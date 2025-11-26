PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

HAPPY THANKSGIVING…TO ALL OF YOU, FROM ALL OF US!!!

TODAY, NOVEMBER 27…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THANKSGIVING NIGHT with RICKY TATE & WILD MAN at The Nick.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 5 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**ALABAMA ALL-STAR COMEDY SHOW BATTLE OF THE SEXES EDITION at the StarDome Comedy Club featuring COMEDIAN DENO POSEY, SCOTT LAMAR, WOOD DELANIE, MARY, CECE PICKETT and DARNELLO hosted by CHARLES and ANDREA WINSTON.

**COMEDIAN FUNNYMAINE LIVE TAPING at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BUGWHORE at The Nick.

**PROJECT PAT at Iron City.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO: JERSEY SHORE EDITION at Saturn.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN at Saturn.

**SANITY’S END at The Nick.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30…

**BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART STORE SUNDAY – MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY is 12 – 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art where you can meet local artists and makers, as well as enjoy art activities, light bites, giveaways and discounts on the merchandise.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX – MAGIC, MOONLIGHT & MISTLETOE TOUR at Iron City.

**SUNDAY FUNNIES COMEDY SHOW featuring COMEDIAN SOLO JONES, JB ROBINSON, DJ GEORGE and JAQUEZ J. with Comedic Narrator BENNIE MAC. at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 1…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**EVERYTHING IS GREAT- A TOWN HALL FOR THE PEOPLE at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EL MANTIS at The Nick.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**FREE – UNDER THE MOUNTAIN” METROPOLIS at Saturn.

**WHITECHAPEL – RITUALS OF HATE TOUR at Iron City.

**COBB LANE BENEFIT CONCERT – The Upstairs at Avondale.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DUCKY NEPTUNE at The Nick.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE IMPROV at Saturn.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5….

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**MOTION SUNDAYS at Platinum, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJ CUZZO X DJ A1 Controlling the Vibes. There will be Drink Specials.

**QDOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**FUTUREBIRDS at Iron City.

**A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with JEFFREY BUTZER at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**FEED THE NEED FOOD DRIVE in Irondale – The City of Irondale is having a food drive until January 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Irondale City Hall. Donate can good and non-perishable items: canned meats (chick and Tuna), canned vegetables (low sodium), canned fruit or applesauce, peanut butter, beans, peas (canned or dried), pasta, rice, cereal, oatmeal, grits, boxed mac & cheese, 100 percent fruit juice and canned milk. Also, donate money for maximum impact: $1 provides four meals, $25 feeds a family for a week, $100 provides 400 meals. Money allows the purchase of fresh items and specific needs. Cash or check made Payable to: “Irondale Community Foundation OR give online: www.IrondaleCommunityFoundation.com. All donations will be directed through the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for distribution to families in need.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

THINGS TO HELP…and Do.

**FILL THE BOX CHALLENGE – FOOD DRIVE THROUGH NOVEMBER 28, at Family court 1st and 2nd Floors of Family Court Birmingham and at Bessemer Courthouse. Bring: peanut butter, pasta, rice quinoa, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, grits, fruit juice, shelf-stable milk, canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit, boxed meals, mac & cheese, Potato Flakes, canned/dried beans, peas and lentils. NO GLASS CONTAINERS, PLEASE.

**MAGIC CITY TOY DRIVE is NOW until December 5 accepting new and unopened toys for boys and girls form ages birth – 10 years old, new bicycles and coats and jackets. Donation sites are at the East, West, north and South Police Precincts, Police Ad Building, All Birmingham Fire and Rescue stations, All AmFirst Credit Unions in Birmingham, Department of Youth Services and City Hall. For more info, www.birminghamal.gov’DYS/ToyDrive. OR call 205-320-0879.

**FOR BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP in December:

1st Wednesday – Titusville Library at 10 a.m., 2nd Wednesday – North Birmingham Library at 3 p.m., 3rd Wednesday – East Ensley Library at 11 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – Southside Library at 3 p.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

**ASBURY UMC FOOD PANTRY, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Every 1st Sunday at 12:30 – 2 p.m. For more info, 205-995-1700, info@asburybham.org and www.asburybham.org/food.

**TOY DRIVE IN DECEMBER – Juicy’s Sunday Funday and MoneyGang Enterprise presents the First Annual Toy Drive. Dates and Locations: December 7 at Patton Park, December 14 at Avondale Park, December 21 at Harrison Park and December 28 at Linn Park. The times are 2-3:30 p.m. Each child received 1 free toy, an instant photo with the Grinch and can enjoy music, fun and festive surprises for the whole family. For more info, 205-413-0577. Juicyshoppe.com or FB: MoneyGang Mikey.

HAPPENINGS AROUND TOWN…

**SOUTH ARTS ARTIST CREATIVE PRACTICE GRANTS is offering $3000 to help Southern artists access professional development and career-milestone opportunities NOW through June 30, 2026. Recipients can still apply to other South Arts programs including Southern Prize & State Fellowships, Jazz Road for unrelated projects. Contact jcrawford@southarts.org or estevenson@southarts.org.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN IS HIRING creative leaders and teaching artists to help shape meaningful arts experiences for youth and the community.

**BOOK RELEASE – A HISTORY OF BIRMINGHAM ROCK & ROLL is released and there is a book signing on Saturday, 2-5 p.m. at WorkPlay. Author CRAIG LEGG has published a fabulous book containing more than 350 original paintings illustrating over seven decades of rock music, people, places and events in the Magic City. There will be live music performed by several of the artists featured in the book, t-shirts, select prints and other swag for sale. Get your copy of the book, if you love rock and roll.

**COMING SOON: COCKTAILS WITH CREATIVES. Look for more. This will be a spin-off of Coffee with Creatives, but with a night-time vibe.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com