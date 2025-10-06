Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport Authority to Host Job Fair on Tuesday

flybirmingham.com

The Birmingham Airport Authority and its tenants at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) invite job seekers to an Airport Job Fair on Tuesday, October

7, from 9 a.m. to Noon in the Event Room, located on the upper level of the terminal near

Door 4U.

Airport employers are looking to grow their teams with openings in areas such as retail, food and beverage, operations, public safety, and skilled trades. Available positions include retail supervisors, warehouse associates, stock associates, sales associates, food and beverage crew members, HVAC technicians, auto dealers, police officers, and more.

As Birmingham continues to thrive as a destination for business travel and major events, businesses operating at the airport are expanding their workforces to provide exceptional service and a welcoming travel experience.

Job Fair Details:

• Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

• Time: 9 a.m. – Noon

• Location: Event Room, Upper Level of the Terminal near Door 4U (Pre-Security)

• What to Bring: Two forms of identification and multiple copies of your resume

• Dress Code: Professional/business attire recommended, as many employers will conduct interviews and make same-day job offers

• Registration: www.eventcreate.com/e/bhmjobfair

