The Need Remains: Birmingham City Council Organizing Multiple Food Giveaways

The Birmingham Times

Over the course of the next week, there will be several opportunities for residents to receive free food boxes at events organized by Birmingham City Councilors.

Even as federal government shutdown ended Wednesday the impact is still being felt by over 23,000 households in Birmingham that rely on SNAP benefits, many families are in need of assistance, especially with Thanksgiving coming up. There will be five food giveaways hosted by multiple Council offices in the coming days.

Earlier this month the Council voted to provide $1 million in funding to assist families who are being impacted by the disruption of SNAP benefits during the federal government shutdown; United Way of Central Alabama is distributing those food assistance funds.

In addition to that, there are multiple partnerships that are providing residents with wraparound services and assistance programs.

Here are the details of those upcoming giveaways:

November 14 (Friday), 1 p.m.: District 5 (Councilor Darrell O’Quinn) Thanksgiving Drive-thru event, while supplies last (first come, first served), Jefferson County Family Court 120 2nd Ct North Birmingham

November 15 (Saturday), 10 a.m., District 7 (Council President Wardine Alexander) Days of Giving, 500 Hens, First Baptist Church Roosevelt City (6012 Malcolm Avenue)

November 15 (Saturday), District 9 (Council President Pro Tem LaTonya Tate) Mobile Market Thanksgiving Giveaway, 2-5 p.m. at North Birmingham Towers Parking Lot. Must be registered and must be a District 9 resident.

November 17 (Monday), District 9 (Council President Pro Tem LaTonya Tate) Hen Giveaway, 9 a.m. – noon, Twenty Fifth Baptist Church (2100 25th Ct North, Birmingham) Must be registered, District 9 residents only

November 24 (Monday), District 6 (Councilor Crystal Smitherman) Thanksgiving Giveaway in partnership with Senator Rodger Smitherman, One meat and One box per car (chicken and turkey available, food box and holiday box available) 3-5 p.m. at 1101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Birmingham AL 35211.