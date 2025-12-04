PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

HAVE A WONDERFUL HOLIDAY SEASON!!!

TODAY, DEC. 4…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DUCKY NEPTUNE, CINEMA NOW, PENNY CIRCUS at The Nick.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE IMPROV, featuring PEPPERMINT PATTIES Middle Part Pigeons at Saturn.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, DEC. 5…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**SATURN SANTA SPECTACULAR at Saturn.

**QDOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**FUTUREBIRDS at Iron City.

**A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with JEFFREY BUTZER at Saturn.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**FREE – MELLOW-MAS CHRISTMAS RAVE at Saturn.

SATURDAY, DEC. 6…

**HOLIDAYS ON THE MOUNTAIN, 4-8 p.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum.

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**THE MIDNIGHT EFFECT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Saturn.

**DUSTY SANTAMARIA + BLOOD MOON RIOT + GALACTIC ENGINEERS at The Nick.

SUNDAY, DEC. 7…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**FREE SHOW with LUKE WOOD at The Nick.

**KILLER WHALE at The Nick.

**VOODOO DAWN & GENERAL TRUST at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**FREE – BORN, REFUSE TO THRIVE and EFD at Saturn.

**FREE- SATURN KARAOKE NIGHT at Saturn.

**MOTION SUNDAYS at Platinum, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJ CUZZO X DJ A1 Controlling the Vibes. There will be Drink Specials.

MONDAY, DEC. 8…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick with Special Guest ANGELIC DESOLATION and GRAVEDANCER.

TUESDAY, DEC. 9…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**THE BROOD (FREE SHOW) at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**FREE – GLYDERS with HAYCOP, CASH LANGDON, BARBER POLE SOUND at Saturn.

**COBB LANE BENEFIT CONCERT – The Upstairs at Avondale.

THURSDAY, DEC. 11…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**WAKING APRIL with MINDSHAFT at The Nick.

**KENDALL STREET COMPANY with BUFFALO LEMONPEPPER PROJECT at Saturn.

**ZACK FOX (DJ SET) at Iron City.

FRIDAY, DEC. 12….

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**SKA NIGHT: ANALOG DAY DREAM, CLOSE ENOUGH, LEFT HAND HOTDOG at The Nick.

**7 CHINESE BROS – ONE NIGHT OF CLASSIC REM at Iron City.

**CAN’T FEE: MY FACE: 20102 DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**HOLIDAYS ON THE MOUNTAIN, SATURDAY, 4-8 p.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum. This is a NEW seasonal tradition debuting. As night settles over Red Mountain, people gather to watch Vulcan statue illuminate in a dazzling light show. Friends and family will take in city views and create memories that will last for years. This event is debuting Saturday with joyful celebrations at the park. Performing will be Clog Wild Cloggers at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Karar Performing Arts at 6 p.m., Iron City Revival at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. There will be over 30 vendors of all kinds. There will be music, lights and family-friendly activities. Get your tickets online at www.visitvulcan.com or onsite at the ticket booth. DON’TMISS IT!!!

IN THE CITY OF IRONDALE…

**TODAY – NATIONAL COOKIE DAY where you can swap recipes and enjoy a free cookie while supplies last at the Irondale Public Library.

**TODAY – PIGEON PARTY, 5 p.m. at the library for stories, snacks and fun…. AND TOMORROW, at the parade at 6 p.m.

**DECEMBER 5 – IRONDALE CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING, 6 p.m. with the Route: 16th St., So. to Highway 78 to 20th St. So. to City Hall for Tree Lighting. People can enjoy FREE Hot Cocoa, Treats, Santa Photos and More!

**DECEMBER 9 – HOLIDAY SPIRIT OF GIVING BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Irondale City Hall.

**DECEMBER 11 – JANE AUSTEN TEA PARTY with an evening of celebrating and honoring Jane Austen, author with light refreshments, games and fellowship.

**DECEMBER 20 – CHRISTMAS HAM GIVEAWAY, 8 – 9 a.m. at Irondale City Hall Drive through service with one Ham per family, while supplies last.

**DECEMBER 7-15 – HOLIDAY HOUSE SHOWDOWN judging with Winners Announced on December 16.

**DECEMBER 15 – 19 – SEE SANTA ON THE FIRE TRUCK with rides beginning at 5:30 p.m.

**DECEMBER 17 – MENORAH LIGHTING, 6 p.m. at Irondale City Hall.

**JANUARY 19, 2026 – DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY BREAKFAST at the irondale Public Library. SAVE THE DATE!

**MUNICIPAL COURT AMNESTY DAYS are December 4, 11 and 18 at 1 p.m. if you are in violation of court-ordered obligations and wanted to get things settled? Call 205-951-1414 to verify eligibility and be placed on the docket. This only applies to The City of Irondale warrants.

**FEED THE NEED FOOD DRIVE in Irondale – The City of Irondale is having a food drive until January 8, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Irondale City Hall. Donate can good and non-perishable items: canned meats (chick and Tuna), canned vegetables (low sodium), canned fruit or applesauce, peanut butter, beans, peas (canned or dried), pasta, rice, cereal, oatmeal, grits, boxed mac & cheese, 100% fruit juice and canned milk. Also, donate money for maximum impact: $1 provides four meals, $25 feeds a family for a week, $100 provides 400meals. Money allows the purchase of fresh items and specific needs. Cash or check made Payable to: “Irondale Community Foundation OR give online: www.IrondaleCommunityFoundation.com. All donations will be directed through the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for distribution to families in need.

