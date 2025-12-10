i3 Academy, A.G. Gaston Business Institute Team Up on Entrepreneurship Program

By Nathan Watson | BhamNow

i3 Academy, a tuition-free public charter school network in Birmingham, recently announced a new partnership with the A.G. Gaston Business Institute to implement its successful START SMART Youth Entrepreneurship program in i3 classrooms.

In the rapidly changing world of side-hustles and other supplementary income streams, strong entrepreneurial skills are becoming more valuable by the day. To help equip its students with the skills and tools they need to create a thriving business venture, Birmingham’s i3 Academy has teamed up with the A.G. Gaston Business Institute to implement its START SMART Youth Entrepreneurship Program at the i3 Middle and High Schools.

“The A.G. Gaston Business Institute is so excited to partner with i3 Academy and bring the Smart Start program Young Entrepreneurs Boot Camp to middle school students,” said Marketa Dickerson, COO, A.G. Gaston Business Institute. “Schools are the true link in the community, and when we start early in introducing young people to leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship, we don’t just inspire future business owners, we cultivate real change for generations to come.”

Consisting of eight weekly class sessions, the START SMART Youth Entrepreneurship Program consists of dynamic activities designed to help students create their own business venture, including:

Business Development: Students will learn how to set up a business, from brainstorming ideas to developing marketing strategies.

Financial Literacy: A financial component will teach students essential budgeting and management skills.

Social Media Strategy: Participants will explore the importance of separating personal and business social media accounts for effective branding.

Pitch Preparation: Students will culminate the experience by pitching their business ideas, showcasing their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

According to i3 Academy, 45 middle school students and nine high school students will participate in the program, marking the first time a middle school located in the city of Birmingham will experience the complete Smart Start program.

“As a third-generation entrepreneur, I am personally invested in cultivating the innovative spirit that drives community growth and economic empowerment,” said Brittany Tanner, Assistant Principal and Director of CTE, i3 Academy High School.

“The partnership between i3 Academy and A.G. Gaston Business Institute represents a powerful commitment to providing our students with the hands-on, real-world skills necessary to become the next generation of innovators and business leaders,” she added. “We are not just preparing students for jobs; we are equipping them to create opportunities and solve the problems they see in our world, continuing the powerful legacy of pioneers like Dr. Gaston.”

