AJ McCarron Returns to Alabama to Become Head Coach of Birmingham Stallions

The United Football League today announced that former Alabama Crimson Tide three-time national champion and former St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron has been named head football coach of the Birmingham Stallions. The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. McCarron replaces Skip Holtz, who this week announced that he was stepping away from the team after four years as head coach of the team.

“AJ McCarron is a part of the fabric of winning football that is woven throughout the state of Alabama,” said Brandon. “It is only appropriate that a winner like AJ takes over the reins of the three-time champion Birmingham Stallions as they embark upon a new era.”

A native of Mobile, Alabama, McCarron was most recently the signal caller for the St. Louis Battlehawks (2023-24), leading the team to an appearance in the 2024 UFL Playoffs. During the team’s XFL Legacy era in 2023, he led the league in passing touchdowns (24), completion percentage (68.8%), and passer rating (108.4).

McCarron is best known for being a part of three national championship teams at the University of Alabama under legendary Head Coach Nick Saban (2009, 2011, 2012). For his outstanding performance on the field in 2013, he received the Maxwell Trophy, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Kellen Moore Award. A first-team All-American in 2013 and a two-time All-SEC second team selection in 2012 and 2013, McCarron went on to an eight-year NFL career beginning in 2014 with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texas, and Atlanta Falcons.

“I am excited about this new opportunity with the UFL,” said McCarron. “This game has given me so much as a player, and now I am ready to give back as a coach. It’s even more special that I get to do that while representing my home state – a state that has supported me throughout my career. Our team will build upon the amazing legacy of Skip Holtz. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Holtz, what he has done for the league and for the Stallions. I am ready to put in the work that will continue producing championship wins for the city of Birmingham.”

“We are so excited to welcome AJ as the new Head Coach of the Birmingham Stallions,” said David Dykeman, UFL Senior Vice President of Football Operations & Chief of Staff. “His success on the field has been achieved at every level and we know that it will continue as he becomes the leader of the Stallions. It is a great day for the Stallions and the State of Alabama.”