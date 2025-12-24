Schedule of Birmingham-Area 2025 Kwanzaa Celebrations

Times Staff Report

Kwanzaa, the African American and Pan-African holiday celebrating history, values, family, community and culture will be observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, in Birmingham and culminates in gift giving and a feast. The weeklong festivities were first celebrated in 1966, honoring African heritage in African American culture.

Celebrations begin at the Boutwell Auditorium on Friday with the principle of Umoja, which means unity. It’s followed by Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Here is a schedule for Birmingham area Kwanzaa events:

Umoja

What: Kwanzaa Celebration 2025

When: Friday, Dec. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26, 6-8 p.m. Where: Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Abraham Woods Boulevard, Birmingham, AL

Kujichagulia

What: Panel discussion followed by children’s event

followed by children’s event When: Saturday, Dec. 27, 1-3 p.m and 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27, 1-3 p.m and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Where: First Baptist Church of Ensley, 1508 19th St. Ensley, Birmingham, AL

Ujima

What : Ujuma Celebration

: Ujuma Celebration When : Sunday, Dec. 28, 2:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Dec. 28, 2:30 p.m. Where: 1030 4th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL

Ujamaa

What : Community feast

: Community feast When : Monday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m.

: Monday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m. Where: 1158 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL

Nia

What : Day of Healing party

: Day of Healing party When : Tuesday, Dec. 30, 6-8 p.m.

: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 6-8 p.m. Where: 830 22nt Street North, Bessemer, AL

Kuumba

What : Potluck feast

: Potluck feast When : Wednesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Where: First Baptist of Ensley, 1508 19th Street, Ensley, Birmingham, AL

Imani

What : Muhammad Mosque 69 Day Party

: Muhammad Mosque 69 Day Party When : Thursday, Jan. 1, 12-4 p.m.

: Thursday, Jan. 1, 12-4 p.m. Where: 521 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham, AL