birmingham Board of Education to provide mental health support on school campuses, via licensed counselors and consulting services, to help students dealing with issues.

The program also includes support for school personnel, for early identification of students in crisis, and training of school staff in mental health‑related techniques (e.g. communication, relational skills) to allow earlier intervention.

“Students are dealing with a lot more issues than what we’ve seen in the past, especially when it comes to social media and cyber bullying,” said Councilor Crystal Smitherman said. “It’s critical that we provide them with resources and with trained professionals to talk about what they’re going through. This is an issue that I believe we need to be investing in as much as possible so we can ensure that our students have the tools they need to be resilient, confident and prepared for the next chapters of their lives outside of school.”

In the 2024‑2025 U.S. school year, public schools reported that on average about 18 percent of students utilize school‑based mental health services according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Students who participated in school‑based mental health services showed lower suspension rates and higher math achievement scores.

“In Birmingham City Schools, we focus on equipping all scholars for success,” Superintendent Mark Sullivan, Ed.D. has said. “In our current post-COVID environment, this means we must meet the needs of the total child.

