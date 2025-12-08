Jefferson County to Honor Baseball Great from Birmingham’s Industrial League

The Negro Southern League Museum, in partnership with district 2 Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will honor Oscar “Butler” Williams—one of the most accomplished and versatile talents to emerge from Birmingham’s storied Industrial League.

The event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the foyer outside the Jefferson County Commission Chambers. This public reception provides residents an opportunity to rediscover an essential chapter of Birmingham’s baseball legacy.

Oscar “Butler” Williams represents the extraordinary skill, athleticism, and determination found throughout the Birmingham area—an area that shaped generations of local athletes and laid the foundation for some of the biggest names in baseball and football. Williams is also a member of the Miles College Athletic Hall of Fame as a standout football player.

Over the course of more than 50 years, Williams became a cornerstone of Birmingham’s rich industrial league baseball tradition. Through changing times and evolving names, he remained the constant presence in the leagues, on the field and in the dugout, building a reputation for excellence, leadership, and heart.

Under his direction the Stockholm team earned the honor of competing in four national baseball championship tournaments, a testament to Butler’s enduring commitment to the game and the men who played alongside him.

The Industrial League was more than a recreational outlet; it was a proving ground. Its players competed at elite levels and often went on to careers in Major League Baseball, the Negro Major Leagues, and prominent industrial and military teams. These leagues span from the segregated industrial teams of the late 1800’s to the present day community leagues that still carry industrial names.

The exhibit features historical images and interpretive material curated by the Center for Negro League Baseball Research. Dr. Layton Revel, Founder and Director of the CNLBR, will oversee the installation. He has also authored a complimentary narrative revealing important highlights of the life of Williams.

This special addition will be later added to the full Birmingham Industrial League Traveling Exhibit which gives the public and opportunity to learn more about the impact of the Industrial Leagues on Birmingham’s workforce, neighborhoods, and athletic development.

Williams’s affiliation with the Industrial League stands alongside the early careers of iconic athletes such as: