SNAP Support Applications Now Open for Birmingham Families

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham, in partnership with the United Way of Central Alabama, is now accepting pre-registration forms for residents affected by the recent delay or suspension of their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

The House on Wednesday adopted a plan to reopen the government and sent it to President Donald Trump, which he signed.

This $1 million local relief effort, approved by Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council, is designed to ensure Birmingham families don’t face going without food or essential resources as the federal government grinds back to normal.

Residents needing support can visit birminghamal.gov/bhamready to complete the pre-registration form or text SNAP to 62644 to receive the link directly. Details about eligibility and the application process are available on the site.

“Birmingham takes care of its own,” said Mayor Woodfin. “Although the government shutdown has officially ended, we recognize that many families are still facing uncertainty and hardship because of the SNAP delays. This funding is about stepping up—making sure no child, elder, or neighbor in our community goes hungry while we wait for federal action.”

Eligible Birmingham residents — those living within city limits and benefits-eligible as of November 1, 2025 — will receive a $100 unrestricted gift card per SNAP account holder.

Learn more here