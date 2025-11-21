November 20, 2025

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

Senior Public Safety Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Senior Public Safety Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT11/20/2025

University of Montevallo

Assistant Director, TRIO SSS EMPOWER

Learning Facilitator

Police Officer

Student Accounts Analyst

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an EO Institution

BT11/20/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-904304

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAYBELLINE C. BATTLE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOYCE A. STABILE a/k/a JOYCE P. STABILE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 408 15th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-3-022-026.000

Legal Description: Part of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 46, according to the map of the property of the West End & Improvement Company, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate for said County in Map Book 1, Pages 38 and 39; particularly described as beginning in the Western line of Almond Street at a point 100 feet southward of the intersection of said line with Southern line of 3rd Avenue, thence Westward parallel with said Avenue 100 feet, thence Southward parallel with said Street 45 feet, thence Eastward parallel with said Avenue 100 feet to said Western line of Almond Street, thence Northward along the West line of Almond Street 45 feet to the point of beginning. Also, the NE 10 feet of Lot 3 in Block 46, according to the map of the property of the West End & Improvement Company, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate for said County in Map Book 1, Pages 38 and 39, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017109446 as follows: NE 10 FT OF LOT 3 AND N 45 FT OF S 90 FT LOTS 1 AND 2 BLK 46 WEST END LAND & IMP CO.)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904023.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM JEFFERSON WYNN, III, and NANCY GAY COTTON, as heirs of CARLTON TERRELL WYNN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2313 26th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-1-010-002.000

Legal Description:Lots 11 through 13, Block 25, according to the map of North Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 3 Page 50 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion conveyed to the State of Alabama by deed recorded in Real Volume 3288 Page 196 in the Probate Office, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086471 as follows: LOTS 11 THRU 13 BLK 25 NORTH BHAM LESS & EXCEPT RD R/W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904306.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MYERS-WILLIAMS, LLC; BELINDA COSTON HYCHE, KATHY DAO, CAROL MCDONALD, and LISA P. COSTON, as heirs of KENNETH C. COSTON, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH C. COSTON, SR. a/k/a KENNETH C. COSTON a/k/a KENNETH CHARLES COSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 517 Alabama Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-03-2-010-002.000

Legal Description: Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, in Block 11, in the Survey of Kenilworth as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 93, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2025054036 as follows: LOTS 19 THRU 22 BLK 11 OF KENILWORTH LESS PT TO VALLEY CREEK CANAL)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904303.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK ARRINGTON; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1637 19th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-17-4-003-006.000

Legal Description: Lot 19, Block 8, according to the Survey of West End Hills, a map of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 27, Page 99, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001862 as follows: LOT 19 BLK 8 WEST END HILLS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904305.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: QUEST IRA, INC. FBO MARC COHEN IRA #30041-31; THE EVANS GROUP LLC, SERIES 32; WORTHINGTON FEDERAL BANK; THE PARKER COMPANY, L.L.C.; OTTO FAMILY TRUST; ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, L.L.C.; EARL MOORE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 4735 Terrace S, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-2-012-009.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, in Block 7, according to Central Park Land Co’s First Survey, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 42, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086364 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 7 CENTRAL PARK LAND COMPANYS FIRST SURVEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904307.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HAROLD J. PURIFOY, JR. and TWANA PURIFOY ANDERSON, as heirs of HAROLD PURIFOY AND CATHERINE PURIFOY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAROLD PURIFOY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CATHERINE PURIFOY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RANDALL B. JEFFCOAT; JESUS IS LORD ENTERPRISES, INC. f/k/a JIL ENTERPRISES, INC.; REGIONS BANK, as successor by merger to UNION PLANTERS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 4228 Greenwood Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35217

