Schedule of Birmingham-Area 2025 Kwanzaa Celebrations

Times Staff Report
Kwanzaa, the African American and Pan-African holiday celebrating history, values, family, community and culture will be observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, in Birmingham and culminates in gift giving and a feast. The weeklong festivities were first celebrated in 1966, honoring African heritage in African American culture.
Celebrations begin at the Boutwell Auditorium on Friday with the principle of Umoja, which means unity. It’s followed by Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).
Here is a schedule for Birmingham area Kwanzaa events:
Umoja
- What: Kwanzaa Celebration 2025
- When: Friday, Dec. 26, 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Abraham Woods Boulevard, Birmingham, AL
Kujichagulia
- What: Panel discussion followed by children’s event
- When: Saturday, Dec. 27, 1-3 p.m and 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church of Ensley, 1508 19th St. Ensley, Birmingham, AL
Ujima
- What: Ujuma Celebration
- When: Sunday, Dec. 28, 2:30 p.m.
- Where: 1030 4th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
Ujamaa
- What: Community feast
- When: Monday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m.
- Where: 1158 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
Nia
- What: Day of Healing party
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 6-8 p.m.
- Where: 830 22nt Street North, Bessemer, AL
Kuumba
- What: Potluck feast
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist of Ensley, 1508 19th Street, Ensley, Birmingham, AL
Imani
- What: Muhammad Mosque 69 Day Party
- When: Thursday, Jan. 1, 12-4 p.m.
- Where: 521 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham, AL