**DON’T FORGET THE IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has something every day. Check It Out!

Show of the Month

Bel-Air

Streaming On Peacock

Bel-Air, the acclaimed Peacock original series, returns with its highly anticipated fourth and final season, now available for streaming. This modern reimagining of the iconic ’90s sitcom takes viewers on an emotional journey through the complexities of family, ambition, and identity, set against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles. Fans can expect powerful performances and dramatic twists as the show bids farewell to its beloved characters, cementing its place as one of the standout hits of the streaming era.

Book of the Month

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell

By Taj McCoy

Now an original movie, airing on the CW, Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy is a heartwarming romance novel that celebrates self-discovery and the courage to embrace positive change. The story follows Savvy Sheldon, a woman navigating life’s ups and downs with wit, resilience, and an infectious optimism. As she embarks on a journey to revamp her home and herself, readers are treated to a narrative filled with humor, relatable struggles, and the uplifting message that true happiness comes from within. This empowering read encourages audiences to find joy in the everyday and reminds us that it’s never too late to prioritize our own well-being.

THIS IS THE SEASON FOR GIVING!!! THINGS TO HELP…and To Do.

**SUPPORT THE BALLARD HOUSE PROJECT to continue the mission to preserve and share Birmingham’s Culture and Community History. The GHP delivers groundbreaking historical research, education-programming, and digital and physical preservation which is a tapestry of Birmingham’s African American Community History. For more, go to: www.ballardhouseproject.org. Check out the STACKS & STORIES” Pop-Up book sale, coming soon -“ RARE AIR” HOLIDAY SALON COMMUNITY PROGRAM.

**GIVING SEASON AT GLENWOOD – Glenwood is asking for help from the community for their services to help autism and behavioral health needs in the community. Supporters can visit: www.glenwood.org/operationsanta to choose their girl level and submit a donation.

**NO PLATE LEFT EMPTY AT FIREHOUSE MINISTRIES – Help Firehouse Ministries through the holiday season and into the future. Go to: www.firehouseshelter.com for more.

**HELPING ALABAMA BALLET – The Alabama Ballet brings world-class performances to our community and create life-changing opportunities for the students, dancers and musicians in the community. This season the Alabama Ballet will perform four major works in collaboration with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Carmina Burana, and Serenade. This season nearly 80 children will share in the unforgettable experiences.

**SUPPORT BIRMINGHAM AIDS OUTREACH – The BAO Supports the needs of our community. They continue to develop and deliver innovative approaches for meeting those needs. Support their BAO Bingo, Crestwood Crawl, donate artwork to the Arty Party or tell a friend about h service that BAO provides. For more, visit www.birminghamaidsoutreach.org.

**SUPPORT THE GREATER BIRMINGHAM HUMANE SOCIETY this season where your compassion can fuel every rescue, every medical procedure and every second chance to our animal friends. For more, go to: www.gbhs.org. Your supports doesn’t just change lives – it saves them. HAPPY PAW-LIDAYS!

**MAGIC CITY TOY DRIVE is NOW until FRIDAY accepting new and unopened toys for boys and girls form ages birth – 10 years old, new bicycles and coats and jackets. Donation sites are at the East, West, north and South Police Precincts, Police Ad Building, All Birmingham Fire and Rescue stations, All AmFirst Credit Unions in Birmingham, Department of Youth Services and City Hall. For more info, www.birminghamal.gov’DYS/ToyDrive. OR call 205-320-0879.

**BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP in December:

1st Wednesday – Titusville Library at 10 a.m., 2nd Wednesday – North Birmingham Library at 3 p.m., 3rd Wednesday – East Ensley Library at 11 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – Southside Library at 3 p.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

**ASBURY UMC FOOD PANTRY, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Every 1st Sunday at 12:30 – 2 p.m. For more info, 205-995-1700, info@asburybham.org and www.asburybham.org/food.

**TOY DRIVE IN DECEMBER – Juicy’s Sunday Funday and MoneyGang Enterprise presents the First Annual Toy Drive. Dates and Locations: December 7 at Patton Park, December 14 at Avondale Park, December 21 at Harrison Park and December 28 at Linn Park. The times are 2-3:30 p.m. Each child received 1 free toy, an instant photo with the Grinch and can enjoy music, fun and festive surprises for the whole family. For more info, call 205-413-0577, go to: Juicyshoppe.com or FB: MoneyGang Mikey.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or visit www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

HAPPENINGS AROUND TOWN…

**SOUTH ARTS ARTIST CREATIVE PRACTICE GRANTS is offering $3000 to help Southern artists access professional development and career-milestone opportunities NOW through June 30, 2026. Recipients can still apply to other South Arts programs including Southern Prize & State Fellowships, Jazz Road for unrelated projects. Contact jcrawford@southarts.org or estevenson@southarts.org.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.