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-07-4-012-021.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 3, Boyles Park Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 64, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086355 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 3 BOYLES PARK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904566.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNA STEELE PROPERTIES, LLC; MARY CATHERINE MONTELEONE, ANTHONY ROCCO MONTELEONE, and DOMINICK GERARD MONTELEONE, as heirs of KATHRYN R. ALFANO; MARIE JACKSON and LEONARD FELIX BEASLEY, as heirs of SARA RACO JACKSON; NELLIE ALFANO RACO AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELLIE ALFANO RACO; MICHAEL J. ALFANO and PATRICIA ALFANO SHAW, as heirs of LILLIAN M. ALFANO; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SARAH ALFANO SCOTCH; REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC; LVNV FUNDING LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE COMPANY; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2629 23rd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-2-008-001.000

Legal Description: A part of the Northeast ¼ of Block 20, according to the survey of Haskell and Muller, as the same is recorded in the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 357, being bounded by Twenty-Second (22nd) and Twenty-Third (23rd) Avenue North and Twenty-Sixth (26th) and Twenty-Seventh (27th) Streets, being in Haskell & Muller’s Survey; said Northeastern quarter of said block forming a rectangle fronting Two Hundred (200) feet, more or less, on the Southern Side of 23rd Avenue North, and extending back Southward of that uniform width along the Westerly line of 27th Street, One Hundred and Forty (140) feet to an alley. Less and except any part of the above described property conveyed to 22nd Avenue Baptist Church by deed recorded in Instrument Number 9405 / 5830, described as follows: Part of the NE ¼ of Block 20, according to the survey of Haskell & Muller, as the same is recorded in the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 357, more particularly described as follows: Said Lot beginning at a point 60 feet West of said 27th Street: thence running Westerly along Southside 23rd Avenue 140 feet; thence Southerly 140 feet to an alley; thence Easterly along said alley 70 feet; thence Northerly 80 feet; thence Easterly 70 feet; thence Northerly 60 feet to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132695 as follows: P O B W INTER 23RD AVE N & 27 TH ST N TH SE 140 FT ALG 27TH ST N TO ALLEY TH SW 130 FT TH NW 80 FT TH NE 70 FT TH NW 60 FT TO 23RD AVE N TH NE 60 FT ALG 23RD AVE N TO P O B BEING PART BLK 20 HASKELL & MULLERS PROP S OF VILLAGE CREEK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902182

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF LOUIS VELLA; CHRISTINA V. KEMP, EXECUTOR OF ESTATE OF LOUIS VELLA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 3, according to the map or plat of E. A Westbrook Survey as recorded in Deed Book 74, Page 356 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in 2019111757 as follows: All of BLK 6 E A Westbrook

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-005-044.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902179

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALICE M. WASHINGTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4, in Block 3, according to Walnut Hill Land Company’s Re-subdivision of Block 698 of Elyton Land Company’s Survey of Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 47, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111484 as follows: LOT 4 BLK 3 WALNUT HILL

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-25-2-026-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/20/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902813

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JACQUELINE A. SIZEMORE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JACK NUGENT AUSTIN, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, STEWART CARLTON AUSTIN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, ALBERTENE NUGENT (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 14, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on November 12, 2025 (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. which hearing was continued and reset to be heard on December 8, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3615 26th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-017-003.000 a/k/a 0122001410170030000000

Legal Description: That part of Block 63, according to the map of Park Place, Property of the North Birmingham Land Company Addition Number Two, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 81, more particularly described as follows: Commence at the intersection of the South line of 37th Avenue with the East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street; thence Southwardly along the East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street for 150 feet for the point of

beginning; thence Eastwardly parallel with south boundary line of 3]1h Avenue 190 feet; thence Northwardly and parallel with East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street 50 feet; thence Westwardly and parallel with South boundary line of 37th A venue 190 feet to East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street; thence Southwardly along East boundary line of 4th or

