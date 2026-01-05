December 25, 2025

____________________________

Sales Account Manager

Develop pricing, products, and marketing strategies. 24 months of experience in overseas sales positions is required. 40 hrs./wk. Send resume to HS Hyosung USA, Inc. at 500 19th Avenue SE, Decatur, Alabama 35601

CASE NO. CV-2025-904676.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TAMMY INGRAM; JOHN O. MORRISON, II; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY O. MORRISON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELLIE F. MORRISON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 724 84th Place South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-11-4-005-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 22, in Block 169, according to the Survey of Second Addition to South Highlands of East Lake, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 76, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2023078101 as follows: LOT 22 BLK 169 SO HGLDS OF EAST LAKE 2ND ADD)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-904893.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEE E. LODER; JUANITA R. LODER; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; REGIONS MORTGAGE, INC., as successor by merger to REAL ESTATE FINANCING, INC.; BALTIMORE FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION; HEALTHCARE COST CONTAINMENT UNITED ASSOCIATION, INC., as successor to HEALTH CREDIT UNION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1404 23rd Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-25-2-030-021.000

Legal Description: Lot 26, Block 1, according to Sudduth Realty Company’s Resurvey of Block 667 Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 13 Page 63 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111470 as follows: LOT 26 BLK 1 SUDDUTH RLTY CO SUB OF BLK 667 BHM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Syms Contractors Inc. has completed the contract for construction of the Whatley Health Services Covid Storage Building 2371 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Tuscaloosa Al, 35401 , the Owner(s), and has made a request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Studio S2H DESIGN

1721 4TH AVE NORTH

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama. 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that SHELBY COMPANY, LLC contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation UAB WALLACE TUMOR BASEMENT PET CT & UPTAKE ADDITION at 1824 SIXTH AVENUE SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the County, City of BIRMINGHAM Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify BIRCHFIELD PENUEL ARCHITECTS 2805 CRESCENT AVE. BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209.

SHELBY COMPANY LLC

3120 4TH AVE SOUTH

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Gymnasium Addition and Renovation to Locust Fork High School Package A: Administration Area Lobby and D Blount County for the State of Alabama and the Blount County Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition and Renovation to Career Technical Education Center at Columbiana for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA

IN THE INTEREST OF:

D. JR , SEX M , AGE 1, DOB 07/2023, CASE #2025-JV-JR-0040

CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, BLAKE HIGGINBOTHAM, ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHERS; AND ANYONE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD BORN TO MCKAYLA STORY

You are notified that a Petition for Finding of Dependency with Guardianship Placed with Maternal Grandparents was filed against you in said court on 4/10/25, an Order for Service by Publication was entered on December 1, 2025.

YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before Monroe County Juvenile Court, being held at Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia on 02/12/26 at 8:30 o’clock a.m., for a hearing following service by publication being held at the Monroe County Justice Center in Forsyth, Georgia. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P. O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting Monroe County Juvenile Court Clerk.

WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 1st day of December, 2025.

CLERK, MONROE COUNTY COURT

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

STATE LANDS DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR TIMBER SALE

ON CERTAIN STATE LANDS IN

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

LOCATION OF TIMBER SUBJECT OF THIS NOTICE:

The “Turkey Creek Nature Preserve” sale more specifically described as follows:

Jefferson County, Alabama, Township 15 South, Range 2 West; portions of Section 26, containing 81 acres more or less to be thinned and 38 acres more or less to be clearcut (“Sale Area”).

VOLUMES OF TIMBER: The estimated product class timber volumes are as follows:

Pine Pulpwood 4,006 TONS

Pine Chip-N-Saw 961 TONS

Pine Sawtimber 791 TONS

Hardwood Pulpwood 772 TONS

Misc. Hardwood Sawtimber 77 TONS

Volumes are not guaranteed, and all bidders must satisfy themselves as to the accuracy of estimated quantity. The timber to be cut is a portion of all planted pine timber greater than four (4) inches DBH except for the specified leave tree basal area within the Sale Area. The residual leave tree basal area is to be 60 sq. ft. per acre in all first thinning plantations. The timber to be left within the Sale Area should consist of undamaged dominant and co-dominant classes resulting in a healthy and well distributed stand. In first thinning plantations, every third row (or equivalent, if the rows are not easily discernible) is to be removed for harvest access. As many diseased, forked, deformed, broken or undesirable trees as possible should be removed from the stand while maintaining acceptable leave tree basal area. In the clearcut area, all merchantable timber is to be cut. Specific instructions as to timber to cut is detailed in the COMPLETE INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR TIMBER SALE. (See below).

