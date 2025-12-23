Christmas Displays Bring Santa and Joy to the Birmingham Metro Area (PHOTOS)

Edna Ferber, novelist, short story writer and playwright once said “Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” Here are thoughts from others about the year’s most celebrated holiday as well as photos from Christmas displays across the Birmingham metro area:

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”

Charles M. Schulz, cartoonist and creator of the comic strip “Peanuts”

“Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.”

Washington Irving, short story writer

“For many years, I’ve wanted to do one, and I’ve always mentioned it to the chieftains, and they would say things like, ‘Oh well. Christmas albums don’t sell,’ and things like that. But that’s not the point. Christmas albums are important. The music is important. The season is important.”

Aretha Franklin, singer, songwriter

“Well, the album ‘Intuition’ is out and just went platinum officially. So I think to have the music doing what it’s doing right now, man, it’s the ultimate. Nobody is really selling records out there but we are at a million records and we dropped it at Christmas, so we are just trying to get that thing to like two million, you know.”

Jamie Foxx, actor, singer, comedian, producer

“It is a fine seasoning for joy to think of those we love.”

Moliere, French playwright, actor and poet

“The earth has grown old with its burden of care, but at Christmas it always is young, the heart of the jewel burns lustrous and fair, and its soul full of music breaks the air, when the song of angels is sung.”

Phillips Brooks, Episcopal clergyman and author

“T’was the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”

Clement Clarke Moore, writer

“Christmas is the day that holds all time together.”

Alexander Smith, poet

“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.”

Roy L. Smith, clergyman

“Expectancy is the atmosphere for miracles.”

Edwin Louis Cole, author, minister