26th Street for 50 feet to point of beginning; less and except that part of subject property conveyed to the State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a point that is 45 feet Northeasterly of and at right angles to the centerline of Project No. F-317(4) at P.C. Station 114+13.72; thence Northwesterly along a curve to the right, 45 feet from and parallel to said centerline a distance of 112 feet, more or less, to a point on the Southeast line of Lot No. G, Block 63, of Park Place Survey, and the point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; thence continue Northwesterly along said curve a distance of 53 feet, more or less, to a point on the Northwest line of said Lot that is 45 feet Northeasterly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at approximate Station 115+89; thence Southwesterly along the Northwest line of said Lot a distance of 32 feet, more or less, to the Southwest line of said lot; thence Southeasterly along the Southwest line of said Lot a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast line of said Lot; thence Northeasterly along the Southern line of said Lot a distance of 17 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning a/k/a POB 100 FT SE OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SE 50 FT TH SW 160S FT TO 26TH ST N TH NW 50 FT ALG 26TH ST N TH NE 150S FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCEDQUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result intitle to the property vesting in the BirminghamLand Bank Authority. Any

person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama

Code 1975 §§ 40-10- 3, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT11/20/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Alabaster Champion Career Academy Phase 2 AG Shop Renovations at Alabaster, AL for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, Inc

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT11/20/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT John Plott Company, Inc.

CONTRACTOR(S) HAVE COMPLETED THE CONTRACT FOR (CONSTRUCTION, RECONSTRUCTION, ALTERATION, EQUIPMENT, OR IMPROVEMENT) OF:

Pinewood, Woods Trace & Oak Grove Pump Station Improvements

Contract No. 2020 AMP – PS01

for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

OWNER(S). THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED FOR A PERIOD OF FOUR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS

BEGINNING: October 25, 2025 A FINAL SETTLEMENT WILL NOT BE MADE UPON

THE CONTRACT UNTIL THE EXPIRATION OF THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER COMPLETION OF NOTICE. ANY PERSON OR FIRM HAVING CLAIMS ON SAID PROJECT FOR MATERIALS OR

LABOR SHOULD CONTACT John Plott Company, Inc. PO Box 20183, Tuscaloosa, AL 35402

IN THE TIME AND MANNER AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

October 23, 2025 JOHN PLOTT COMPANY, INC.

DATE FIRM

BY:

Andrew Harshman

Vice President

BT11/20/2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Taylor Electric Inc. has completed the LAKESHORE DRIVE EXTENSION, BESSEMER ELECTRIC, located in Jefferson County Alabama. Taylor Electric has made request for final settlement of said contract and all people who have any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with the project should immediately notify the Sylacauga Utilities Board.

BT11/20/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9926730), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2026 AMP14 – CENTER STREET COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 854 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 172 laterals with excavation, 13,042 linear feet of 8-inch and 12-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 740 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, 27 internal sectional liners, 748 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer replacement, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Ron Thomas (205) 215-1661

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, December 03, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Ron Thomas(Jefferson County) at (205) 215-1661 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on December 05, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER November 21, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205)325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT11/20/2025

LEGAL NOTICE – FINAL SETTLEMENT REQUEST

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for Middle Street Water Line Upgrade #FS010448-01 for the MONTEVALLO WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons with any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, MONTEVALLO WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD, 613 Valley St, Montevallo, AL 35115, USA.

BT11/20/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 13-26“Frozen & Slush (Fountain) Beverages etc.”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, for “Frozen & Slush (Fountain) Beverages”.

All solicitation information, including forms and specifications, is available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx .Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org, attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Monday, December 1, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT11/20/2025

Project-Based Section 8: Southtown Senior Waitlist

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Southtown Senior, for two bedrooms only. Southtown Senior is located at 920 24th Street S, Birmingham, AL 35205. This building is for seniors age 62 or older. At least one household member must be 62 or older. All household members have to be adults. No minors can reside at this site.

DATE & TIME OPENS: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

All interested applicants should visit www.habdportals.org during the time period above to apply online.

