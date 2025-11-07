HBCU Football Roundup: Miles College Looks to Finish Season on a Winning Note

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College will look to finish the season on a high note when the Golden Bears (3-7, 3-4) face Tuskegee University (3-6, 2-5) on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Legion Field. The kickoff for this Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup is 2 p.m.

The city’s Park and Recreation department will partner with Miles to collect canned and boxed goods at Legion Field during the game. Collections will be taken from 12 to 2 p.m. in front of the stadium in the area under the lion statues. Game day gates will open at 12 p.m., and the game will start at 2 p.m.

Miles College is coming off a 24-14 loss to Fort Valley State last week. Despite the loss, the Golden Bears have won three out their last four games. Linebacker Robert Williams has put together a great season with 83 total and 51 solo tackles along with three sacks. He’s one of the top defensive players in the conference. Miles College could use a strong performance from him in this contest.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (6-2, 4-1) will entertain Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2) on Saturday, Nov. 8. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Hornets have been playing some terrific football. Alabama State defeated Prairie View A&M, 31-28, in a huge conference game last week. ASU will lean on running back Jahbari Kuykendall to maintain a solid ground attack. Kuykendall has 59 carries for 568 yards and two touchdowns this season.

In other action in the SWAC, Alabama A&M (4-5, 1-4) will host Prairie View A&M (6-3, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs’ player to watch is running back Maurice Edwards who has scored 7 TDs while gaining 361 yards on 98 carries this season.