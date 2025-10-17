October 16, 2025

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

Guest Experience Coordinator-PT

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Experience Coordinator-PT for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/16/2025

Talent Development Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Talent Development Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/16/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-903839.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANCES ANN PETRUZELLA CLARK and unknown heirs of FRANCES ANN PETRUZELLA CLARK; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNIE LOVOY PETRUZELLA; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTHONY V. PETRUZELLA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 10, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2817 22nd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-2-016-002.000

Legal Description: The East 100 feet of the West 200 feet of the N ½ of Block 28, according to the survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50 in the Probate Office of said County, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the South line of 22nd Avenue North 100 feet East of the intersection of said line with the East line of 28th Street, thence South parallel with 28th Street 140 feet to an alley, thence East along the North line of said alley 100 feet, thence North parallel to 28th Street 140 feet to South line of 22nd Avenue North, thence West along said South line 100 feet to point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086398 as follows: P O B 100 FT NE OF SE INTER 22ND AVE N & 28TH ST N TH NE 100S FT ALG 22ND AVE N TH SE 140 FT TH SW 100S FT TH NW 140 FT TO P O B BEING PART BLK 28 NO BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903977.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTONIO L. YOUNG; TONIA D. ECHOLS; ROBERT H. BALLARD, JR.; U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE UNION PLANTERS MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2003-UP1; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1516 Fred L Shuttlesworth Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-1-016-058.001

Legal Description: Lot 5, in Block 7, according to the survey of Druid Hills, Being the Suddoth Realty Company’s 6th Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001960 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 7 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH REALTY CO 6TH ADD 14/3)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903838.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MINA WATSON, NEHRITA WATSON, OMAR WATSON, LISA WATSON, TIFFANY WATSON, RAMAYA WATSON, JOHNISHA WATSON, BRUCE WATSON, and JON-TERIOUS WATSON, as heirs of JOHN KIRKLAND WATSON and BARBARA A. WATSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN KIRKLAND WATSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BARBARA A. WATSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN W. WATSON, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MATTIE C. WATSON; SHANDARK GOLDSTAR INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED; CITIFINANCIAL CORPORATION 216 LLC, successor by merger to ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY OF ALABAMA, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DISCOVER BANK; STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 10, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2629 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-026-001.000

Legal Description: The East 50 feet of Lot 3, Block 14, according to Haskell and Miller’s Survey as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132706 as follows: E 50 FT LOT 3 BLK 14 HASKELL AND MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903606.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DEBORAH J. FANNIN, MAILON FANNIN, JR., ALONZO FANNIN, CYNTHIA FANNIN BOYKIN, JAYE FANNIN a/k/a JAYE JONES, and CEDRIC FANNIN, as heirs of MAILON FANNIN AND LUECILLIA FANNIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAILON FANNIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUECILLIA FANNIN; MATTIE I. MCMILLIAN and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MATTIE I. MCMILLIAN; JEFFCO FINANCE & DISCOUNT COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2323 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-021-002.000

Legal Description: Part of Lots 2313 and 2315, according to the Map of M. A. May’s Addition to the City of Birmingham, Alabama, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, bounds as follows: Begin at a point in the Southerly line of 21st Ave. 35 feet Southwesterly from its point of intersection with the SW line of 24th Street; thence SW along 21st Ave. 57 feet; thence SE parallel with 24th Street 140 feet to the NW line of an alley; thence NE along said alley a distance of 10 feet; thence NW parallel with 24th Street 50 feet; thence NE parallel with 21st Ave. 47 feet; thence NW parallel with 24th Street 90 feet to the Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086477 as follows: P O B 35 FT SW OF SW INTER 21ST AVE N & 24TH ST N TH SW 57 SW FT ALG 21ST AVE N TH SE 140 FT TO ALLEY TH NE 10 S FT TH NW 50 FT S TH NE 47 FT TH NW 90 S FT TO P O B BEING PT LOTS 2313 & 2315 M A MAY SUR SECT 23 TWSP 17 S R 3W. Also described as follows: P O B 35 FT SW OF SW INTER 21ST AVE N & 24TH ST N TH SW 57 S FT ALG 21ST AVE N TH SE 140 FT TO ALLEY TH NE 10 S FT TH NW 50 FT S TH NE 47 FT TH NW 90 S FT TO P O B BEING PT LOTS 2313 & 2315 M A MAY SUR SECT 23 TWSP 17 S R 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903837.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHARLES H. CRAWFORD and unknown heirs of CHARLES H. CRAWFORD; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 10, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2622 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-012.000