HABD will provide a paper application to seniors who need them. Paper applications can only be obtained in person for the individual who will apply for housing, and a government photo ID will be required in order to receive the paper application. Paper applications will only be available during business hours within the timeframe the waitlist is open. Paper applications should be obtained at the below address and once the application is completed it should be

returned to the same address via U.S. postal mail only. Applications have to be post marked by 11/21/2025 in order to be added to the waitlist. No paper applications can be hand delivered or dropped off.

McCoy Building 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Southtown Senior

How does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not transferable to another unit. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who moves from the project-based unit may not have any right to continued housing assistance. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Southtown Senior “owner” to fill their vacancies.

Application Process to Be Placed on The Project-Based Waiting List:

Applications are available electronically online at www.habdportals.org/. All applications received between Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. and Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. will be accepted onto the waiting list based on the date and the time of the application. Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system.

How can I check my status on the waiting list?

Everyone that applies for the waiting list will be required to register for the applicant portal. Through the applicant portal, you will be able to update your contact information (including address and phone number), view what income is being used, and what household members you added to your application. You will also be able to view where your place is on the waiting list.

Special preference points will be given to applicants who fall under the below listed criteria:

Southtown Senior will have the following preferences:

– Returning Southtown Resident 10 points

– Public Housing Resident 10 points

Public housing residents in good standing who reside at developments targeted for redevelopment, demolition, or other repositioning activity which may require displacement and/or relocation are eligible for this preference. Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list.

Income Limits

Applicants must be within the applicable income limits based on family size (see chart below).

1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person $39,660 $45,360 $51,000 $56,640 $61,200 $65,760 $70,760 $74,820

Subsidy Standards

Depending on the family composition (number, age, and gender of persons in the household), applicants will qualify for a specific bedroom size, also known as the subsidy standard. The following chart lists the subsidy standards for Southtown Senior.

Number of Bedrooms Number of Persons Minimum Maximum 1 BR 1 2 2 BR 2 4

When will I be contacted from the waiting list?

HABD will contact applicants that made the waiting list based on preference points and date/time of receipt of application when there is unit availability based on your household composition.

Project-based waiting list applicants will be notified through email (if applied electronically) and

U.S. Postal Service (if paper application) once they are placed on the waiting list.

IMPORTANT:

If you have an address change throughout the application process, it is your responsibility to change your address in the Housing Choice Voucher applicant portal at www.habdportals.org/. We always recommend updating your address with the Post Office, but you must also update your address with our office, as forwarding mail has an expiration date and may prohibit you from receiving important information and/or an appointment regarding housing.

HABD does not discriminate based on sex, race, color, religion, natural origin, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, age, or marital status.

Duplicate applications will not be accepted! Hand delivered applications to any HABD location will not be accepted!

BT11/20/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Estate of Jack Whatley case # 25BHM001714, Administrator Easter Whatley-Rookard has filed a petition for probate of the estate of Jack Whatley in the Jefferson County Probate Court. All creditors must submit claims against the estate by Dec 15th, 2025.

BT11/20/2025

______________________________

NOTICE

SPRING GARDENS 1

APARTMENT

APPLICATIONS

SUSPENDED

201 Spring Gardens Road

Birmingham, AL 35217

205-841-5032

Effective 3:00 pm

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

JCHA Housing & Development Corp

(JCHA)

Spring Gardens Office will no

longer accept applications

for Spring Gardens 1 until further

notice.

BT11/20/2025

Notice of Application to Establish a Branch of a National Bank

Notice is given that Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered depository institution with its main office located at 38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on or about November 20, 2025, as specified in 12 CFR Part 5, for permission to establish a staffed branch located at 6602 Tattersall Lane, Birmingham, Alabama 35242 (“Tattersall BC”). Any person wishing to comment on this application may file comments in writing with the Director for Large Bank Licensing, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 7 Times Square, 10th Floor Mailroom, New York, New York 10036 or by email to licensingpubliccomments@occ.treas.gov, within 30 days of the date of this publication. Written requests for a copy of the public portion of the application should be sent to the Director for Large Bank Licensing at licensingpubliccomments@occ.treas.gov. The public may find additional information regarding this application in the OCC’s Weekly Bulletin at www.occ.gov.

