Birmingham Housing Authority Event Aims to Empower Domestic Violence Survivors and Advocates

The Birmingham Times

A Birmingham Housing Authority event promoting awareness for domestic violence will be held Thursday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium.

“Lifting Voices, Breaking Silence,” is being presented by the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Police Department, One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center and the YWCA Central Alabama.

The program aims to foster a supportive community atmosphere where survivors can share their experiences and educate residents and attendees about the impact of domestic violence. Participants will hear firsthand accounts, emphasizing the importance of support systems, resources, and the need for continued awareness and prevention efforts.

The event will feature guest speakers, resource booths from local organizations, and an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations. It aims to educate the community on the resources available for those affected by domestic violence and to promote a culture of understanding and support.

Registration can be found here.