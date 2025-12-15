What Local and State Leaders Predict with Fannie Mae Relocating to Birmingham

David Fleming, President and CEO of the nonprofit economic development agency REV Birmingham and several other local and state officials, said Fannie Mae’s relocation from San Francisco, California to Birmingham brings job opportunities to the Magic City.

“Fannie Mae is a significant agency, an important agency, within the economic ecosystem of this country and to have that located here is certainly prestigious for Birmingham,” said Fleming.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced last week that the giant mortgage financer, also known as the Federal National Mortgage Association, which aims to make homeownership more affordable will save taxpayers money was coming to Alabama.

Fleming said this relocation is a great thing for Birmingham to have, providing more well-paying jobs that contribute to the economy.

“Having more jobs growing here helps to strengthen that importance. A lot of variety of jobs is important. I mean these are jobs that will match where Birmingham has had some strength in federal jobs,” said Fleming.

Officials with Fannie Mae confirmed the relocation to Birmingham, stating it’s a way to cut costs and improve service to lenders across the southeast.

Director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the city of Birmingham Coreata Houser released the following statement:

“We’re excited to learn of Fannie Mae relocating to Birmingham and the positive impact on our economy. We look forward to learning more and working with all parties involved. “

Alabama congresswoman Terri Sewell also released a statement about the relocation stating “I heard the senator’s news and look forward to getting the details. Birmingham is an amazing city with so much to offer. It would be a pleasure to welcome Fannie Mae to the Magic City.”

Birmingham Market Executive for Regions Bank Christian White also released a statement saying quote:

“Alabama offers a great economic environment, along with a workforce and quality of life that are second to none. It’s no surprise to see additional investments coming to our home state. This will further bolster professional opportunities here at home while expanding Alabama’s impact on services provided to people across the Southeast and beyond. We look forward to welcoming Fannie Mae. And we are confident Fannie Mae will see what Regions Bank has known for generations – this is a terrific place to grow and do business.”

Fannie Mae officials said the new Birmingham office would likely open early 2026.