Dated: November 20, 2025 Fifth Third Bank, National Association

Cincinnati, Ohio

BT11/20/2025

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for Pratt Alley & Subdivision Improvements Project # ENG 2025-008. Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, December 17, 2025, by 2:00 p.m. Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

This is a streetscape project in the Pratt Neighborhood. The construction consists of roadway, alley, and subdivision improvements, and includes sidewalks, curbs and gutters, ADA ramps, striping, as well as new water service, new sanitary sewer service, new underground electric service, and storm water infrastructure. The primary items of work are approximately: Asphalt Binder (630 Ton), Asphalt Seal (320 Ton), Prime Coat (1900 Gal), Heavy Duty Concrete Paving (2500 CY), 4” Concrete Sidewalks (1200 SY), 18” Concrete Curb and Gutter (2750 LF), 4” Ductile Iron Pipe (750 LF), and 8” Ductile Iron Pipe (1365 LF).

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 2:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plan room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the above project name. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process, and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Pratt Alley & Subdivision Improvements” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment, (3) the Authorization to Execute the Form of Proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) list of subcontractors, and (10) Transparency in City Government form.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject and or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT11/20/2025

Advertisement for Bid

AGCO Finance LLC will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for Certified Funds; plus, applicable sales tax. Equipment: MF-MFGC17236EB TRACTOR/LOADER/BACKHOE S/N: AG3MGC230NKR15017. Date of sale: 12/2/2025. Time of Sale: 11:00 A.M. Place of sale: ORBIS JCB MACHINERY 8920 WEAVER AVE NE. LEEDS, AL 35094. Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements. We reserve the right to bid. For further information please contact GENO TOLVER (334) 314-9985, Reference Number: 2939219.

BT11/20/2025

Abandoned Vehicle

2007 Chrysler 300 Touring VIN# 2C3KA53G27H742809

Location: 1460 Minor Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224

Vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 6:00 AM on 12/20/25 The seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

BT11/20/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) FOR PROGRAM YEAR 2024 (OCT. 1, 2024 – SEPT. 30, 2025) 15-DAY COMMENT PERIOD NOTICE

Jefferson County, Alabama, acting as lead agency for the Jefferson County HUD Consortium located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, Hoover, and Sumiton), is seeking public comment on the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Program Year 2024 (PY24).

Jefferson County received Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Shelter/Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG) funding for the period of October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025 to address the needs and concerns of Consortium citizens.

HUD requires grantees submit a CAPER within 90 days of the end of the Program Year outlining activities undertaken. The County plans to submit the PY24 CAPER to HUD by December 29, 2025.

To comply with federal regulations, the County will offer a 15-day public comment period from December 4 to December 19, 2025, for citizens to provide either written or verbal comments on the report. A public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the Pre-Commission Conference Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama.

Accommodations for those with disabilities or limited English proficiency are available upon request and within reason by contacting the Department of Community Services at 205-325-5761 by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The report will be available online at communityservices.jccal.org and for inspection at the Department of Community Services between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00 p.m. starting on December 4. Copies will also be provided to the 33 participating consortium cities.

Written comments may be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

Attn: CAPER Comments

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT11/20/2025

CIVIL ACTION NO. 01-CV-2025-901408.00

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA,

The estate of Donald Croom Beatty, Jr, deceased, by and through its Personal Representative Robert J. Hayes Petitioner, v. In Rem: Lot 196 and the Easterly 75 feet of Lot 195, as Described the Map and survey of the New County Club Sector of Mountain Brook Estates, as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and as more particularly described on Exhibit A attached hereto, and Gene Nelson, Rick Nelson, Pam Nelson Stephens, David Nelson, Stanley Gonyea, Kathy Gonyea Ely, Jennifer Pratt Oliver, and Julie Pratt Oliver, individuals, The Respondents.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO: Gene Nelson, and any and all unknown parties who may claim an interest in the above-described property, located in Jefferson County, Alabama described to wit as:

Parcel I:

Lot 196 according to the map of Mountain Brook Estates, New country Club Sector as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 17, Page 49.

