Students at Birmingham’s Tuggle Elementary Receive New Coats from Operation Warm

Nonprofit organization Operation Warm and volunteers from Diversified Energy distributed new coats and gloves to students at Tuggle Elementary School last week.

More than 400 coats were available for students, with volunteers helping the students with fitting.

Operation Warm’s mission has always been focused on the whole child. Their tagline, ‘more than a coat’, means that coats and shoes provide children with not just physical warmth, but also emotional warmth, the confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope for a brighter future.

Over the past 26 years, these gifts have become a bridge between families in need and the organization’s partners offering access to critical resources.

Operation Warm’s Guiding Principals Warmth: Operation Warm creates brand-new, high-quality coats and athletic-style shoes for children in need, offering both physical and emotional warmth.

Confidence: The gift of a brand-new coat or pair of shoes empowers children by sparking self-confidence in a way that second-hand clothing cannot. This gift can help students attend school, socialize with their peers and play outside with pride.