Birmingham Public Library Kicks Off Magic City Classic Week with Community and Cocktails  

Birmingham Public Library Kicks Off Magic City Classic Week with Community and...

The Magic City Classic is Birmingham’s biggest annual celebration of HBCU pride, tradition, and community that begins with the 4th Annual Classic Cocktails on Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the downtown Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place.

Classic Cocktails combines the excitement of Classic Week with the warmth of community that includes music by DJ French Kiss; tailgate-style food stations; signature cocktails and premium cigars and access to the Lion’s Den Cigar Bus.

Most importantly, every ticket sold helps fund free programs and services at all 18 Birmingham Public Library locations from early literacy and teen STEM activities to senior fitness and job readiness workshops.

Behind the music and fun is a mission — to keep library doors open for everyone who depends on them.

The Magic City Classic draws more than 120,000 people to Legion Field each year (70,000 in the stadium, 50,000 tailgating outside), a celebration of HBCU excellence, culture, and unity. Inside the Central Library, the lights will glow in maroon and white (Alabama A&M) and black and gold (Alabama State) as Classic Cocktails transforms the space into a vibrant tribute to both schools’ legacies.

Classic Cocktails – Birmingham Public Library’s Magic City Classic Kickoff Party; Tuesday, Oct. 21 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203, For more: cobpl.org/programs/ClassicCocktails.