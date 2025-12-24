PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

“MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!”

…FROM ALL OF US… TO ALL OF YOU!!!

TODAY, DECEMBER 25…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND CHRISTMAS JAM at The Nick.

**CHRISTMAS BAR NIGHT at Saturn.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE, 7p.m. at BJCC.

**NO OUTLET, CREEL and ALURNE at The Nick.

**LITTLE RAINE BAND at Saturn.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 5 p.m. at Howard’s Unlimited Lounge & Cocktail Bar at 4010 Avenue I with food by 1918 Catering Food Truck. Happy Hour at 5, Call 205-213-9097 for more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27…

**LECHANDA’S 2026 VISION BOARD PARTY, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at MAPS Event Center, 8605A, First Avenue North. Join the Vision Party for a fun and inspiring event to create your own vision to manifest your dreams for the coming year 2026. Go to eventbrite for your ticket or at the door. Looking for resilience, vision, empowerment, means to overcoming things, believing in yourself, spirituality, then this is the place to be.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO at Saturn. at Saturn.

**BURLESQUE at The Nick.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**FREE – Saturn’s Country Karaoke with TRISTAN KLAVENGA at Saturn.

**MOTION SUNDAYS at Platinum, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJ CUZZO X DJ A1 Controlling the Vibes. There will be Drink Specials.

**IAN CUTHBERTSON ALBUM RELEASE SHOW – The Upstairs at Avondale.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30…

**DECEMBER 30 – “SILENT NIGHT” the Movie with snack at the West End Library.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**DROVES, MY REPLY, LONG COLD STARE, FOLLOWING SEAS at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31…

**NEW YEAR’S EVE at The Nick with OXMOOR + Late Night with SUNDROP AND FRIENDS.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**SLINGER ENTERTAINNENT BYE – The Upstairs at Avondale.

**MILK AND HOMEY – RENAISSANCE at Saturn.

HAPPY NEW YEAR’S DAY!!!!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1 …

**NEW YEAR’S DAY with KYLE KIMBRELL. Enjoy some of Pam’s Good Luck Greens at The Nick.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

NEXT FRIDAY, JANUARY 2….

**THE BAND SOLSTICE – The Upstairs at Avondale.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

KWANZAA IN BIRMINGHAM… Here are some events during the end of the year…

**DECEMBER 26 – UMOJA UNITY with Clarence Muhammad at the Boutwell Aud., 6-8 p.m. Featured speakers at Probate Judge YASHIBA RED BLANCHARD, Circuit Civil Judge FRED BOLLING and DR. WILLIE GOLDSMITH Principal of Wenonah High School. Host: Clarence Muhammad, 205-267-2505.

**DECEMBER 27 – KUJICHAGULIA -SELF-DETERMINATION at First Baptist of Ensley, 1 p.m.

**DECEMBER 28 – UJUMA -COLLECTIVE WORK AND RESPONSIBILITY with the National Hook Up of Black Women in Bush Hills at 1030 4th Terrace West, 3 p.m.

**DECEMBER 29 – UJAMAA -COOPERATIVE ECONOMICS at Michael’s Restaurant, 6-8 p.m.

**DECEMBER 30 – NIA -PURPOSE with Muhammad’s Study Circle of Bessemer, 830 22nd Street North, 6-8 p.m.

**JANUARY 1 – IMANI –FAITH with Muhammad Mosque 69 Day Party, 521 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Noon – 4 p.m.

For contact information, vending and other questions, call 205-267-2505.

**HOWARD’S UNLIMITED LOUNGE & COCKTAIL BAR, 4010 Avenue I, in Belview Heights opened recently by our own favorite son radio personality and D.J. CHRIS COLEMAN. Check it out for Sunday Brunch with food by 1918 Catering, music and more!! For more, 205-213-9097. 1918 Catering is the best food for lunch, dinner or your special event. (Take my word.)

BOOKS TO READ…

…Here are a few:

Books Read by President Barack Obama:

First, Mark Twain by Ron Chernow 2. Audition by Katie Kitamura 3. The Sirens’ Call by Chris Hayes 4. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano and 5. The Book of Records by Madeleine Thien.

Books Read by Jeff Bezos: Built to Last by Jim Collins, The Effective Executive by Peter Drucker, The Innovator’s Solution by Clayton Christensen, The Goal by Eliyahu Goldratt, and The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro.

