Marking the End of Pink October with a Victory Bell Celebration

Germaine Robinson was only 21 years old when she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. Almost immediately she was brought to tears.

“It was like it was taking a piece of my womanhood. I think that was the most heartbreaking part,” she said. “Being that I was so young, and you’re just really discovering yourself, and then cancer. It broke me for a minute.”

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, while breast cancer still remains low in younger women, those under 40 are almost 40 percent more likely to die from their breast cancer than women over 40, and it has become the leading cause of cancer death in women aged 20 to 49 in the U.S.

“I did surgery and chemotherapy, but no radiation,” said Robinson. “I went through six months of chemotherapy with a booster every week after my chemo treatment.”

By 23, Robinson was cancer free, but doctors told her she would not be able to conceive. Today, at age 56, she is the mother of two adult daughters, who have motivated her to go after all the things she thought she lost.

“Having my girls, they inspired me to go back to school. I got my bachelor’s degree [in business management from Virginia College in 2005] and my master’s degree [in business administration from Walden University in 2010],” she said. “For a while, the one thing we didn’t have was a home. We ended up receiving our own home through [Habitat for Humanity]. I feel like I went full circle on that one.”

“Touched My Heart”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close, but earlier this month Robinson was one of 26 survivors, supporters, and health care professionals who gathered at the historic Arlington Home and Gardens in West Birmingham to honor those affected by breast cancer, as well as promote early detection and education.

Part of the program — organized by local advocate Chanda Temple, senior project manager for the City of Birmingham — was the ringing of a bell, which has become an honored and cherished tradition in the realm of cancer survivorship care.

Outfitted in various hues of pink, survivors, fighters, and friends grabbed the pink pompoms placed at each of their seats, lined the pathway in the back of the building leading to a bell, and cheered the first-time bell ringers to the groove of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross.

The sun was shining brightly, the air was tinged with the scent of sweet flowers, and the song’s upbeat tempo and affirming message served as a source of strength and encouragement, reminding these women that they are not alone and that their journeys, no matter how difficult, are worthy of celebration.

Some of the women fought and beat breast cancer before ringing the bell to signify completion of cancer treatment became a tradition, and they were cheered as they got a chance to ring the bell for the first time. Robinson was one seven other women who were first-time bell ringers.

“It was beautiful, and it touched my heart because didn’t get a chance to do it during my time. Ringing that bell provided a feeling I never thought I would experience,” said Robinson. “It was like something out of a movie.”

“I’m Still Here”

For Eva Johnson, ringing the bell was something she’d always thought about but never knew she’d get the opportunity to do.

“It was overwhelming. Now I can say I finally got to ring my bell,” said Johnson, who has remained cancer free for 11 years.

Today, Johnson hosts her own breast cancer awareness walk — the EB Johnson Breast Cancer Walk, which started in 2019 and is held annually at Birmingham’s East Lake Park.

“When [the nonprofit breast cancer organization] Susan G Komen left Birmingham, I started my own walk. People would hang around in the park after the walk was over, so three years ago my family and I decided to grill out, as well,” said Johnson.

For Nataly Swann, another first-time bell ringer, it meant, “ringing to the universe, ‘Hey, I’m still here and I’m still fighting.’ I never had closure like that,” she said.

Swann was first diagnosed in 2019.

“I [went] through a surgery, through chemotherapy, and a lot of recovery,” Swann told The Birmingham Times. “This year, I had a recurrence, and I had another surgery. When my blood tests came back cancer free, I was just crying. That’s all I could do. I’m still here.”

Swann explained that during her first battle with breast cancer, she tried to put it behind her.

“I thought, ‘OK, I’m done.’ I put it in my rear-view mirror, turned the page, and moved on,” she said.

During her second diagnosis, Swann faced insurance hardship after she received a letter stating that her testing for breast cancer was not needed.

“They sent me letter saying the testing was not medically necessary, but I tested anyway — and it saved my life,” she said. “My main focus now is being an advocate for women who may have experienced hardship with their insurance policies while battling. When you receive this letter, it’s basically your ticket coupon to a cemetery or something and it makes you want to fight.”

For more survivor stories, visit http://www.chandatemplewrites.com, where local advocate Chanda Temple, project manager for the City of Birmingham, has compiled a series called “SurviveHer at the Table: Food. Faith. Fight.” In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, each day of October 2025 Temple has profiled one female breast cancer survivor, highlighting food from local restaurants or food vendors that each one liked at some point during her breast cancer journey or enjoys today.

