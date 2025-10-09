PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THIS WEATHER!!!

TODAY, OCTOBER 9…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**KOLTON MOORE & THE CLEVER FEW at Saturn.

**GOAT AND YOUR MOM with BOLEE & JUSTIFY THESE SCARS at The Nick.

**VISHNU, DAVIS & HALEIGH – LIVE at Avondale Brewing Co.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BEVY KARAOKE at Saturn.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**COLLEGE & CAREER FAIR, for Birmingham City school students and parents, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena in CrossPlex. Resources available include career opportunities, job training programs, education, family, housing, legal services, parenting, short certificates, caregiver/daycare services and food services. Students will be bused from their school to this event.

**BEAUTY IS THE ENEMY with GO GO KILLERS and PLEASANT VALLEY at The Nick.

**FELLY with JOHN-ROBERT at Saturn.

**ALESTORM: FALL 2025 TOUR at Iron City.

**RUNAWAY GIN – A TRIBUTE TO PHISH at Avondale Brewing Co.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11…

**10 YEARS with SNAKES OF RUSSIA, KAMENAR at Saturn.

**TERRY OHMS, THE GLASS HOURS, WILL STEWART: CORNELIUS CHAPEL SHOWCASE at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with ROYAL & TOULOUSE at The Nick.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**AVONDALE VINTAGE MARKET, Noon – 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**ALMA RUSS at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**AMERICAN AQUARIUM at Saturn.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 13…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Special Appearance by BOBCAT at The Nick.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**PARENTING WITH PURPOSE – A SPACE- Informed Workshop for Parents, 5:30-7 p.m. at N.E. Miles Jewish Day School Register by October 17. Call 205-278-7101 for more.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FURY IN FEW with THE CRIMSON MASK at The Nick.

**ENUFF Z’ NUFF with PERMACRUSH at The Nick.

**JULIE at Saturn.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**AUTECHRE with MARK BROOM at Saturn.

**THE THING with FEATHERS with CRUMBSNATCHERS at The Nick.

**THE BAND CAINO – THE NEVER ALWAYS TOUR w/ALMOST MONDAY at Avondale Brewing Co.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17….

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**DISCENTIVE, TOWERING ABOVE, MALIBU BARBABE and LEO LOVECHILD at The Nick.

**FREE – DANCING ON THE DEAD – AN ALL HALLOWS GOTH NIGHT at Saturn.

**YUNGEEN ACE – THE I AM WHAT THEY DON’T SEE TOUR at Iron City.

**ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES: BIRMINGHAM 15th ANNIVERSARY PARTY w/ Special Guest: BILLIE ALLEN + THE POLLIES at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR THE LOVERS OF COMMUNITY EFFORTS…

**PARENTING WITH PURPOSE – A SPACE-Informed Parenting Program, will be Every WEDNESDAY, 5:30 – 7 p.m. OCTOBER 22 – DECEMBER 3 at the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School on Montclair Road. This 6-week program helps parents build skills and strategies to better connect with and support their children, while setting healthy boundaries, fostering resiliency, and reducing anxiety. Childcare is provided for ages 4+. Kosher snack are served. Deadline to register is Friday, October 17. Normally valued at $600 per family, the workshop is being fully underwritten by the Elaine and Debra Rosen Mental Health Fund of the Birmingham Jewish Foundation. To register or learn more, contact Amy Neiman at 205-278-7106 or amyn@cjfsbham.org.

**OCTOBER 28 – COMMUNITY FOOD BANK VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY, 9 – 11 a.m. at the Community Food Bank of Central AL. Contact 205-278-7101 to volunteer.

THINGS TO DO IN OCTOBER...

…This includes some things that can be done while the weather is not too hot or not too cold around the southeast, especially if you want to get away for a weekend or day trip and enjoy something new, different, music, some good food or just the ride and sightseeing.

AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

IN GAINESVILLE…

**OCTOBER 16-18 – COOP ECON 2025 – LEARNING BY DOING is a regional event at the Rural Training & Research Center in Gainesville. IT is the 12th gathering since 2011 and is part of an effort to build networks across the US South to promote and Launch sustainable cooperative economies. A cooperative is a business that is owned and operated by the people who use its services and is started by a group of people rather than individuals. Credit unions, agricultural co-ops, or any other organization owned and run jointly by its members, who share the profits or benefits are examples of cooperatives. This year’s theme “Legacy, Leadership, Local Prosperity,” highlights the cooperative movement’s role in strengthening rural communities and creating pathways for shared economic development. The event brings together cooperative members, leaders, and partners from across the South to deepen knowledge, share strategies and celebrate cooperative resilience. The Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund is a 57-year-old cooperative association of Black farmers, landowners and cooperatives. For more info on the Main event, call 404-490-4426. In Alabama call 205-652-9678 or email: info@federation.coop.

FOR SEAFOOD LOVERS…ON THE GULF COAST…

…ALABAMA GULF COAST SEAFOOD JOINTS – You can check these out any weekend or weekday (if you love seafood and) if you can get away to enjoy some. They are near bait shops, quiet docks and serving seafood cooked just right. (Here are a few for this week. Look for more next week.)

**TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR in BON SECOUR where shrimp boats dock at the back door ensuring the nights special was swimming that morning. The oysters come straight from nearby beds and shucked fresh throughout the day. Nothing fancy and no trendy fusion dishes here. Just seafood prepared the way coastal folks have done for generations.

**LIGHTHOUSE RESTAURANT in IRVINGTON is tucked away where you may not venture, but it draws seafood lovers from across Mobile Bay. Crab claws arrive by the pound, accompanied by melted butter. The view overlooks working docks where real boats bring real fish not a postcard version of coastal life.

**THE RIVER SHACK in MOBILE (DOG RIVER) is perched on stilts over Dog River and defies gravity and health inspectors’ expectation. People talk about the hush puppies and that they are worth the sketchy parking situation. Locals park wherever they can find space and walk down the wobbly dock.

**KING NEPTUNE’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT in GULF SHORES is an unassuming spot tucked behind the main drag where the parking lot stays packed, where the gumbo recipe hasn’t changed since the 1980s and neither has the price …a lot. Portions are generous and the walls display photos of record catches and tournaments creating a museum of Gulf Coast seafood history that your money cannot buy.

**SEA-N-SUDS in GULF SHORES is a beachfront institution that operates on island time and the order arrives when they are ready. The building looks like a beach house that decided to serve food. The people crack crab legs on the outdoor seating where the it feels more like a backyard barbecue that a restaurant. There are grouper sandwiches that disappear as fast as they can fry them especially during the sunset hours when the Gulf puts on it daily show.

**BLUEGILL RESTAURANT in SPANISH FORT is named after the freshwater fish that swim nearby in the gap between the bay and river cuisine. The menu changes with whatever the fishermen bring through the back door. Catfish and shrimp are here reflecting the unique ecosystem where fresh and saltwater meet and the kitchen prepare with the same skills and enthusiasm. The families celebrate everything here from graduation parties to little league victories and it is sometimes called the community center for Spanish Fort residents.

(Some taken from Ever After in the Woods)

FOR JAZZ LOVERS in CLEARWATER…TAMPA, FLORIDA

**OCTOBER 16- 19 is the 46th CLEARWATER JAZZ HOLIDAY. On the MAIN STAGE with TOWER OF POWER and RHN featuring RICK BRAUN & RICHARD ELLIOT on THURSDAY. On FRIDAY, there is CORY WONG and THE WAR AND TREATY. Scheduled for SATURDAY is TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE and LADY BLACKBIRD. Last, but not least is SUNDAY show with TRAMPLED BY TURTLES and ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES. There are several stages including the Main Stage on the Green and two new side stages. The 46th Clearwater JAZZ Holiday goes on until November 15.

COMING IN NOVEMBER…FROM BIRMINGHAM TO MONTGOMERY…

**NOVEMBER 5 – BLACK HISTORY BUS TOUR OF MONTGOMERY with Lunch and private dining at Martha’s Restaurant. Depart at 8 a.m. – Return at 5 p.m. Get on this bus tour for a Day of History, Culture and Fellowship at City Hall, Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, hear Award Winning Dr. Richard Bailey and more. It is senior-friendly and handicap accessible on a comfortable 54-seat charter bus. Call (205) 595-8156 for more.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

