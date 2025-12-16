Birmingham City Councilors Volunteer With Community Food Bank of Central Alabama 

citycouncil@bhamal.com

Members of the Birmingham City Council last week volunteered at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and loaded five palettes — 351 boxes of food — which will feed 351 families for a week.

Councilor Crystal N. Smitherman partnered with New Hope Baptist Church and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to provide holiday food boxes to more than 100 families this weekend.

“This past week, my colleagues and I on the Council were able to stock over 350 food boxes at the Community Food Bank,” Smitherman said. “So to be able to see this process through, and be out here with our neighbors today, it’s a really special time. This is what the season is all about: spreading love and gratitude throughout our communities.”

Did you know:

▪️The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama packs 10,000 of these boxes every month

▪️They are designed to feed a family of 4 for 7 to 10 days

▪️The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those who need it across 12 counties in Central Alabama

If you would like to get involved in volunteering or donating, check out how you can help here: https://feedingal.org/volunteer/

If you are in need of food, you can also head to the website below.

There is a ‘find food’ button where you can put in your zip code and find a distribution site near you: https://feedingal.org/find-food/