Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport Launches Biometric eGates in Partnership with CLEAR+

“The eGates have been great. Anything that speeds up the process is helpful. I travel a lot and when new systems like this are rolled out, it’s really great,” said Holly Wyatt, a traveler.

The initiative reflects CLEAR’s goal of helping travelers “win the day” by streamlining airport security. The company also anticipates the technology will be vital for upcoming major events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the America 250 celebrations, which are expected to bring millions of visitors to the U.S.

“Holidays are super busy and it seems like they’re moving through pretty fast,” added Katie Nelson, another traveler.

BHM now joins a growing list of airports using the eGate technology, enhancing automation at security checkpoints and reducing physical contact.

“I like it where I don’t have to touch anything; if I can just roll right through, that’s really what you want. If we can be safe and do that, then I’m all for it,” Wyatt said.

The rollout happened on Dec 17th and follows successful launches at nearly 25 airports nationwide, including Atlanta, Miami, and New York.