Parcel II:

The easterly seventy-five feet of Estate One Hundred Ninety-Five (195), according to the map and survey of New County Club Sector of Mountain Brook Estates made by Mountain Brook Estates, Inc. and recorded in Map Book 17, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; said property fronting seventy-five (75) feet on the southerly side of Montevallo Road and extending back of that uniform width along the easterly line of said estate to the rear line thereof, together with all improvements thereon.

Parcel III:

Commence at the SE corner of Lot 195, and go in a southerly direction approximately 1.2 feet to a power pole thence follow a fence SW to a point 9 feet south of the SW corner of the fence on the western line of the east side division of Lot 195 thence turn 90° to the right and go in a NE direction 77.64 feet to the point of beginning.

AND ALSO

Commence at the NW corner of the east 75’ of Lot 195 and go to the SW along said property line 215 feet to the SW corner, then turn right 90° and go 2.64 feet to the west side of the fence post, then turn right and go in a NW direction along the fence for 146.8 feet to the intersection of the old fence and the new fence corner for the western division side of Lot 195, which intersection is 1.05 feet west of the west line of the east 75 feet of Lot 195, and from the intersection of the old fence and the new fence which are perpendicular to each other, continue in a northerly direction along a straight line to the point of beginning; said parcel of land contains the old driveway and fence belonging to the eastern 75 feet of Lot 195.

BT11/20/2025

RFP 25-12-01

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Central Alabama Water will be accepting sealed Request for Proposals for Armed Security Guard Service, RFP 25-12-01.

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed proposals for Armed Security Guard Service, RFP 25-12-01will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Friday, December 12, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Mandatory In-person Site Visit: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. will be held at the Customer Service Building in the Security Department (please RSVP by Thursday, November 20, 2025, 4:30 p.m. If your organization is unable to attend, your proposal will be deemed unresponsive and will not be accepted.

Prospective proposers should deliver or mail their RFP to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “RFP 25-12-01 – Armed Security Guard Service, Friday, December 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

BT11/20/2025

Advertisement for

Vendor / Contractor Pre-Qualification

Birmingham City Schools

New Central Office – Low Voltage Cabling and Termination Project

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by Birmingham City Schools (BCS) Purchasing Director, Ed McMullen, and Tim Lewis, BCS IT Project Manager, until 2:00pm Central time on December 2, 2025 for the Birmingham City Schools New Central Office – Low Voltage Cabling and Termination project located at 2101 6th Ave North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Pre-Qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Birmingham City Schools website: https://www.bhamcityschools.org/Page/332 and ALGX Digital Plan Room (www.alagraphics.com).

Receipt of Pre-Qualification Information Package

Prospective Prime Contractors / Vendors Pre-qualification Packages must be received at Birmingham City Schools Purchasing Department, Room 202, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, no later than 2:00 p.m. Central Time on December 2, 2025, by Ed McMullen, BCS Purchasing, purchasing@bhm.k12.al.us, after which no further requests will be considered. Three (3) paper copies, one (1) pdf, and two(2) flash drives with documents loaded are required for pre-qualification approval.

Prospective Prime Contractor / Vendor Notification

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent Low Voltage Telecommunications Cabling prime contractor / vendor relative to the requirements of the Low Voltage Cabling and Termination Project. Prospective prime contractors / vendors will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification.

