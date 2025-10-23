PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THIS WEATHER!!! Have Fun at Magic City Classic, this weekend AND ENJOY HALLOWEEN WITH THE FAMILY!!

TODAY, OCTOBER 23…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**AAF October Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the AmFirst Community Room on 4th Avenue North. Speak is WAYNE REID, Executive Director of Alabama Public Television. Register at www.aafbham.org.

**FREE – GOLPE, SIKM, REFUSE TO THRIVE, BORN & ACUTE EFFECT with SKLKM, REFUSE TO THRIVE, BORN, ACUTE EFFECT at Saturn.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama State’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**NATIONAL NIGHT OUT, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at The Hill, 5415 Beacons Drive, in Irondale. FREE.

**NIGHT 1: DAIKAIJU with TV COP at The Nick.

**COMEDIENNE EUNICE ELLIOT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

** at Avondale Brewing Co.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 5 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**4TH AVENUE FLICKS with the movie BLACK PANTHER, 6 p.m. at 1500 4th Avneue North. FREE.

**NIGHT 2: DAIKAIJU with MY NEXT-DOOR NEIGHBOR at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick “A NIGHT OF HORROR – AN IMMERSIVE BURLESQUE AND VARIETY EXPERIENCE.”

**SCARE YOUR FACE OFF FEST XV BY DIY BIRMINGHAM at Saturn.

**JOHNNYSWIM – THE WHEN THE WAR IS OVER TOUR at Iron City.

**ROCKY HORROR MASQUERADE BALL at Avondale Brewing Co.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25…

**PINK POWER WALK in IRONDALE, 7 Registration, 8 a.m. Opening Ceremony and 8:30 a.m. two-Mile Walk at Irondale City Hall, 101 20th Street South. Free Donations appreciated. Register at www.irondalecommunityfoundation.com.

**BILLY RAFFOUL with PETER RAFFOUL at Saturn.

**THE OPTICS with SOL MUSICAL at the Nick.

**JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS – THE LAST KINGS OF BABYLON TOUR at Iron City.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26…

**FREE – HALLOWEEN CEREAL BRUNCH, 9 a.m. at Saturn.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**JAZZ ON $TH WITH UAB JAZZ ENSEMBLE, 5 p.m. at the Carver Theatre Sunday Series – Jazz on 4th. FREE for UAB Students and Faculty with UAB ID.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FREE SHOW with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**STEVIE TOMBSTONE at The Nick. FREE.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**FOUND FOOTAGE FEST: PORCELAIN VHS TREASURES at Saturn.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 27…

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORY SLAM: MASKS at Saturn.

**MACY GRAY – ON HOW LIFE IS 25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Iron City.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**NICK SHOULDERS with CHRIS ACKER at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29…

**PARENTING WITH PURPOSE – A SPACE- Informed Workshop for Parents, 5:30-7 p.m. at N.E. Miles Jewish Day School Register by October 17. Call 205-278-7101 for more.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

BAD YEAR with AUDIOPHILE at The Nick.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**KITCHEN DWELLERS with FIRESIDE COLLECTIVE at Saturn.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TRAUMA RAY at Saturn.

**Q DOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS ALL HALLOW’s EVE at The Nick.

**KACIE BELL, VIA VICARY & SAM HOLT – A HALLOWEEN SHOW TO DIE FOR at Avondale Brewing.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31….

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick with BLOOD MOON RIOT + COSTUME CONTEST.

**COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MILK & HONEY – FREAK (HALLOWEEN) at Saturn.

**THE REVIVALISTS – ALL IN THE FAMILY: 10 YEARS OF MEN AMONGST MOUNTAINS at Avondale Brewing Co.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC UPDATES…

**PASTOR MIKE, JR. is the Official Ambassador, DJ TRACIE STEELE is the In-Game Emcee AND JERMAINE DUPRI’s Special DJ set is at 1 p.m. at the Amazon Tailgate Area.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**TODAY – FOOD SUPPORT – DROP OFF LOCATION, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Birmingham Municipal Court, 601 17th Street North, For more info., andrian.penn@bulldogs.amu.edu and mirandaonaaj@birmhml.gov.

FOR WOMEN…

**TODAY – OPERATION: BEAUTY RESCUE – GRACE KLEIN COMMUNITY is hosting an evening of relaxation with facials, massages and more as you learn how to distribute rescued beauty, hygiene and health and wellness items to those in need. JOIN GRACE KLEIN, 5-7 p.m. at Pinnacle Financial Group, 2020 Cahaba Road (English Village), in Mountain Brook. Enjoy a relaxing evening with friends featuring facials, massages and more. Register and learn about all kinds of valuable items that are thrown out from dermatology offices, salons and even your own bathrooms. Learn how to help spread the word about this exciting new initiative called OPERATION BEAUTY RESCUE. Interested in becoming a vendor, contact marnie131@gmail.com. For more on Operation Beauty Rescue, go to: operationbeauty.org.

THINGS TO DO IN OCTOBER...

…FOR HALLOWEEN and FUN THINGS…

TOMORROW…

**SCARE YOUR FACE OFF FEST XV BY DIY BIRMINGHAM at Saturn.

**ROCKY HORROR MASQUERADE BALL at Avondale Brewing Co.

SATURDAY…

**HOWL-O-WEEN PUP-KIN PATCH PAWTY, 10 a.m. – Noon at Tails by the Rails at Ellard Park, 2420 Ruffner Court, in Irondale with Pumpkin Patch Pictures, Costume Contest and Treats.

**CASPER, a Flick Among the Flowers, at Sunset at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on the Formal Lawn.

OCTOBER 29…

**TRACKS & TREATS HALLOWEEN NIGHT, 5-7 p.m. with S’Mores, train rides and Candy Galore at The Tracks at Irondale City Hall, 101 20th Street South.

**WOODFIN’S ROUND-UP HARVEST FESTIVAL, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham City Hall for ages 2-12. FREE. There will be carnival rides, inflatables, games, food trucks, with safe family fun. Costumes encouraged.

**VIKINGS M/C HALLOWEEN HAUNTED HOUSE, 6-9 p.m. at 2501 South Park Dr. S.W. FREE and Free refreshments.

OCTOBER 31…

**SPOOKTACULAR, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Vulcan Park and Museum.

**CELEBRATE THE MAGIC OF WICKED, 5:30 p.m. at the Carver Theatre/Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame with a special Sing-Along Screening. Costumes are encouraged. Dress as your favorite character and enter the Wicked Costume Contest

AROUND TOWN…

**OCTOBER 24 – YOUTH FILMMAKERS SYMPOSIUM, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Velvet Studios, 501 Huffman Road (REAR ENTRANCE) for Students grades 4-12. There will be breakfast and registration begins at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided. For more info and to register, call 205–370-7805.

**OCTOBER 25 – FLICKS AMONG THE FLOWERS, 5:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The movie featured is CASPER. There is also a Costume contest. Bring your blanker or lawn chair, find your spot and enjoy. FREE. Donations are appreciated.

FOR COMMUNITY EFFORTS…

**TEN AWARDS CALL FOR ENTRIES with AAFBIRMINGHAM – Nominations are open for the 2025 Ten Awards. These awards shine a spotlight on the excellence of sales, service and leadership in advertising that often goes unrecognized in the world. Celebrate the unsung heroes and visit aafbham.org/the-ten-awards to submit your nominations ASAP. For more about the organization, go to info@aafbirmingham.com

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.