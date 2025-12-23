‘By the Time She Saw Everything [In the Restaurant], I Was Down on One Knee’

‘By the Time She Saw Everything , I Was Down on One...

BY JE’DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY | Special to the Birmingham Times

RHETT & MIRIAM FRANKLIN

Live: Gardendale

Married: Dec. 10, 2022

Met: Spring 2019. Rhett and Miriam were introduced by Rhett’s brother, Rodney Franklin, who had previously worked with Miriam at UAB. Miriam said Rodney was acting as their matchmaker and told her that she would like his brother and asked her if it was ok to pass her number along. In similar fashion, Rodney told Rhett he had somebody he’d like for him to meet and provided Miriam’s phone number.

“When I first heard about Rhett, I went and searched him on Facebook and sent him a friend request and we actually started talking through Messenger, and then we started talking through text,” Miriam recalled.

“I searched her up too,” Rhett laughed, “and once I decided the conversation was decent, I asked her out on a date.” “We also started to FaceTime a lot, so we got very comfortable with each other,” Miriam added.

First date: April 19, 2019, at J. Alexander’s in Hoover. Rhett picked Miriam up from her home in Tarrant. “He came to the door with an Edible Arrangement, and I thought that was different and really sweet,” said Miriam. “I had fun. We talked and laughed and got to know each other better. He was a gentleman and got me home at a decent time, and he wasn’t too flirtatious like some men try to be on first dates.”

“Guys get such a bad rap these days, so I was just trying to make sure she knew that I chose to be different,” Rhett said. “I wanted to show her that I could be gentle and caring.”

The turn: Eight months later. Both said they needed to be sure of one another before getting into a committed relationship. “He asked me to be his girlfriend at the end of 2019 … it was a random day, we were out eating at Outback Steakhouse in Fultondale and he asked me, and I said ‘yes’ because he was different. He was sweet, and I had gotten closer to him and knew I wanted to spend more time with him,” said Miriam.

“I had to make sure [she was right] …,” said Rhett. “To me, dating should be taken seriously, and I had to make sure she checked all my boxes. For me, that was being a woman of God, being a potential wife, knowing how to cook and clean, and she checked all of them.”

The proposal: May 2021, at Firebirds restaurant in Hoover. “My brother Rodney, and sister-in-law, Bernita were there … they sat in the back of us where Miriam couldn’t see them. And my brother had the ring and gave it to the waitress for me,” Rhett said. “Miriam thought it was a typical date, and I told her to order dessert that night and they brought the opened ring box out on the plate with her brownie and it said, ‘Will You Marry Me?’ And at first, Miriam didn’t pay the ring any attention, she was focused on the brownie,” Rhett laughed. “And by the time she looked at the plate and saw everything, I was down on one knee, and I asked her if she would marry me.”

“It was exciting,” said Miriam, “and I gave him a tearful, little crackly ‘yes’, because I was about to cry. I thought the ring was really nice.”

The wedding: At Mount Ararat Baptist Church in Birmingham, officiated by Pastor Joseph Owen III. Their colors were royal blue, silver, and grey.

Most memorable for the bride was the reception. “That was the best part, dancing and having a great time,” Miriam said.

Most memorable for the groom was, “when it was over,” said Rhett. “It was during the cold months but it was really hot, and I was tired and ready to enjoy time with my new wife by myself.”

They honeymooned in Cozumel and Progresso, Mexico on a three-day cruise. “I enjoyed laughing at the guests who were drunk and acting crazy doing the activities on the boat, and watching couples play the love games,” Miriam said. “I also loved waking up and seeing the dolphins in the water every morning.”

Words of wisdom: “Always remain calm, put God first, and pray about everything,” Rhett said. “Communicate to your partner and whether you’re married or dating, you gotta remember to keep [the spark] going after the kids arrive. You can get too focused on [raising kids] but you have to remember to keep it going after the kids.”

“Keep God first and pray about whatever problems you have and keep the lines of communication open. Always remember the good times in your relationship during the tough times because that will help you remember why you want to sit and talk it out and work through it,” Miriam said.

Happily ever after: Demographics: The Franklins attend Mount Ararat Baptist Church and have one daughter, Mariah, 6 months.

Miriam, 29, is a Jackson, Georgia native, a Fultondale High School grad [Birmingham], and works at Resident Inn in downtown Birmingham, as the food assistant.

Rhett, 30, is a Brighton, Ala. native, by way of Hueytown, and graduated from Bessemer Academy. He attended Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Services [online, in Houston Texas], where he earned an associate’s of applied science in Funeral Service Education, and Strayer University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Rhett is currently pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Canyon University, and works as the Career Technical Education Teacher, and the Athletic Director for Birmingham City Schools, at Inglenook K-8 School. He also works as a licensed director at several funeral homes across Jefferson County.

