‘We Got You’: Community Kitchens Birmingham Preparing Food Aid Amid Government Shutdown

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

With November SNAP benefits suspended in Alabama due to a federal government shutdown, Kimberly Speights, Executive Director of Community Kitchens Birmingham, has a message for any families looking for food assistance.

“Our services will not stop,” Speights told The Birmingham Times on Tuesday. “We want to let the public know our services have not stopped and will not stop. There is no requirement for our meals … You don’t have to show proof. You just have to come in, sign in, and get hot meals. That goes for family singles, unemployed, underemployed, unhoused, whoever is hungry. We got you.”

The Birmingham-based nonprofit organization provides free, hot meals six days a week, through physical locations and a mobile unit.

Nearly 23,000 households in Birmingham rely on rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and 750,000 in Alabama.

Speights said her nonprofit is “asking supporters, volunteers, and donors to donate can goods to help keep our pantry stocked so that we can continue to meet the needs by preparing these hot meals. “

In addition, “we’ve connected with great partners here in Birmingham that we’ve been partnering with for years, such as Community Care Development Network, who offers food boxes,” Speights said. “They supply snack bags, which were able to take on our mobile unit. We also offer toiletries. We try to give out blankets, hand warmers, skull caps, and gloves. We just want to make sure that we’re trying to meet their needs holistically, a little bit more than just our hot meal.”

With this week’s suspension looming, food banks and community organizations are bracing for increased demand, as recipients seek alternative sources of support during the benefit hiatus.

“We’re already seeing that increase in our Kingston and Woodlawn communities,” said Speights.

The suspension in benefits is expected to have a significant impact, particularly on children, seniors, and individuals with disabilities who rely on monthly assistance for their basic needs.

“We have a great senior population that we serve and just knowing that they don’t have access to those benefits for other resources is disheartening,” Speights said.

She added, “We serve hot meals at our Southside location at no cost and that will still continue. We also provide mobile services to Woodlawn and Kingston three days a week. Those services will continue in spite of all of the cuts going on around us.”

Here’s a list of locations:

Community Kitchens Birmingham

Physical Location: 1024 12th Street South

Monday_ Saturday 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Mobile Locations: Woodlawn – Willow Wood Park

5312 Georgia Road

Monday/Tuesday/Friday

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Kingston

11th Avenue Church of God In Christ

4480 Richard Arrington Jr Bivd.

Monday/Tuesday/Friday

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

For more visit communitykitchensbirmingham.org