Legal Description: A part of Lot 2, Block 15, according to the survey of Haskell & Muller, map of which is recorded in Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Map Book 1, Page 357, more particularly described as beginning at a point on the North side of 21st Avenue 93 feet West of the point of intersection of the North line of 21st Avenue with the West line of 27th Street, thence Northerly and parallel with 27th Street 140 feet to an alley, thence Westerly along said alley 32 feet, thence Southerly and parallel 27th Street 140 feet to the North line of 21st Avenue, thence Easterly along the North line of 21st Avenue 32 feet to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016085175 as follows: W 32 FT OF E 125 FT LOT 2 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904020

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CONSTANCE SMITH WILSON; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; FIRST LIBERTY NATIONAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1220 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-33-4-009-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 18, in Block 24, according to the survey of Highland Lake Land Company’s Map of Bush Hills, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 87, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021105975 as follows: LOT 18 BLK 24 BUSH HILLS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904026

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MILLENNIAL BANK, successor by merger to COVENANT BANK; WILLIAM P. BELEW, BRANDON E. BELEW, JEREMY BELEW, and PAMELA A. MORRIS, as heirs of WILLIAM E. BELEW; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM E. BELEW a/k/a WILLIAM E. BELOW; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MULLINS H. WILKERSON; ROBERT N. LEAK, JR., ASHLEY LEAK HOLLEY, and DENNIS PARTAIN, as heirs of ROBERT N. LEAK, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT N. LEAK, SR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 233 66th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-15-3-028-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 18 according to the survey of Frazier and Ebersole’s Subdivision of Block 13-G of the Walker Land Company’s Survey map of which subdivision is recorded in Map Book 5, at Page 8, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104963 as follows: LOT 18 BLK13-G FRAZIER EBERSOLE and also known as LOT 18 BLK 13-G FRAZIER & EBERSOLE )

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/16/2025

LEGAL NOTICE SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

CASE NO. CV14-25-09887, IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CANYON,

Astoria Park Subdivision Homeowners’ Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff,

v.

Dan Nguyen,

Defendant.

TO: Dan Nguyen

You have been sued by Astoria Park Subdivision Homeowners’ Association, Inc., the Plaintiff, In the Magistrate Court of the Third Judicial District of the

State of Idaho, In and For the County of Canyon,

Case No. CV14-25-09887.

The nature of the claim against you is for unpaid homeowner association assessments, more particularly described in the Complaint. Any time after twenty (21) days following the last publication of this Summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at: Canyon County Courthouse, 1115 Albany Street, Caldwell, ID 83605; Telephone: (208) 454-7300 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney at: Brittaney Bones of VF Law, 660 E Franklin Rd, Ste 220, Meridian, ID 83642, Telephone 208-629-4567, Facsimile 208-392-1400. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Impact Electric Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation of UAB Project No.H245021, UAB Marriott PIP 2024 at 1820 5th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 34233 for the State of Alabama and The University of Alabama Birmingham, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Chris Hodges, UAB Facilities, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, AL, GHAFARI Associates, LLC, 2170 Highland Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Impact Electric Inc, 2630 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233.

BT10/16/2025

COMPLETION NOTICE

Notice by Contractor of Completion of Public Improvement

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Ranger Environmental Services LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for Field Investigation/Potholing for BWW Service Lines (Central & West Districts) for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, and, The Birmingham Water Works Board, Owner(s), and have requested final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Ranger Environmental Services LLC, located at 10601 US-43, Creola, AL 36525, or Jarrod Shotts, Engineer, The Birmingham Water Works Board, 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

BT10/16/2025

COMPLETION NOTICE

Notice by Contractor of Completion of Public Improvement

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Ranger Environmental Services LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for Field Investigation/Potholing for BWW Service Lines (South & East Districts) for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, and The Birmingham Water Works Board, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Ranger Environmental Services LLC located at 10601 US-43, Creola, AL 36525 or Jarrod Shotts, Engineer, The Birmingham Water Works Board, 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL35222.