IN JANUARY…

TIPS FOR ANYONE…This is thinking like smart and intelligent people, in the opinion of some…for 2026: Organize chaos. Alone time is the best time. Daydreaming is good. Have very few close friends. Have a rabbit hole addiction. Overthinking is good. Small talk is not the vibe. Self-amusement is good (High self-confidence). Sarcasm is a love language (Intellectual multitasking). Have patterns everywhere (High cognitive function) (Some taken from Slightly Smarter)

FOR THE KIDS…TIPS FOR NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION…

Here are a few tips for Ringing in the New Year with the kids.

…CELEBRATE EARLY – Middle of the Day, Noon is good or definitely before midnight.

…SET THE AMBIANCE – Silver and gold from the Dollar Tree/store, plates, table cloth, balloons, streamers, glow bracelets or necklaces. Share resolutions on a poster board.

…SET THE TABLE – Finger food, fruit, pizza, cupcakes, sundae bar, snacks, drinks for kids.

…SET AN ITINERARY – Games, karaoke, Lego building, coloring books, or video games.

(Some taken from Birmingham Parent magazine)

DEALING WITH STRESS…in some opinions:

…Inhale twice through the nose and then exhale long through the mouth. (By Stanford Professor Andrew Huberman, a neuroscientist) This helps calm your nervous system by releasing carbon dioxide and signaling relaxation to your brain. Tell me what you think.

BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…in January …

**JANUARY 6 – THE SERVICEBERRY: ABUNDANCE AND RECIPROCITY IN THE NATURAL WORLD by ROBIN WALL KIMMERER, 4 p.m.

**JANUARY 8 – MATCHA TEA MAKING: FROM LEAF TO BOWL, 5:30 – 7 p.m. with JOSH HAYNES, Chef at Alloy Thai and RITSUKO ASANO who has been teaching Urasenke tea for over 20 years.

**JANUARY 15 – DRIED FLORAL WEATH-MAKING WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. – Noon, with TANIS CLIFTON from Happy Trails Flower Farm

**JANUARY 29 – JASON POWELL is Special Guest Speaker for the Annual John A. Floyd, Jr., Lecture, with the 5:30 p.m. reception and presentation from 6-7 p.m.

**JANUARY 31 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on National Seed Swap Day.

PLACES YOU MAY NOT HAVE HEARD OF, in ALABAMA…

**CANEY CREEK FALLS in Double Springs is a trail on private property that you have to pay a fee to see inside Bankhead National Forest. It is a 20 foot waterfall surrounded by serene woodlands.

**LANDMARK PARK in Dothan is a living museum hiding in plain sight on 135 Acres featuring historical sites, a working farm, hiking trails, picnic areas and old-fashioned soda fountain and a planetarium. It if good for school field trips of families spending a day of fun things to do.

**EUFAULA in Barbour County is a fishing destination for tournaments with no large crowds or social media influencers. If you are a history buff the architecture will call your name to stop and marvel at its beauty. Nature lovers and outdoor lovers will fee at home in the waterways, parks, wildlife sanctuaries, hiking trails and wildlife. Don’t miss the down-home cooking.

**RICKWOOD FIELD in Birmingham is the oldest baseball park in America, built in 1910. It is a reminder of an era when segregation shaped our culture, but baseball helped to shatter those social realities. It serves as a symbol of pride for baseball more than a place for daily events. This historical stadium can be visited to learn about Alabama’s supporting role in baseball’s racial history.

**BAMA BISON RV PARK & FARM in Opelika is a bison farm in Alabama where you can camp. Yes, this working farm is a peaceful destination for watching bison and their calves roam in pastures. And, it is a one of a kind experience where the family can create memories, including your fur babies. You can see and interact with barnyard animals, too. (Some taken from Only in Alabama)

FOR THOSE THAT NEED IT…

**ASBURY UMC FOOD PANTRY, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Every 1st Sunday at 12:30 – 2 p.m. For more info, 205-995-1700, info@asburybham.org and www.asburybham.org/food.

**BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP:

1st Wednesday – Titusville Library at 10 a.m., 2nd Wednesday – North Birmingham Library at 3 p.m., 3rd Wednesday – East Ensley Library at 11 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – Southside Library at 3 p.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com