Julius D. Howard Named Executive Director of Fairfield Alabama Housing Authority

The Fairfield Alabama Housing Authority (FAHA) is has announced the appointment of Julius D. Howard as its new Executive Director. With a distinguished career spanning multiple housing authorities across Alabama, Mr. Howard brings a wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and a deep commitment to community service.

Howard began his career at the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, serving as an Occupancy Specialist and Asset Manager. His journey continued through impactful leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer at the Selma Housing Authority, where he oversaw more than 500 public housing units and over 1,000 Housing Choice Vouchers. He also served as Director of Property and Asset Management at the Bessemer Housing Authority, leading day-to-day operations for a portfolio of 708 public housing units.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Howard is a graduate of Stillman College with a bachelor of arts in mass communications and holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He further enhanced his leadership credentials by completing the Executive Director Education Program through PHADA/Rutgers University in 2021.

Howard is known for his people-first approach, believing that success in public housing begins with recruiting top talent and equipping teams with the tools and training needed to thrive. He is passionate about meeting residents where they are, fostering personal growth, and promoting pathways to self-sufficiency.

“I consider myself a servant for the people,” said Howard. “My goal is to bring people together, provide quality services, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents.”

Outside of his professional life, Howard is a family man, married to Tracey Howard with whom he shares three adult children. He remains actively engaged in community initiatives and is committed to lending his time and talents wherever they are needed.

In a statement, Howard said, “I am honored to serve as the new Executive Director of the Fairfield Alabama Housing Authority (FAHA). It is with great enthusiasm and a deep sense of responsibility that I step into this role, committed to advancing our mission of providing safe, affordable, and quality housing for the residents of Fairfield.