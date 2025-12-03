After Stunning Performance, Birmingham’s Jazz Mckenzie Advances to Finals on ‘The Voice’

McKenzie advanced Monday night by digging deep into her gospel roots with a stirring rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” a song she says reflects her life in this moment. “Here we are — I’m chasing my dream. ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ is literally the mantra of my life. If it can happen for me, it can happen for anybody,” she said Monday night on NBC.

The Voice live finale airs on NBC on December 15 with McKenzie one of 6 contestants. The Top 6 will perform live on Monday, December 15, at 9/8c, with voting open online and in the app until early Tuesday morning, December 16th. The results show will air the following night, Tuesday, December 16, at 9/8c.

When Mckenzie stepped onto the national stage as a contestant on “The Voice”, she brought with her not only a powerful voice but the rich musical heritage of Birmingham. Her coach, Michael Buble’, praised her talent, “I think Jazz might be one of the greatest singers that I have heard in a long time. She has a massive range. She has power. I think that Jazz could be a frontrunner for this competition,” he said.

Now residing in Huntsville, Mckenzie grew up in Birmingham’s West End, attending Glen Iris Elementary and Arrington Middle School before graduating from Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School. Her earliest musical foundation was built at Bessemer First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where she sang in the children’s choir. Her greatest influence though, she says, was her mother, Brenda Mackenzie.

“My mom made sure there was music everywhere –in the car, on the way to school, at the store, even at home,” Mckenzie told The Birmingham Times. “She kept music around me constantly.”

Those sounds ranged from gospel legends to soul icons. Mckenzie draws inspiration from artists such as Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, The Clark Sisters, The Winans and Donny Hathaway.

Despite her vocal talent, Mckenzie never imagined that singing could become a full-time career. “I’ve always looked at singing as a side job –until now,” she said.

Her appearance on The Voice marked a turning point. ‘This opportunity has replenished me,” she said in her interview with The Times. “It showed me that when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. You never know when God is going to bless you.”

She sees her journey as a lesson in preparation and faith. “In the meantime, you have to be a good steward of what He’s given you –protecting your gifts, protecting yourself– because you never know when you’ll need to rise to the occasion. All things are possible.”

Perhaps most meaningful is how the experience has helped her reclaim her confidence. “I’ve had this gift for a while, but I’ve felt unseen, looked over,” Mckenzie said. “To be chosen has replenished me thoroughly. It reminded me to be thankful and grateful for what I have.”