Meet Birmingham Mayor Woodfin’s Leadership Team for His Third Term

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Monday announced leaders who will guide his administration’s third term.

Woodfin reappointed to his executive team Cedric D. Sparks, Sr., Chief of Staff; Ed Fields, Chief Strategist and Senior Advisor; Melissa E. Smiley, Chief Economic and Community Development Officer; and Chaz Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer and Commissioner of Sports and Entertainment. Smiley previously served as Chief Accountability Officer. Mitchell served as Chief of Operations.

The mayor also announced three new leadership roles: James Fowler as Chief of Public Infrastructure, Dr. Sylvia Bowen as Deputy Chief of Administrative Services, and Carlton Peeples as Deputy Chief of Public Safety.

“Each of these leaders brings exceptional expertise and a deep dedication to Birmingham’s future,” said Woodfin. “Their work will strengthen our city’s foundation—economically, operationally, and in the daily lives of our residents.”

Sparks is a Birmingham native and veteran public servant. Sparks has worked in city government since 1998. He previously served as Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services and has been Chief of Staff since 2017. A graduate of The University of Alabama and Miles Law School, Sparks has received numerous honors for leadership and civic engagement.

Fields oversees strategic planning, partnerships, and communications for the Mayor’s Office. He has served as Chief Strategist and Senior Advisor since 2017. Fields is a graduate of Alabama State University and The University of Alabama’s Manderson School of Business and has held leadership roles with the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and Alabama Media Group.

Smiley has served the city for more than 15 years, mostly in the Office of the City Attorney which included Chief Assistant City Attorney. She joined the Mayor’s Office in 2021 as Chief Accountability Officer. Her legal and development expertise has supported major Birmingham projects, including Protective Stadium, The World Games, and securing the designation for the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. She is a graduate of Howard University and Tulane School of Law.

Mitchell will oversee city finances and its expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. His leadership connects financial discipline with event development and community engagement. He has played a critical role in recruiting major events to the city including Major League Baseball at Rickwood in 2024. A Birmingham native, Mitchell attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he earned his MBA.

Fowler moves into his new role after serving as Director of the Department of Transportation (BDOT) since 2018. As director, Fowler advanced walkability, transit access, and mobility initiatives citywide. An Auburn University graduate and civil engineer, Fowler brings nearly two decades of public and private sector experience.

Bowen has more than 15 years of experience in municipal leadership, advancing equity and civic innovation. A graduate of Tuskegee University and Johnson & Wales University, where she earned her MBA. She will earn her doctorate of business administration from the University of North Alabama in December 2025.

Peeples brings 27 years of federal law enforcement experience, most recently serving as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Birmingham Division. A U.S. Army veteran and University of Louisville graduate, Peeples has led major operational and risk management programs across multiple FBI field offices nationwide.

The appointments take effect on November 25, the first day of Mayor Woodfin’s third term. Additional appointments will be announced in the coming days, according to the city.