PRIME CONTRACTOR/ VENDOR PREQUALIFICATIONS

Prime Contractor/ Vendors interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the vendor’s current Alabama contractor’s license is to be included in the pre-qualification submittal. Only Prime Contractors / Vendors that have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a proposal / bid for the Project.

GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

Installation of a complete Structured Cabling System(SCS) in a newly renovated building. The interior renovations to a 166,000 square feet 12-story office building located in Birmingham, Alabama. The building includes office space on levels 1-2 and 7-12, with existing integrated parking on levels 3-6. The low voltage cabling portion of the renovation project include installation of fiber risers; horizontal fiber; over 1900 Cat. 6A cables; and installation of telecommunications equipment cabinets and ladder tray in the MDF and 14 IDFs. The scope of work also includes termination, testing, and documentation of the SCS. The work will be performed under a single Prime Low Voltage Cabling Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project .The timeline will require a single contractor / vendor with multiple crews working at the same time to meet the completion schedule. The project documents and drawings will be released after the pre-qualification process is complete.

The owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in the applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the owner appear to be promoted thereby.

BT11/20/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

Crown Castle is proposing to deploy telecommunications antennas/equipment atop an existing 43.6-foot pole located at 2400 Avenue G, Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL 35218 (33° 30′ 27.96″ North, 86° 53′ 53.64″ West). The project also includes associated fiber and electric conduits located within the associated utility right-of-way. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-0755; PublicNoticeAtlanta@terracon.com. Reference Terracon Project No. 49257003.

BT11/20/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Track resurfacing for Central High School Track

For Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

OWNER PROJECT #: 2025-6

Sealed proposals will be received by Mr. Edward Smith, Executive Director of Facilities, Tuscaloosa City Schools, Central Office, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, until 2:00 PM CT on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Contractors must visit the site prior to bidding. Project location: Central High School, 905 15th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

Bidders must carry general liability and workers’ compensation insurance. Bids shall exclude taxes and be submitted on forms provided by the Owner’s Representative. No bid may be withdrawn for 90 days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any proposal or waive technical errors.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education for 5% of the bid amount (max $10,000) must accompany each bid. Performance and payment bonds are required at contract signing.

Bidders exceeding State Licensing Board limits must be licensed under Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama (1975) and must list their license number on the outside of the sealed envelope.

Bid documents may be obtained by emailing jana@gamedayassociates.com. Only documents issued through this process are endorsed by the Owner/Engineer. Addenda will be issued only to confirmed bidders. The Owner/Engineer retains all document copyrights.

All RFIs regarding the bid documents shall be sent to Jana Cox at: jana@gamedayassociates.com.

Completion Time: See Scope of Work in Project Documents.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Tuscaloosa City Schools, Dr. Mike Daria, Superintendent, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Owner’s Representative: Gameday Associates, LLC, Jana Cox, jana@gamedayassociates.com

BT11/20/2025

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

JEFFERSON COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER & CORONER’S OFFICE

BUILDING PACKAGE

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION – LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

_Doster Construction Company, Inc.

(Contractor)

has completed the Contract for the JEFFERSON COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER & CORONER’S OFFICE BUILDING PACKAGE for the Owner, Jefferson County Commission, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company Architects, PC, 2 North Twentieth Street, Birmingham, AL 35203

Doster Construction Company, Inc. 2100 International Park Drive

Birmingham, AL 35243, 202-443-3800

(Contractor, Business Address & Business Phone Number)

BT11/20/2025

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals shall be received by White-Spunner Construction on behalf of the Retirement Services of Alabama, until 4:00 pm local time on December 17th, 2025 and then publicly open for review for qualifications to furnishings all labor, materials, and insurance to perform all work required and described as follows:

Project No.

