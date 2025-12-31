Flu Activity Climbing Rapidly Across Alabama, Worst May Still Be Weeks Away

New data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows viral respiratory disease-related emergency department visits jumped more than 100 percent statewide in just one week, between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. The flu accounted for most of that increase, rising from just over 2 percent of emergency room visits to more than 6 percent.

Health officials say the surge comes as Alabama heads into the heart of winter — a time when flu activity traditionally intensifies. This follows the believed flu-related death of an 11-year-old child from Hueytown.

“Flu activity is very high across the state right now, and we consider that to probably be continuing for the next couple of weeks,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, medical officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to ADPH data, viral respiratory disease emergency department visits rose from 1.02 percent during the week of Nov. 29 to 6.26 percent by the week of Dec. 20. Stubblefield said activity began increasing in late November and has not yet peaked.

Health experts continue to recommend vaccination as one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious illness, even as circulating flu strains evolve throughout the season.

“The flu vaccine has three specific strains that were chosen some months ago based on what was circulating in the Southern Hemisphere, because they have opposite seasons from us,” Stubblefield said. “There is an H3N2 vaccine that’s in the strain, but it is not, you know, according to what I’ve read, not maybe well adapted to this drifted strain that’s going around.”

Despite those challenges, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive a flu shot, noting it remains the best defense against severe complications, hospitalization and death.

Doctors also stress that everyday precautions can help slow the spread of illness, especially as cases rise.

“You know, staying at home if you’re sick, using good respiratory etiquette, coughing into your elbow, keeping your hands clean — staying generally healthy,” Stubblefield said. “All those things can be helpful as well, including vaccination, which is always something everyone should consider for every flu season.”

Health officials emphasize that anyone can contract the flu, even if vaccinated, but certain groups face higher risks, including older adults, children under 2 and people with underlying health conditions.