BT10/16/2025

Advertisement of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1 Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southwestern Sealcoating, Inc. (contractor) has completed the contract for Garrison Ave SW Drainage Improvements at Garrison Avenue for the State of Alabama, and the City of Birmingham has requested the final settlement of said Contract.. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Southwestern Sealcoating at 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Spain Wallace AHU Replacement project, UAB Job #H235006, in Birmingham, Alabama, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 701 20th Street S., Birmingham, AL 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, 2170 Highland Ave. S, Suite 220, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M MECHANICAL, INC

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Bluff Park Elementary – Boiler Replacement project, in Hoover, Alabama, for the Hoover City Schools, Owner, located at 2810 Metropolitan Way, Hoover, AL 35243, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 2 Riverchase Office Plaza, Suite 205, Hoover, AL 35244.

P & M MECHANICAL, INC

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT10/16/2025

Case # CV-24-904495

In the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama Case # CV-24-904495 Publication Notice to: David Null, Allen Jones, and any other party who holds an interest in a property more particularly described as follows: Lot 5 of the Highland Forest Development located in Plat Book 223, page 67 in the Jefferson County Probate Office, Alabama. The Parcel I.D. in the Jefferson County Tax Assessor’s Office is 10-00-17-1-000-047.000. and/or Lot 6 Highland Forest Development located in Plat Book 223, page 67 in the Jefferson County Probate Office, Alabama. The Parcel I.D. in the Jefferson County Tax Assessor’s Office is 10-00-17-1-000-048.000. A Complaint has been filed in this court to quiet title to any interest you hold in the above-mentioned property. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 30 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd N Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT10/16/2025

Advertisement of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1 Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southwestern Sealcoating, Inc. (contractor) has completed the contract for ARPA Hagood Drainage Improvements at Haygood Ave for the State of Alabama, and the City of Birmingham has requested the final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Southwestern Sealcoating at 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS

All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-( e ) of the Code of Alabama.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – PROBATE COURT RENOVATIONS

THE SCOPE OF WORK is a renovation to one Group B, Type IA building. The project will occur in three phases. The scope of Work is the removal and replacement of three vertical ﬁling systems (colloquially referred to as ‘Lektrievers’ or ‘Kardex Machines’) within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – 1st Floor at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Each vertical ﬁling system replacement will be one phase. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to selective demolition, electrical, and the purchase and installation of the vertical ﬁling systems.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address. Bid Documents will be distributed via Sharepoint link for free by emailing bids@bdgllp.com. Requests for Information (RFIs) must be addressed to bids@bdgllp.com. RFIs must be submitted before October 21st at 5:00pm CDT and will be answered by close of business on October 23rd. RFI responses will be issued as addendums and will be ﬁled in the provided link and by email to all contractors that request documents through bids@bdgllp.com.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Probate Court of Jefferson County at the Courtroom of Judge of Probate, Place 1 Yashiba Glenn Blanchard on the 1st ﬂoor of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 1:00pm CDT on October 31st, 2025 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the Courtroom will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. Contractors wishing to submit their bids prior to 1:00pm may furnish their sealed bids to the office of the Architect at the above-listed address. After 12:30pm on bid day, all bids must be delivered to Judge Blanchard’s Courtroom. A bid bond, executed by a surety company duly authorized & qualiﬁed to make such a bond in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance Bond at 100% of contract price and payment bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. Submit 2 identical copies of the Bid on the proposal form provided without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama License number. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT10/16/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

COUNTY: JACKSON

FEDERAL AWARD NO: 693JJ32540618

The Jackson County Department of Public Works is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from ALDOT pre-qualified engineering consultant firms to provide professional services for the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) – Jackson County Equitable Roadway Improvements Project.