Battle House Parking Deck Repairs

Project Narrative:

The parking deck is an existing precast concrete structure constructed in the early 2000s. The structural system consists of precast double tees, shear walls, single trusses, and concrete members containing pre-stressed cables. The parking deck is six stories in height and includes approximately 223,632 square feet, with the top level containing a pool, spa, gym, and tennis court. Over the years, chlorine leakage from the pool and pool equipment room has caused significant infiltration and deterioration of surrounding concrete elements. The scope of the work shall include but not be limited to removal of infiltrated concrete from walls and topping slabs, treatment of exposed rebar, epoxy injection of cracked trusses, repair of damaged trusses and double tees, shoring of structural members during repairs, installation of a new concrete column, installation of carbon plate reinforcement at affected structural areas, installation of a silane sealer on the entire parking garage, installation of a traffic coating system in specified areas, repair of steel stairs, sealing of stairwell walls with elastomeric joint sealant, painting of stairwell walls, replacement of damaged fire sprinkler lines, demolition of existing CMU walls, reconstruction of topping slabs and removed concrete with repair mortar, insulation of CMU stairwells, perimeter sealing of the entire garage, electrical demolition, and plumbing demolition, floor drain replacement, application of migrating corrosion inhibitor, .

No pre-qualification packages will be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving pre-qualification proposals.

All prospective bidders shall submit a written submittal using American Institute of Architects (AIA) Document A305, “Contractor’s Qualification Statement,” latest edition, which may be purchased from an AIA documents vendor.

No Proposals will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly licensed and qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non-residents of the State, if a corporation or LLC, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS

PROJECT: Battle House Parking Deck Repairs

1.1 Written Submittal – To include at least each of the following items:

(Note that failure to provide all information requested, and failure to provide full disclosure may be deemed non-responsive by the Owner and as just cause for rejection of any prequalification submittal).

Completed American Institute of Architects (AIA) Document A305, “Contractor’s Qualification Statement”, latest edition, which may be purchased from an A.I.A. documents vendor by the Contractor.

List of projects under construction

List of projects completed in the last 5 years

Most recent audited financial statement

Include a list of projects of similar types, size, scope, and complexity which have been completed by the company submitting this prequalification proposal. In addition, provide the original bid amount, number of change orders, and final contract amount. List any warranty claims by the owner and amount and frequency of site visits to correct construction related issues.

Include name, address and telephone number of Owner, Architect, Construction Manager (if any), and the original and final Contract amounts.

A minimum of three (3) such similar projects in size, scope, and complexity, within the last 7 years, will be required for pre-qualification.

Confirmation that insurance and bonding requirements of the Retirement Systems of Alabama can and will be furnished, and a letter of confirmation from your company’s underwriter, broker, and/or agent indicating bonding limits, and that the required liability insurance with stated limits and other required provisions, is either in place or obtainable by the company submitting this prequalification proposal.

Corporate/Company overview and philosophy/mission statement.

Organizational chart of company structure.

Resumes of key personnel anticipated to be involved in this project, including at least the following (*) required personnel:

Principal*

Project Manager*

General Superintendent*

Quality Control Manager

Any other staff that may be involved

Provide a brief description of your company’s safety program (including in part, your substance abuse program); quality control program; and “partnering” program, training, or experience.

Provide description of how your company addresses warranty claims during the warranty period. Also provide a typical time frame of how quickly you will respond to such claims.

Provide (and list, if applicable) your company’s OSHA accident frequency rates and Alabama

workers compensation modifier.

1.2 Refer to Advertisement for additional information and requirements regarding prequalification.

Note that following this Prequalification process and legal advertisement for bids, a Pre-Bid Conference will be held, and attendance by Prequalified General Contractors will be strongly encouraged.

1.3 Submittal Deadline: 4:00 pm, December 17th, 2025

1.4 Number of Copies to be Submitted: One (1) Digital.

1.5 Submit one copy to:

White Spunner Construction 2010 W I-65 Service Rd S Mobile, Alabama 36693 Attn: Cole Hession

cole.hession@white-spunner.com

Phone: (251) 222-1166

BT11/20/2025

