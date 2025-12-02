Kevin Kirk won Hair Care Industry’s Legacy Award. Now He’s Bringing Top Stylists to Birmingham

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Kevin Kirk’s initial career path was not in hairstyling. His first choice was a degree in psychology.

“On my way to UAB (University of Alabama-Birmingham) I got stopped at traffic light in Midfield right by Western Hills Mall,” Kirk told the Birmingham Times. “I heard the voice of God say, ‘look to your right.’ And when I did, I saw Step Ahead Cosmetology School. I made that right, turned into the parking lot, and enrolled. People thought I had lost my mind.”

Apparently not. Kirk founded KirkPro in 2012, a multicultural hair care line sold exclusively to licensed stylists.

As CEO, Kirk has grown the company into one of the most respected brands in the industry, recognized for its commitment to quality and inclusivity.

He’s planning a Jam Session December 6-7 at the Hilton Downtown Birmingham for the top stylists and barbers from across the Southeast with a full day of education, networking, and high-energy competitions on Saturday. Then on Sunday night, he’ll hold his exclusive “Beat The Stage” Cut Party.

The event promises attendees a unique opportunity to learn cutting-edge techniques, connect with industry leaders, and showcase their skills in front of an elite audience, Kirk said.

“I want to make my city hot. I want to bring the attention to my area and Jam Session is a manifestation of that,” he said.

Multicultural Beauty Standards

Kirk is no stranger to the beauty industry. His contributions were recognized this fall [October 13 in Atlanta, Georgia] at the inaugural Beauty Icon Awards hosted by the Bronner Bros. Hair Company. He received the Legacy of Excellence Award, a testament to his lasting impact and dedication to advancing multicultural beauty standards. The recognition highlighted Kirk’s role as a trailblazer and mentor within the hair care community.

“Shocked might be the best way to explain it. Shocked and relieved,” he said. “I’ve been working with Bronner and in the hair industry for decades. I was hoping that the things that I contributed to the industry had a positive impact and influence that would be recognized. You don’t know until someone actually gives you the nod.

Walking on the stage to accept the award was one of his career highlights, Kirk recalled.

“To see a company like Bonner and the whole beauty industry recognizing my work and my pursuit of trying to walk in excellence was surreal,” Kirk said. “Being recognized while I’m trying to be something I can be proud of, but more importantly, that God is proud of me for doing it and something that my family can be proud of. I’m leaving something behind that my kids can still eat from.”

Artistry And Innovation

He has made history as the only four-time winner of the Bronner Brothers’ International Hair Battle, a national competition celebrating artistry and innovation. His victories include memorable performances in Houston, Atlanta, and Baltimore, where he claimed the $50,000 Hair Battle Royale.

In 2017, he captivated audiences at the 70th Anniversary event in Atlanta with his ‘Beauty for Ashes’ showpiece, further cementing his status as an industry icon.

Here he describes one of award-winning showcases:

The stage was set with dramatic lighting, casting a spotlight on Kirk, the model, and his styling station, but what immediately distinguished his performance was his use of aerial suspension. Kirk was literally floating above the ground, attached securely by a harness system that allowed him to move gracefully through the air. While hovering above the stage, he worked intently on his model’s hair, demonstrating precision and flair despite the challenge of his elevated position.

The soundtrack was uplifting gospel music, which filled the venue with a spirit of inspiration and celebration. The power of gospel — its rhythmic handclaps, soulful vocal harmonies, and messages of hope — matched the intensity and ingenuity of Kirk’s performance.

He has also appeared in three national reality television programs, “Ambushed Make Over”, “Tears, Shears, & Beauty”, and “The Look: All-Stars, hosted by Tori Spelling. He co-starred, along with Chris Rock, in the HBO movie titled “Good Hair”, a documentary film about African American hair stylists, hair styles, and the roles they have in African American culture, which came out in 2009.

“When I was a young hairstylist, I didn’t have the blueprints. I had mentors, but they worked behind a chair. Now that I’m trying to expand my career from behind a chair, I don’t really have a lot of mentors that I can pull on locally here in Birmingham or Alabama. A lot of this is just me, my faith, and making it happen,” Kirk said.

He specializes in styling, cutting, and color. “You’re taking your creativity, and you’re taking your passion. You’re taking what you see in your imagination, and you’re trying to manifest it,” he said.

Raising the Bar

Growing up in Bessemer, Alabama Kirk’s educational path began at Hueytown High School. By the time he turned 19, Kirk received his cosmetology license and began his career as a shampoo technologist before transitioning to a hairstyles at a local salon.

“It was downtown Birmingham, and it was salon called the Atmosphere Hair. It was owned by a guy named Kenny May. He was one of the top hairstylists in the city at that time and he had one of the more prominent Black-owned salons in the city. There weren’t too many salons in the city that made it into national magazines, and he did it. Kenny hired me and took me under his wing.”

Now Kirk is looking for ways to take others under his wing through his Jam Session. “I was getting invited to other cities to educate and to perform and I met this guy, his name was Patrick Bradley. He had a show in Virginia, that he called Jam Session. I asked him what it was about and he began to describe how musicians come together. You might have someone playing the drums and the guitar would kick in, which would lead to more instruments starts jamming together.”

Kirk added, “as a hairstylist you are a musician. He (Bradley) started it and stopped doing it and I took it over and brought it to Birmingham. I have one person teaching about hair cutting, another person teaching how to style. We get together and we share all our information and just kind of jam together teaching people how to further the beauty and hair industry.”

High-Quality Hair Care

As he continues to innovate and mentor others, Kirk remains committed to his vision of inclusive, high-quality hair care.

“I had opportunities and people encouraged me to move to Atlanta because there were more opportunities. People felt like I could go for it and expand, but I wanted to make sure that Birmingham and Bessemer stayed as my flagships.

So did he really want that degree in psychology?

“I took a test in high school that gave me an idea for a career path and psychology was one of them,” said Kirk. “I was working at Taco Bell and I knew they had a manger’s program that helped you pay for school. My goal was to enroll in their manager’s program and to have them to pay for my education.”

Not everyone was happy he went into cosmetology.

“My mom, she was disappointed,” Kirk said. “She didn’t really say she was disappointed, but when she when I told her, she hung and she shook it. She said I was young enough that if it didn’t work out, I could still make it,” said Kirk. “It left me feeling kind of stupid to be honest, but it also made me determined to show her and show everybody else that I didn’t make the bad decision.”

Jam Session, Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Hilton Downtown Birmingham at UAB, 808 20th Street South, 35205. Classes are open to licensed professionals, hair care enthusiasts, beauty influencers, and the general public. For more visit here.