Services may include planning, preliminary and final design, PS&E preparation, assistance, and FHWA reimbursement documentation. Estimated budget: $973,884. Contract term: 60 months.

The complete RFQ document, including project details, scope of services, submittal materials, and evaluation criteria, may be obtained from the Jackson County Department of Public Works.

By Contacting: Garon Machen, P.E., (256) 259-6037, garonmachen@jcch.net

Jonathan Campbell, P.E., (256) 259-6037, jonathancampbell@jcch.net

SOQs shall be received by 4:00 PM CST, November 12, 2025.

Late submittals will not be considered.

Submittals shall be sent to:

Jackson County Department of Public Works

395 Shelby Drive

Scottsboro, AL 35769

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received at:

Northwest-Shoals Community College

800 George Wallace Blvd. Bldg. 100 Rm 116 (President’s Conference Room), Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, November 4, 2025

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for:

Ballfield Storm Damage Repair

DAVIS ARCHITECTS PROJECT #4073

ACCS PROJECT # 2025 107 NWSCC

Repairs due to previous tornado damage, including roofing, fencing, signage, scoreboards, bleachers, and masonry.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference to be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM Local Time at Northwest-Shoals Community College 800 George Wallace Blvd. Bldg. 100 Rm 116 (President’s Conference Room), Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.Prequalification is required.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5)

percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequaliﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequaliﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of Davis Architects, 120 23rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 or via email at cpittman@dadot.com

Pre-qualification application forms should be emailed to cpittman@dadot.com Forms will be received until 5:00 p.m. CST, 10/20/25.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at:

Davis Architects, 120 23rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect (Engineer) upon deposit of $ 100.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 1 set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a Bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Prequalified general contractors may request printed or electronic bid documents from cpittman@dadot.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Courtney Pittman, AIA

ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM ARCHITECT/ENGINEER

BT10/16/2025

ANNOUNCING

The City of Birmingham announces the opportunity to make a Request for Information on:

Project Number: ATRP2-37-2024-109

SR-79 (Tallapoosa Street) Roadway Improvements and Signals at

the I-59/20 Interchange

MAP IS INSERTED HERE

Any citizen may make a request by contacting:

Mayor Randall Woodfin

City of Birmingham – City Hall

710 20th Street North, Suite 220

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Mr. Jason Lange

All requests must be received by October 13, 2025.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Heart and Vascular Center

North Pavilion 6th Floor – HVC Neuro Labs 16 & 17 For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H195035

SCOPE OF WORK:

This project involves the fit-out of shell space to be used as two procedure rooms, a control room, and nursing staff support areas. The project will include general construction, lead shielding, structural, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. Coordination with equipment vendors will be necessary. The budget is anticipated to be between $2,500,000 and

$2,750,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 31, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Mr. Charlie Abram

205-870-1876

charliea@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre- qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be

obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre- qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand-delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 20, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be November 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM at 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT EVIDENCE STORAGE BUILDING

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Scope of Work: This project is for the construction of a new evidence storage building (±23,000 SF) for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The building is constructed of fully grouted CMU load-bearing walls with steel roof structure and concrete roof deck. Interior walls consist of fully grouted CMU and light-gauge metal stud/gyp board. All CMU walls will contain rebar in every cell. The project also includes both fixed and movable storage shelving, four garage bays with coiling doors, and all associated site and Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection work indicated in the bid documents. The project will be constructed in a single phase.

HVAC Subcontractor Prequalification

Prequalification for the HVAC Subcontractor is required for this project. All HVAC subcontractors with at least 5 years’ experience with projects of similar size and scope prior to the date of opening bids and have held a license from the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors for at least 5 years are encouraged to respond. All interested HVAC Subcontractors are to contact Allen McCulla at CMH Architects (amcculla@cmharch.com, 205-969-2696) for a Prequalification Package. Applicants must submit their response packages electronically to CMH Architects, attention Allen McCulla, by 2 p.m. CT on October 20, 2025. Submittals will be reviewed and either approved or rejected by representatives of the Owner and CMH Architects by 5 p.m. CT on October 24, 2025. The Owner has the right to disqualify any Subcontractor who does not meet the minimum requirements for providing the quality of the work expected or whose solvency is in question. The Owner reserves the right to request additional references or information from the Subcontractor to clarify their qualifications. The Owner also reserves the right to waive any technical errors in applications, solicit additional Subcontractors for approval, and approve only those subcontractors whom he feels will best promote the Owner’s interests.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on October 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. CT at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center, 3500 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068.

