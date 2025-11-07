Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ HBCU Football Roundup: Miles College Looks to Finish Season on a Winning...

HBCU Football Roundup: Miles College Looks to Finish Season on a Winning Note

Birmingham Times
Linebacker Robert Williams has put together a great season for the Miles Golden Bears with 83 total and 51 solo tackles along with three sacks. He’s one of the top defensive players in the SIAC conference. (Jasmine Moore, Miles College)

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College will look to finish the season on a high note when the Golden Bears (3-7, 3-4) face Tuskegee University (3-6, 2-5) on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Legion Field. The kickoff for this Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup is 2 p.m.

The city’s Park and Recreation department will partner with Miles to collect canned and boxed goods at Legion Field during the game. Collections will be taken from 12 to 2 p.m. in front of the stadium in the area under the lion statues. Game day gates will open at 12 p.m., and the game will start at 2 p.m.

Miles College is coming off a 24-14 loss to Fort Valley State last week. Despite the loss, the Golden Bears have won three out their last four games. Linebacker Robert Williams has put together a great season with 83 total and 51 solo tackles along with three sacks. He’s one of the top defensive players in the conference. Miles College could use a strong performance from him in this contest.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (6-2, 4-1) will entertain Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2) on Saturday, Nov. 8. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Hornets have been playing some terrific football. Alabama State defeated Prairie View A&M, 31-28, in a huge conference game last week. ASU will lean on running back Jahbari Kuykendall to maintain a solid ground attack. Kuykendall has 59 carries for 568 yards and two touchdowns this season.

In other action in the SWAC, Alabama A&M (4-5, 1-4) will host Prairie View A&M (6-3, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs’ player to watch is running back Maurice Edwards who has scored 7 TDs while gaining 361 yards on 98 carries this season.