BID AMOUNT/DEPOSIT: Each bid must state the per unit bid for each of the products listed above to be produced pursuant to a contract authorizing the cutting and removal of timber until April 30, 2027. Bids must be accompanied by a CERTIFIED or CASHIER’S CHECK, made payable to State Lands Division, representing a bid deposit in the amount of $10,000.00. The successful bidder must execute and return the contract to the DCNR within ten days of receipt; otherwise, the award may be deemed to have been withdrawn and the deposit forfeited to the State.

DATE, TIME & LOCATION OF OPENING OF SEALED BIDS: Sealed bids will be received by Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources until WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2026 at 2:00 P.M.. Each bid must be submitted in a separate envelope clearly marked on the outside “SEALED BID FOR TIMBER SALE, TURKEY CREEK NATURE PRESERVE – DO NOT OPEN” and submitted to: State Lands Division, 464 Folsom Administrative Building, 64 North Union St., Montgomery, AL 36130-1901. All bids received by this deadline will be publicly opened and read on the following day, Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. in the office of the State Lands Division. If ADA accommodations are needed to attend, contact Sandy Harris at (334) 242-3484. Requests should be made at least 7 days prior to opening.

PRIOR TO BID SUBMISSION: Interested parties must review the COMPLETE INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR TIMBER SALE (and Sale Area Map) at https://www.outdooralabama.com/public-notices/timber-sales which details specific requirements related to this Invitation and a resulting contract, if awarded, including, but not limited to, submission of bids, landowner assistance, posting security for performance, and payment of advertisement costs. Potential bidders seeking information as to accessing the tract for purposes of inspecting the timber may contact Shaun Powell at (251) 202-1249. It is the sole responsibility of potential bidders to seek information regarding access sufficiently in advance of the bid opening. The Sale Area Map is available by calling the State Lands Division at (334) 242-3484 or online at https://www.outdooralabama.com/public-notices/timber-sales.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE STATE LANDS DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

ALL RIGHTS ARE HEREBY RESERVED TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS.

Christopher M. Blankenship, Commissioner

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 06, 2026.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Spain Wallace

Fire Pump Controller

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H255014

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of a replacement of the fire pump controller in the basement of the UAB Spain Wallace facility. The scope of work includes electrical demolition and new work, as well as associated architectural and mechanical modifications as required to facilitate the equipment replacement. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $250,000 and $350,000

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 06, 2026, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 09, 2026.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning January 09, 2026:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is January 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on January 22, 2026 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on January 12, 2026 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 06, 2026.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Highlands

AHU 1-B Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H255017

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of AHU-1B at the UAB Highlands facility. The scope of work includes mechanical demolition and new work, as well as associated architectural and electrical modifications as required to facilitate the equipment replacement. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $250,000 and $350,000

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 06, 2026, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 09, 2026.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning January 09, 2026:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is January 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on January 29, 2026 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 2:00 PM CST on January 12, 2026 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

As of October 31, 2025, DMS Moving Systems, Inc., located at 900 Powder Plant Rd Ste 128, Bessemer, AL 35022, no longer represents Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 15 20TH St S., Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time,

Friday, January 9, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Quarterback Tower SPECT Installation

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H255020

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation for a new SPECT Imaging Room, control room, and future imaging room shell space, and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is estimated to be approximately between $700,000 and $900,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 9, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about

January 16, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 5, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 15 20TH St S., Birmingham, AL 35233., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, Daniel Building, 15 20TH St S., Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

February 5, 2026 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 15 20TH St S., Birmingham, AL 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for the project Alley Resurfacing Citywide 2026; Project # ENG 2025-024.Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 2:00 pm (CST).Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