Sealed proposals from the General Contractors will be received by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center, 3500 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, 35068 until 2:00 p.m. CT on November 6, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

No Bids will be accepted after November 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. CT, and this requirement will not be waived. The proposals will be opened at this time at the location listed above. The official time will be determined by the Architect or his designated representative.

A cashier’s check or Bid Bond payable to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the proposal, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bid. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Price will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Project Manual will be open to public inspection beginning October 7, 2025, at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; CMH Architects, Inc.; Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA); Dodge Data and Analytics; and ConstructConnect. Bidders must call the Owner’s or Architect’s office at least 24 hours in advance to arrange a time to review the documents. These documents cannot be removed from the Owner’s or Architect’s offices, nor will any copies of these documents be provided to bidders.

Bid Documents must be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $200.00 per set. Said deposit will be REFUNDABLE to unsuccessful Bidders if the Bid Drawings and Specs are returned to the Architect complete and in good condition within 10 calendar days of the bid date. Following purchase of the initial set, Bidders will be provided with PDFs of the Bid Documents for reproduction of additional sets at Bidder’s discretion and cost.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue, which will handle the administration of the certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax Form included in the Specifications behind the Bid Proposal Form. Failure of the Contractor to complete and include this form with their proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

Any permits, licenses, or fees required by any governmental agency will be furnished and paid for by the General Contractor awarded the project. All costs for any business licenses required by the governing authorities shall be the responsibility of the Contractor.

Liquidated Damages apply to this project in the amounts specified in the Project Manual. Refer to the Supplemental General Conditions.

No Bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of ninety (90) days after the actual date of the opening of bids.

All Bidders must submit three (3) copies of their bids on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 and must show evidence of licensure before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The successful Bidder must provide evidence of enrollment in the E-Verify program per The Alabama Immigration Law (also referred to as “Act 2011-535” and codified in state law as Title 31, Chapter 13 of the Code of Alabama 1975) and amended by Act No. 2012-491 (2012) before awarding of Contract. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all of the proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Performance time: The project is a single-phase project and is to be substantially complete within 365 calendar days from Notice to Proceed.

Awarding Authority:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

2200 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr Blvd.

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5711

Architect:

CMH Architects, Inc.

1800 International Park Drive, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35243

(205) 969-2696

BT10/16/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 85-25“Shelf-Stable Milk”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, for ITB 85-25 “Shelf-Stable Milk”.

All solicitation information, including forms and specifications, is available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx .Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org, attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time,

Friday, October 31, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HIGHLANDS Domestic Hot water Repairs – North Tower

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H235019

Architect’s Project No. 069-23A

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes the replacement of domestic hot water equipment and associated construction for the Mechanical Room on the 2nd floor of the UAB Highlands hospital serving the North Tower. This includes but is not limited to selective demolition, partition and concrete patching and plumbing work. Existing steam-to-hot water exchangers will be replaced, and a modular mixing station will be installed to serve the kitchen and all floors. Dead piping legs, eroded pipework, and two individual circulation pumps will be replaced as well. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures and the use of phasing may be utilized to minimize facility downtime. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience as a General Contractor in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owner’s representatives to successfully deliver the project. The anticipated dollar amount is approximately $850,000-900,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 31, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about

November 7, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Mr. Alan Crotwell

205-870-1876

alanc@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is December 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

December 4, 2025, will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held November 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the UAB Highlands Main Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

5th Floor CICU Renovation

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H225006

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of a complete finished upgrade with MEP modifications to the 15,600 SF Critical Intensive Care Unit (CICU) on the 5th floor of the North Pavilion facility. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection new work and associated demolition to facilitate the updates to the unit. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $3,000,000 and $4,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 31, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning October 22, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 20, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on November 05, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/16/2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Gardendale Senior Center at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Interior Finish Replacement at the Gardendale Senior Center. The scope of work includes general construction, selective demolition and interior finish work for a complete project constructed under a single prime contract. Contractor shall provide the standard labor warranty for installation of project completion.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Gardendale Senior Center

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of CCR Architecture, LLC.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain two (2) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Architect upon receipt of deposit check in the amount of $_200_ per set made payable to CRR Architect. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder upon the return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of bids. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: _Alabama Graphics_________. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the CCR Architecture and Interiors and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Engineer prior to bid date, otherwise deposit will be forfeited. Deposit will be refunded in full sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder submitting a Bonafide bid, upon the return of documents in good, reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of proposals.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Jefferson County General Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to awarding the contract.

BT10/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, October 30,2025, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CAPITOL IMPROVEMENTS

GROUP 4 – BID PACKAGE 1 – Re-Bid

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, miscellaneous repairs and improvements to the following schools:

Arrington Elementary School

Wenonah High School

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less

than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s

proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with

requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after Thursday, October 9, 2025; and may be examined at

Alabama Graphics https://www.algraphics.com/digital-plan-room.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of

printing. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount.

Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid

may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly

recommended.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature).

However, sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid

Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal

form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to

Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within

240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the

best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

c/o

Project Manager/Owner’s Representative

Steel City Services, LLC

119 3rd Avenue West

Birmingham, Alabama 35204

205.306.3444

Architect:

Dorsey Architects & Associates Inc.

2301 1st Ave. North, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 250-7100

Clay R. Dorsey, AIA

cdorsey@dorseyarchitects.com

Wesley Henry, Project Manager

wesleyh@dorseyarchitects.com

BT10/16/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals Bulk Hydrated Lime, BID 25-12-04(J).

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or on our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals- Liquid Aluminum Sulfate will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT10/16/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for the project 3262 33rd Ave N Drainage Improvements; Project # ENG 2022-014.Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 2:00 pm (CST).Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

This is a roadway improvement project in the East Lake neighborhood. It is primarily permanent road closures by installing concrete bump outs, bollards, trees, and guardrails. The primary items and quantities are approximately:

6” Concrete Paving – 300 SY (Flume) & 45 SY (Roadway), Sod – 185 SY; Pipe/Inlet Cleaning, Ditch Grading

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the project name 40th St N Street Improvements. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process, and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “3262 33rd Ave N Drainage Improvements” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment form, (3) the Authorization to Execute form, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s current State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) Transparency in City Government form, and (10) List of Subcontractors.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/16/2025

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT – CONSULTING ENGINEER

Subject: Request for Qualifications Prospective Responders:

Sealed technical proposals for consultant services for Professional Services Agreement – Consulting Engineer. The attached Request for Qualifications (RFQ) package (both hard and electronic copy) must be submitted no later than Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 2:00

p.m. CST to the address below:

Central Alabama Water (CAW) Attention: Derrick M. Murphy

consulting.engineer@bwwb.org 3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The RFQ and public notice can be obtained by visiting https://www.bwwb.org/business/bids. Mailed submittals must clearly label the package titled Professional Services Agreement – Consulting Engineer and name of the Firm on the outside of the delivery package. Ten (10) bound copies must be comb, spiral, or glue style. Three ring binders are not acceptable as a binding method. CAW recommends that the Proposer’s RFQ submittals be limited to no more than 30 pages (not including the cover letter and resumes). The RFQ outlines the schedule for the submission and evaluation of the submittals. These are tentative dates only; CAW reserves the right to adjust these dates at their sole discretion.

A virtual Pre-RFQ Conference will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. The Pre-RFQ Conference is optional but strongly suggested since there will be no additional communication that will be issued by CAW until selected Firms have been shortlisted.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by Central Alabama Water, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E- Verify program.

CAW reserves to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the proposer it deems to serve CAW interests best and most economically. CAW reserves the right to cancel the contract due to non-satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions of the proposal or does not correct any violations of the proposal. CAW reserves the right to re-advertise.

BT10/16/2025

______________________________

