Shipt Partners with the City of Birmingham to Distribute Holiday Groceries to 1,000 Families

Shipt and the City of Birmingham will be distributing free groceries to 1,000 families on Saturday, December 13. With the holidays upon us, Shipt aims to make life a little bit easier for the families of Birmingham by giving them the gift of a full table.

Each household that participates will receive a selection of grocery items to stock their fridge, including one turkey or ham, fresh produce such as sweet potatoes, greens, or onions, and shelf-stable favorites like cornbread mix, cranberry sauce, and macaroni noodles.

“Shipt is proud to call Birmingham home: for us, that means more than just a street address, it means investing in the well-being of our community,” said Shipt VP of Culture and Community, Khadijah Abdullah. “Keeping people at the center of what we do is core to our DNA as a company, and we’re proud to partner with the City of Birmingham to ensure that families have access to fresh, nourishing food for the holiday season.”

For far too many families experiencing food insecurity, they have to make the difficult choice between presents under the tree and a warm meal for the holidays. Shipt is partnering with the City of Birmingham to step in and ease that burden.

“Birmingham is a city known for its heart, and that’s even more apparent during this season of giving,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We’re so proud to partner with Shipt to support families who need help the most this holiday season, and we’re equally grateful to every resident who will contribute to this great cause.”

Here’s what Birmingham residents need to know to attend Shipt’s Holiday Grocery Giveaway:

Saturday, December 13th, 2025

From 12pm – 3pm

Kelly Ingram Park 500 17th St N Birmingham, AL 35203

500 17th St N Birmingham, AL 35203 This is a drive-through giveaway. Cars will pick up food on 16th Street between 5th and 6th avenues. One box per car. Traffic details will be posted on the City of Birmingham Government Facebook page.

While supplies last!

During the holiday grocery giveaway, Shipt will also be partnering with Food For Our Journey, a local nonprofit that delivers food to those who are hungry, to serve packaged lunches to the unhoused community members in the Birmingham area.

About Shipt: Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and is available to 80% of the U.S. population.