This is a project to resurfacing approximately 55 alley segments throughout the city. Approximate primary quantities:

Milling (1.5”) – 30,000 SY, Asphalt Seal – 4,000 Tons

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 3:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the project name 40th St N Street Improvements. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process, and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Alley Resurfacing Citywide 2026” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment form, (3) the Authorization to Execute form, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s current State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) Transparency in City Government form, and (10) List of Subcontractors.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9986191), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, FEBRUARY 4, 2026, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2023 PS 01 – FIVE MILE CREEK WEST PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes renovation of the wet well, repair to structural concrete and coatings, replacement of pumps, piping and valves, electrical improvements to meet NFPA 820, demolition of existing electrical building and replacement of electrical equipment including a new generator.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Colyn Bradley at (205) 325-5123

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BID/CONTRACTS “to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” To “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects). Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only).Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred and forty (540) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 270-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, JANUARY 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Colyn Bradley (Jefferson County) at 205-325-5123 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on JANUARY 28, 2026.All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER JANUARY 9, 2026. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received from General Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until the times noted below on January 29, 2026 for this project:

“HVAC Upgrades at South Shades Crest Elementary, Hoover Hall, and Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office” Each facility will be an individual bid package as follows:

Package A – Re-bid: South Shades Crest Elementary (1:30 PM CST)

Package B – Re-bid: Hoover Hall (2:00 PM CST)

Package C – Re-bid: Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office (2:30 PM CST)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Hoover City Schools Maintenance Facility, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 at 10:30AM CST January 20, 2026 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza

Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BID 25-14-01

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Central Alabama Water will be accepting sealed bids for Pipe (Annual), BID 25-14-01.

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing shayla.townsend@bwwb.org, or on our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Pipe (Annual) will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Pipe 25-14-01 Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.”

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CLARKSVILLE

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

CASE NUMBER: CC-22-CV-2217

IN RE: CLINTON ALAN HARPER vs. ALLISYN BRIANNA HARPER

You are ordered to appear and defend an action filed against you entitled CLINTON ALAN HARPER vs. ALLISYN BRIANNA HARPER which has been filed in Circuit Court, Montgomery County, Tennessee, and your defense must be made within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times and send a copy to the plaintiffs’ attorney at the address listed below. In case of your failure to defend this action by the above date, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Ordered 09/19/2025, by Judge Joel Wallace Attorney for Plaintiff

Amy C. Bates

412 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

931-919-5060

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Track resurfacing for Central High School Track

For Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

OWNER PROJECT #: 2025-6

Sealed proposals will be received by Mr. Edward Smith, Executive Director of Facilities, Tuscaloosa City Schools, Central Office, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, until 2:00 PM CT on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, at which time they will be opened and read aloud. Only bids received by Certified Mail, FedEx, DHL, UPS, or In Person will be accepted.

Contractors must visit the site prior to bidding. Project location: Central High School, 905 15th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

Bidders must carry general liability and workers’ compensation insurance. Bids shall exclude taxes and be submitted on forms provided by the Owner’s Representative. No bid may be withdrawn for 90 days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any proposal or waive technical errors.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education for 5% of the bid amount (max $10,000) must accompany each bid. Performance and payment bonds are required at contract signing.

Bidders exceeding State Licensing Board limits must be licensed under Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama (1975) and must list their license number on the outside of the sealed envelope.

Bid documents may be obtained by emailing jana@gamedayassociates.com. Only documents issued through this process are endorsed by the Owner/Engineer. Addenda will be issued only to confirmed bidders. The Owner/Engineer retains all document copyrights.

All RFIs regarding the bid documents shall be sent to Jana Cox at: jana@gamedayassociates.com.

Completion Time: See Scope of Work in Project Documents.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Tuscaloosa City Schools, Dr. Mike Daria, Superintendent, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Owner’s Representative: Gameday Associates, LLC, Jana Cox, jana@gamedayassociates.com

Puppies for Sale

Beautiful mini schnauzer, pups, registered white and salt and pepper first shots, tails, docked, and wormed ready for Christmas !

$700. each.

